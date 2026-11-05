Pixalate Launches Openepgtm Index 2.0: Weekly Streaming TV Rankings Covering 675,000+ Shows, Expanding Free Public Rankings To Top 1,000 Show Titles

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYFY's 'The Twilight Zone' Led Streaming TV Through Halloween as Horror Titles Captured 24% of CTV Ads, While Election Programming Reach Grew 26x LONDON, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, a global ad fraud and privacy compliance platform, today released OpenEPGTM Index 2.0, introducing weekly programmatic content rankings and expanding its free public database from the top 100 to the top 1,000 streaming TV shows. Data from the debut weekly benchmark for the week ending November 1, 2026, highlights dual seasonal surges across open programmatic environments:

Election Influx: Consumer reach for election programming grew 26-fold since early September, with Countdown To Election Night holding a top 10 spot on Large Screen (No. 7) in the final week before the midterms. Halloween Audience Peak: Escapist seasonal content surged alongside political coverage, with SYFY's The Twilight Zone holding the No. 1 overall show rank on Large Screen for three consecutive weeks as horror and holiday titles captured 24% of all CTV ads.

Weekly data shows how fast these shifts happen. Halloween titles went from 1% to 24% of CTV ads in eight weeks, and election reach peaked the week before Election Day. OpenEPG 2.0 tracks these changes show by show from open programmatic bidstream data, with no publisher integration and no waiting on post-campaign panels. What's New in OpenEPGTM Index 2.0

Weekly Cadence: The indexing pipeline transitions from monthly reporting to a rolling Monday–Sunday weekly refresh across Large Screen (CTV) and Small Screen (mobile) environments.

Top 1,000 Public Dataset: Public benchmark access expands tenfold, publishing the top 1,000 shows sorted by U.S. consumer reach Share of Voice (SOV) at no cost. Catalog Scale: Expands active mapping to 675,000+ titles across 16,100+ linear and FAST channels and 7,322 apps.

Benchmark Observations: Week Ending November 1, 2026

Election Coverage Climbs on CTV: Countdown To Election Night ranked No. 7 on Large Screen with 1.8% consumer reach SOV in the final week before the midterms.

Political Reach Multiplies 26x on CTV: Dedicated election programming (debates, town halls, and news specials) expanded from 0.1% of Large Screen reach SOV in early September to 2.6% in the week ending November 1, after peaking at 4.0% the week before.

Halloween Seasonal Concentration: Through Halloween, SYFY's The Twilight Zone held No. 1 on Large Screen for three consecutive weeks. Horror and holiday titles climbed from 1% of CTV ad impressions in early September to 24% in the week ending November 1, filling 13 of the CTV top 25. News Genre Growth on Mobile: Small-screen programmatic ad spend for the News category grew from 24% to 55% between late August and early November. The Weather Channel's America's Morning Headquarters ranked No. 1 in seven of the past nine weeks.

Programmatic TV Share of Voice by Screen: Week Ending November 1, 2026

Content Category / Network Mobile (Ad Spend SOV) CTV (Ad Spend SOV) Key Signal Driver News Genre Overall 55%

12%

Political coverage expansion Horror / Seasonal Programming 1%

24%

Halloween week peak The Weather Channel 25%

1%

Top mobile morning dayparts Dedicated Election Programming < 1% 2%

26x reach growth since Sept. 1



Top 10 Weekly Streaming TV Rankings: October 26–November 1, 2026

Large Screen (CTV) - Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, LG & Apple TV

Ranked by estimated U.S. consumer reach share of voice (SOV).

Rank Show Channel Genre Ad Spend SOV Reach SOV Top Daypart 1 The Twilight Zone SYFY Sci-Fi & Fantasy 7.1%

8.2%

Morning 2 NCIS Lifetime Crime 3.0%

3.1%

Prime Time 3 Don't Breathe SYFY Horror 2.3%

2.6%

Afternoon 4 Blade: Trinity Bravo Animation 1.9%

2.1%

Prime Time 5 The Crow SYFY Action & Adventure 1.8%

2.1%

Prime Time 6 Pixels SYFY Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1.6%

1.9%

Prime Time 7 Countdown To Election Night CNN Politics 1.7%

1.8%

Overnight 8 Blade II Bravo Action & Adventure 1.6%

1.8%

Afternoon 9 Ghostbusters: Answer the Call SYFY Mystery 1.3%

1.5%

Morning 10 Silent House SYFY Horror 1.3%

1.5%

Afternoon



Small Screen (Mobile) - Android & iOS

Ranked by estimated U.S. consumer reach share of voice (SOV).

Rank Show Channel Genre Ad Spend SOV Reach SOV Top Daypart 1 America's Morning Headquarters The Weather Channel News 9.9%

12.2%

Morning 2 Weather Unfiltered The Weather Channel News 2.5%

3.2%

Prime Time 3 The Weather Channel LIVE The Weather Channel News 2.9%

3.1%

Afternoon 4 Fire and Ice AfroLandTV Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1.7%

2.8%

Overnight 5 Varney & Company FOX Business Network News 1.6%

2.7%

Morning 6 Kidnapped AfroLandTV Drama 1.5%

2.3%

Overnight 7 AfroLandTV AfroLandTV Drama 1.4%

2.3%

Prime Time 8 Today as It Happened Scripps News News 1.6%

2.1%

Overnight 9 The National Report Scripps News News 1.5%

1.9%

Overnight 10 On The Scene Scripps News News 1.3%

1.9%

Afternoon



Protocol & Measurement Mechanics

The OpenEPGTM system ingests bidstream data across standard programmatic environments without requiring publisher coordination:



Input: Standard OpenRTB bid requests carrying app.bundle and device.ua parameters.

Resolution Engine: Matches raw bundle strings and daypart signals against OpenEPG DBTM 1.0 program schedules in real time.

Metrics Generated: Calculates estimated U.S. consumer reach SOV, ad spend SOV, invalid traffic (IVT) rates, and daypart concentration across all 210 U.S. designated market areas (DMAs). Delivery: Surfaced via Pixalate's free web index, the enterprise OpenEPGTM Analytics console, and the Pre-Bid API.



System Metrics

Specification Parameter Platform Performance Data Catalog Coverage 675,000+ streaming TV shows Channel Index 16,100+ FAST and linear channels App Footprint 7,322 apps mapped across 8 operating systems Platform Compatibility Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Tizen, LG webOS, Apple tvOS, Android TV, Android, iOS Reporting Cadence Weekly (Monday–Sunday) Public Index Depth Top 1,000 shows on CTV and Mobile (expanded from 100) Integration Overhead 0 SDKs; 0 lines of publisher code required



Availability

The weekly OpenEPGTM Index top 1,000 rankings are available today at ratings.pixalate.com. Enterprise programmatic datasets, custom market cuts, historical daypart tracking, and Pre-Bid API access are available via Pixalate OpenEPGTM Analytics.

About Pixalate OpenEPGTM Index 2.0

Built on Pixalate's OpenEPG DBTM 1.0 engine, the upgraded platform maps 675,000+ shows across 16,100+ channels and 7,322 apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Tizen, LG webOS, Apple TV, Android TV, Android, and iOS.

Linear and streaming TV audience measurement historically relied on direct publisher integration, content logs, or automated content recognition (ACR). In open programmatic Connected TV (CTV) and mobile environments, bid requests arrive without show titles, leaving ad buyers blind to specific program placements. The OpenEPGTM engine resolves show-level metadata directly from standard OpenRTB bidstream Bundle IDs in real time, requiring zero publisher-side SDKs, code, or opt-in.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012 and recognized by UNICEF as a "key innovator" for children's online privacy, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

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Disclaimer

OpenEPGTM data reflects Pixalate's opinions based on open-exchange signals and public EPG data; no assurances or guarantees are made as to the accuracy or completeness of any classification, resolution, or rating. Attributions are for identification and measurement purposes only and imply no affiliation, partnership, or endorsement. IVT metrics follow Pixalate's MRC-accredited methodology and do not constitute a legal finding of fraud or violation of law or platform policy. Pixalate's full disclaimer can be found here.