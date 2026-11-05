Visionwave Targets Dual-Use Expansion Across Defense, Infrastructure, Agriculture And Aviation Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Seeks to Extend Autonomous Platforms, AI and Sensing Technologies Beyond Defense Through Shared Technology Architecture

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) (“VisionWave” or the“Company”) today highlighted its dual-use technology strategy, under which technologies being developed for defense applications may also support potential commercial opportunities in infrastructure maintenance, agriculture, aviation and industrial automation. The commercial applications described in this press release are potential applications identified by the Company. Except as specifically stated, they are not the subject of a customer contract and do not generate revenue.

VisionWave's strategy is based on developing common autonomous platforms, sensing technologies and intelligence systems capable of supporting multiple markets through different mission modules and applications.

“Defense applications demand performance, resilience and reliability under extremely challenging conditions,” said Douglas Davis, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of VisionWave.“Our strategy is to leverage technologies developed around those requirements into appropriate commercial applications, while commercial deployment can create additional scale and accelerate product iteration.”

Solar Drone: Autonomous Infrastructure Maintenance

VisionWave's wholly owned Solar Drone business represents one commercial component of that strategy.

Solar Drone is developing aerial-maintenance solutions designed to move cleaning, washing and spraying operations from personnel working at height to aerial systems.

The system is designed for applications including solar and agri-PV cleaning, facility and structural washing and canopy or vertical spraying. The aircraft carries the cleaning or spraying lance while a ground vehicle or tank provides liquid, chemistry and power. Commercial operation of the system requires aviation, spectrum, chemical-application and other authorizations in each jurisdiction of operation, including, in the United States, authorizations under 14 C.F.R. Parts 107 and 137.

Ground Autonomy Beyond Defense

VisionWave has also identified potential commercial configurations for its autonomous ground architecture.

Potential agricultural applications include precision spraying, seeding, crop and soil sensing, tillage, mechanical weeding, harvesting logistics and orchard or vineyard support.

Potential airport applications include ground support, baggage and cargo transfer, runway inspection, deicing, wildlife-hazard management, counter-UAV support and perimeter monitoring. These applications remain subject to applicable regulatory and operator approvals.

Technology Moving in Both Directions

VisionWave's strategy contemplates technology transfer between military and civilian applications.

Technologies involving autonomous navigation, RF sensing, AI threat detection, commercial drones, 5G/RF communications and edge-AI optimization may have applications across both environments, although many of the potential applications identified by the Company remain conceptual or under development.

“We believe the value of a common technology architecture is its ability to support multiple markets without rebuilding the underlying technology for every application,” Davis added.“The chassis, sensing and intelligence layers can remain substantially consistent while the mission application changes.”

Certain applications described herein are potential use cases identified by the Company, are not currently in development in all cases and should not be understood as commercially available or revenue-generating unless specifically stated. The Company does not currently derive material revenue from the commercial applications described in this press release, and there can be no assurance that it will do so. Commercial operation of the systems described is subject to aviation, spectrum, environmental and other regulatory approvals that have not been obtained in all jurisdictions.

ABOUT VISIONWAVE

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense and sensing technology company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies intended for use across air, land and fixed-site environments. The Company's website is . Information contained on, or accessible through, the Company's website is not incorporated by reference into, and does not form a part of, this press release or any filing of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Certain of the platforms, payloads, sensing technologies and software described in this press release are in development, have not completed testing or qualification, are not commercially available and have not generated material revenue.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“predict,”“target,”“objective,”“strategy,”“designed to,”“intended to,”“concept,”“under development” and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends“may,”“will,” or“could” occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's dual-use strategy and the potential commercial applications of its autonomous platforms, sensing technologies and artificial intelligence in infrastructure maintenance, agriculture, aviation and industrial automation; the development, deployment and commercialization of the Solar Drone system; and the potential transfer of technologies between defense and civilian applications.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to: the fact that substantially all of the platforms, payloads, sensing technologies and software described in this press release are in development, have not completed testing, qualification or independent third-party validation, are not commercially available, have not generated material revenue, and may never be completed, certified, produced at scale or adopted by any customer; the Company's need to raise substantial additional capital to fund development and its ability to do so on acceptable terms or at all; the substantial dilution to existing stockholders resulting from sales of common stock under the Company's at-the-market offering programs, conversions of the Company's outstanding convertible debentures, exercises of outstanding warrants and shares issuable as consideration in acquisitions and strategic transactions; the Company's history of operating losses, accumulated deficit and working capital deficiency, and the substantial doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern described in its most recent periodic report; the Company's ability to satisfy the continued listing standards of The Nasdaq Stock Market, including the minimum bid price requirement, and the anticipated effects of the reverse stock split approved by the Company's stockholders; U.S. and non-U.S. export control, licensing, technology transfer, defense trade registration and economic sanctions requirements applicable to the technologies described in this press release, including the International Traffic in Arms Regulations and the Export Administration Regulations, and the risk that required authorizations are delayed, conditioned or denied; the aviation, spectrum, environmental, chemical-application and other regulatory approvals required to operate unmanned aerial and ground systems in the United States and abroad, including approvals of the Federal Aviation Administration, and the risk that such approvals are not obtained; the Company's ability to obtain, protect and enforce intellectual property rights and the risk that pending patent applications do not issue; risks relating to acquisitions, integration and reliance on third parties, partners, suppliers and subcontractors; and the other risks and uncertainties described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

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