Beamr Featured In The Wall Street Transcript Expects Approximately 50% Revenue Growth In 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In the interview, CEO Sharon Carmel highlights the commercial progress and physical AI opportunity. Beamr to engage with customers and partners at AWS re:Invent 2026, November 30–December 4 in Las Vegas

Herzliya, Israel, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamr Imaging Ltd. (Nasdaq: BMR), a leader in video optimization technology and solutions, today announced that an interview with founder and CEO Sharon Carmel, was published by The Wall Street Transcript. In the interview, Carmel highlighted the commercial progress and growth opportunities of the Company.

Carmel outlined Beamr's expectation, as previously announced on September 30, of approximately 50% revenue growth in 2026 compared with 2025, to approximately $4.5 million, driven by existing customer agreements, renewals and broader business activity, including a recently secured three-year renewal with a global streaming platform.

In the interview Carmel said about the autonomous vehicle market:“We're talking about companies processing enormous amounts of video, sometimes hundreds of petabytes. For a company of our size, even a relatively small number of production customers can have a very substantial impact on our revenues.”

Carmel discussed Beamr's expansion into machine vision and physical AI, particularly autonomous vehicles, where its technology can reduce video data volumes by up to 50% while preserving machine learning accuracy. Progress includes integration into Intempora's RTMaps AI Store, the Beamr Blueprint expert engagement and evaluation offering, and a portfolio of 53 granted patents securing the technology.

Read the full interview with The Wall Street Transcript here.

Beamr at AWS re:Invent

Beamr will participate in AWS re:Invent 2026, November 30–December 4 in Las Vegas, building on its growing strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), one of Beamr's key technology and go-to-market partners.

As a member of the AWS ISV Accelerate program, which enables joint sales activities with AWS teams and access to enterprise customers, Beamr has been working closely with AWS throughout 2026 to advance opportunities in autonomous vehicles and other data-intensive markets. This collaboration included participation in the AWS–Capgemini Cloud Experience Days for Mercedes-Benz in Germany earlier this year.



Beamr's ML-Safe video compression technology can be deployed in AWS-based workflows, helping customers reduce the storage, transfer and processing costs associated with large-scale visual datasets while preserving the requirements of machine learning applications.

“Our collaboration with AWS is an important part of our strategy to bring efficient video processing to customers operating at scale, as video is becoming fundamental infrastructure for physical AI,” said Beamr CEO Sharon Carmel.“We see significant opportunities to build on this relationship and translate our technology into commercial results.”

To meet with Beamr video experts at AWS re:Invent 2026, please use the link.

The revenue guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the“Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, as well as the Company's Annual Report on 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, including in“Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” and“Risk Factors”, for further context.

About Beamr

Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is a world leader in content-adaptive video compression, trusted by top media companies including Netflix and Paramount. Beamr's perceptual optimization technology (CABR) is backed by 53 patents and a winner of Emmy® Award for Technology and Engineering. The innovative technology reduces video file sizes by up to 50% while preserving quality and enabling AI-powered enhancements.

Beamr powers efficient video workflows across high-growth markets, such as media and entertainment, user-generated content, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles. Its flexible deployment options include on-premises, private or public cloud, with convenient availability for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this communication may include, among other things, statements about Beamr's strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property or product and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition, including statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding revenue growth and anticipated revenues for 2026; the expected contribution of existing customer agreements, renewals and other business activity to the Company's revenues; the Company's plans and ability to expand its technology into new markets, including autonomous vehicles, machine vision and physical AI; the potential benefits, capabilities and applications of the Company's technology; the Company's collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its ability to expand such collaboration and translate it into commercial opportunities and results; and the Company's ability to capitalize on opportunities and achieve commercial adoption of its technology across its key markets. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will,”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's annual report filed with the SEC on February 26, 2026 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

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