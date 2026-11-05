Perma-Fix Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results, With Sequential Growth Of 39% In Revenue And 25% In Treatment Backlog From Second Quarter 2026
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(In thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Loss from continuing operations
|$
|(3,408
|)
|$
|(1,762
|)
|$
|(17,046
|)
|$
|(7,844
|)
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation & amortization
|495
|426
|1,469
|1,299
|Interest income
|(240
|)
|(266
|)
|(624
|)
|(901
|)
|Interest expense
|80
|116
|213
|351
|Interest expense - financing fees
|16
|22
|59
|63
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|EBITDA
|$
|(3,057
|)
|$
|(1,464
|)
|$
|(15,929
|)
|$
|(7,032
|)
The tables below present certain financial information for the business segments, which excludes allocation of corporate expenses.
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2026
|(In thousands)
|Treatment
|Services
|Treatment
|Services
|Net revenues
|$
|11,601
|$
|6,347
|$
|27,768
|$
|14,191
|Gross (loss) profit
|(225
|)
|777
|(5,711
|)
|878
|(Loss) income from operations
|(1,722
|)
|201
|(10,351
|)
|(927
|)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|(In thousands)
|Treatment
|Services
|Treatment
|Services
|Net revenues
|$
|13,114
|$
|4,340
|$
|33,696
|$
|12,263
|Gross profit
|2,266
|291
|4,082
|679
|Income (loss) from operations
|672
|(457
|)
|(740
|)
|(1,650
|)
Conference Call
Perma-Fix will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2026. The call will be available on the Company's website at, or by calling 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers, and by entering access code: 253188. The conference call will be led by Mark J. Duff, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Louis F. Centofanti, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, and Ben Naccarato, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.
A webcast will also be archived on the Company's website and a telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through Thursday, November 19, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code: 54752.
About Perma-Fix Environmental Services
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the DOE, U.S. Department of War (DOW), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company's nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, demolition, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOW, and commercial facilities nationwide.
Please visit us at .
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” which are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to various business risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements generally are identifiable by use of the words such as“believe”,“expects”,“intends”,“anticipate”,“plans to”,“estimates”,“projects”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: improved results in the coming year; realization of Treatment Segment backlog; the timing and effect of pricing changes; processing of the Hanford-related waste stream delayed by customer-directed changes in treatment protocols; continued and increasing receipts of DFLAW-related liquid effluent and dry waste streams; the treatment of secondary waste at Perma-Fix Northwest under DOE's 2023 amended Record of Decision and the duration of that arrangement; DOE's 200 West Area tank waste program and our ability to compete for task orders under the Master IDIQ Subcontract; facility upgrades to expand our grouting capacity; the issuance, number, size and timing of task orders under the Master IDIQ Subcontract, if any; continued growth of the Services Segment; growth in PFAS sales and receipts; the effect of state legislation phasing out PFAS-containing firefighting foam on demand for PFAS destruction; commissioning of the Gen 2.0 PFAS destruction unit; and ability to continue to operate as a going concern. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. There are a variety of factors which could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those described in this release, including, without limitation, future economic conditions; industry conditions; competitive pressures; our ability to apply and market our new technologies; acceptance of our PFAS destruction technology by the public; the government or such other party to a contract granted to us fails to abide by or comply with the contract or to deliver waste as anticipated under the contract or terminates existing contracts; Congress fails to provide funding for the DOW's and DOE's remediation projects; inability to obtain new foreign and domestic remediation contracts; the failure of H2C or DOE to issue task orders to the Company under the Master IDIQ Subcontract, or to issue them in the quantities or on the timing anticipated; competition from the other holders of Master IDIQ Subcontracts under the same procurement; the fact that identification of our facility in DOE planning or public materials does not constitute a contract, an award, or a commitment of any waste volumes; inability to be awarded any portion of DOE's East Side or West Side tank waste grouting programs; failure or delay in obtaining approval from the Washington State Department of Ecology to expand our grouting permit capacity; delays or increased costs in completing the facility upgrades required to achieve expanded capacity; the fact that DOE's proposed permit modifications remain subject to regulatory approval; opposition from state or regional regulators, governmental bodies, tribes or other stakeholders to the grouting or offsite transport and disposal of Hanford tank waste; litigation or administrative challenges to DOE's tank waste treatment approach; changes in DOE's treatment strategy, priorities or plans, or in the volumes, timing, composition or pricing of waste actually shipped to our facilities; and the additional factors referred to under“Risk Factors” and“Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” of our 2025 Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs for quarters ended March 31, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2026. The Company makes no commitment to disclose any revisions to forward-looking statements, or any facts, events or circumstances after the date hereof that bear upon forward-looking statements.
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
Contacts:
David K. Waldman-US Investor Relations
Crescendo Communications, LLC
(212) 671-1020
Herbert Strauss-European Investor Relations
...
+43 316 296 316
| PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(Amounts in Thousands, Except for Per Share Amounts)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net revenues
|$
|17,948
|$
|17,454
|$
|41,959
|$
|45,959
|Cost of goods sold
|17,396
|14,897
|46,792
|41,198
|Gross profit (loss)
|552
|2,557
|(4,833
|)
|4,761
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|3,998
|4,083
|12,047
|12,228
|Research and development
|225
|342
|781
|1,037
|(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment
|(5
|)
|4
|(5
|)
|(2
|)
|Loss from operations
|(3,666
|)
|(1,872
|)
|(17,656
|)
|(8,502
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|240
|266
|624
|901
|Interest expense
|(80
|)
|(116
|)
|(213
|)
|(351
|)
|Interest expense-financing fees
|(16
|)
|(22
|)
|(59
|)
|(63
|)
|Other
|114
|(18
|)
|258
|171
|Loss from continuing operations before taxes
|(3,408
|)
|(1,762
|)
|(17,046
|)
|(7,844
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loss from continuing operations, net of taxes
|(3,408
|)
|(1,762
|)
|(17,046
|)
|(7,844
|)
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|(54
|)
|(73
|)
|(103
|)
|(280
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(3,462
|)
|$
|(1,835
|)
|$
|(17,149
|)
|$
|(8,124
|)
|Net loss per common share - basic and diluted:
|Continuing operations
|$
|(.16)
|$
|(.10)
|$
|(.86)
|$
|(.43)
|Discontinued operations
|-
|-
|(.01)
|(.02)
|Net loss per common share
|$
|(.16)
|$
|(.10)
|$
|(.86)
|$
|(.44)
|Weighted average number of common shares used in computing
|net loss per share:
|Basic
|21,218
|18,472
|19,877
|18,448
|Diluted
|21,218
|18,472
|19,877
|18,448
| PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|September 30,
|December 31,
|(Amounts in Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Amounts)
|2026
|2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|14,743
|$
|11,768
|Account receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $55 and
|$309, respectively
|10,278
|11,228
|Unbilled receivables
|11,898
|8,781
|Other current assets
|6,881
|4,534
|Assets of discontinued operations included in current assets
|105
|60
|Total current assets
|43,905
|36,371
|Net property and equipment
|30,336
|24,600
|Property and equipment of discontinued operations
|146
|146
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,183
|1,445
|Intangibles and other assets
|26,871
|25,472
|Total assets
|$
|102,441
|$
|88,034
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|$
|31,227
|$
|22,298
|Current liabilities related to discontinued operations
|1,284
|270
|Total current liabilities
|32,511
|22,568
|Long-term liabilities
|12,233
|11,729
|Long-term liabilities related to discontinued operations
|2,472
|3,598
|Total liabilities
|47,216
|37,895
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred Stock, $.001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized,
|no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common Stock, $.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized,
|21,226,930 and 18,525,823 shares issued, respectively;
|21,219,288 and 18,518,181 shares outstanding, respectively
|21
|18
|Additional paid-in capital
|183,320
|161,057
|Accumulated deficit
|(127,863
|)
|(110,714
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(165
|)
|(134
|)
|Less Common Stock held in treasury, at cost: 7,642 shares
|(88
|)
|(88
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|55,225
|50,139
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|102,441
|$
|88,034
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