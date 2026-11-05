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New National University (NU) students can file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and complete requested documents before their first course starts, so packaging can begin early

Under typical processing conditions, NU generally completes financial aid within 30 to 45 days from the course start date or the approved package date, whichever is later New students who will need help with expenses while aid processes can ask their advisor about options, including possible access to anticipated funds, subject to eligibility San Diego, CA, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students planning to enroll at National University (NU), the San Diego-based, Veteran-founded nonprofit, can start their financial aid before their first course begins by filing the FAFSA, completing any requested documents and talking with their advisor about timing.* Under typical processing conditions, NU generally completes financial aid and eligible stipend payments within 30 to 45 days from the course start date or the approved package date, whichever is later, provided all required information is complete. Some current students are experiencing processing times beyond that timeframe, and NU expects to increase staffing in Financial Aid Operations by 30% and Advising by 20% by December 2026, expanding its capacity to respond to student questions and resolve concerns. Students can review financial aid options and requirement on NU's website. NU is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of 479 institutions, about 16% of those classified, to hold the Carnegie Opportunity Colleges and Universities designation for higher access and higher earnings. “If you're ready to start, start with a plan,” said Daren Upham, Senior Vice President of Student Experience at National University.“Submit your FAFSA early, check MyNU regularly for anything we may need, and keep your advisor informed if you're concerned about covering costs while your aid is being processed. Having those conversations early can help you understand your options and what comes next.” Steps to take before classes start

File the FAFSA early. List National University. The sooner NU has your FAFSA and documents, the sooner packaging can begin.

Watch MyNU. Respond promptly if additional documentation or action is requested.

Plan for your first weeks. If you'll need help with educational or living expenses while aid processes, tell your advisor before classes begin. Options can include potential access to anticipated funds when appropriate and subject to eligibility requirements.

Know your 45-day mark. Count 30 to 45 days from your course start date or your approved package date, whichever is later. If you pass 45 days, ask your advisor for an expedited review. Know your format. NU offers four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models, so busy professionals can focus on one course at a time. Please confirm: Who new students should contact about aid before their first course: their admissions advisor or.... How financial aid timing works for new students

Step NU Action For the New Student FAFSA filed NU receives and reviews the FAFSA information before preparing an award File the FAFSA early and list National University Packaging NU identifies the grants, loans, scholarships, and other aid the student may qualify for Watch MyNU for the notification that your financial aid package is complete First course starts The 30 to 45 day processing window begins at the course start date or the approved package date, whichever is later Keep attending and respond promptly to any requests in MyNU Disbursement NU disburses eligible aid and processes any refund Ask your advisor where your file stands if you pass 45 days



Frequently Asked Questions

Question: I've read about financial aid delays at National University. Should I still enroll right now?

Answer: Yes, if NU's program fits your goals. NU is adding Financial Aid Operations and Advising staff, and NU's update page says no student is being dropped solely because aid is pending. Plan for aid timing: under typical processing conditions, financial aid is generally completed within 30 to 45 days from the course start date or the approved package date, whichever is later. File your FAFSA early and talk to your advisor up front if you'll need help with expenses while aid processes.

Question: When should I file the FAFSA for National University?

Answer: As early as possible, and before your first course starts. NU reviews the FAFSA before preparing an award, so filing early gives packaging more time to finish.

Question: Can I start classes at National University before my financial aid is final?

Please confirm: Whether new students can begin their first course before aid is packaged or disbursed.

Answer: [To be completed with NU's confirmed policy.] Students whose aid is still processing after classes begin can keep attending, and NU's update page says no student is being dropped solely because aid is pending.

Question: Will I have to pay out of pocket before my financial aid comes in at NU?

Answer: Students with immediate financial needs, especially for educational or living expenses, can ask their advisor to review their situation. Options can include potential access to anticipated funds when appropriate and subject to eligibility requirements.

Question: What happens if my aid is still pending after my first class starts?

Answer: Keep attending. If you pass the 45-day mark, ask your advisor for an expedited review through MyNU or at....

Question: Is National University legitimate and accredited?

Answer: Yes. NU is a Veteran-founded nonprofit accredited by WSCUC and one of 479 institutions to hold the Carnegie Opportunity Colleges and Universities designation for higher access and higher earnings.

Question: How long are classes at National University?

Answer: NU offers flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models, designed for working students balancing busy lives.

*Source: National University Financial Aid FAQs, staffing statement and Student Information System Upgrade page, October 2026.

About National University

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to serving nontraditional, working, and military students since 1971.As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU provides accessible, flexible learning options designed to help students achieve their goals while balancing family, service, work, and other commitments. NU offers over 100 programs through four-week courses, 1:1 Oxford-style instruction, and online and in-person learning. Each year, the university serves approximately 130,000 learners, including degree-seeking and workforce and professional development students. Its global network of 255,000 alumni contributes to communities and industries around the world. Guided by its Whole Human EducationTM approach, NU combines the support students need, meaningful learning experiences, and career-focused outcomes to help students succeed in school, work, and life. Learn more at NU.edu.

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