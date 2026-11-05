Pixalate Launches Openepgtm Index 2.0: Weekly Streaming TV Rankings Covering 675,000+ Shows, Expanding Free Public Rankings To Top 1,000 Show Titles
|Content Category / Network
|Mobile (Ad Spend SOV)
|CTV (Ad Spend SOV)
|Key Signal Driver
|News Genre Overall
| 55%
| 12%
|Political coverage expansion
|Horror / Seasonal Programming
| 1%
| 24%
|Halloween week peak
|The Weather Channel
| 25%
| 1%
|Top mobile morning dayparts
|Dedicated Election Programming
|< 1%
| 2%
|26x reach growth since Sept. 1
Top 10 Weekly Streaming TV Rankings: October 26–November 1, 2026
Large Screen (CTV) - Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, LG & Apple TV
Ranked by estimated U.S. consumer reach share of voice (SOV).
|Rank
|Show
|Channel
|Genre
|Ad Spend SOV
|Reach SOV
|Top Daypart
|1
|The Twilight Zone
|SYFY
|Sci-Fi & Fantasy
| 7.1%
| 8.2%
|Morning
|2
|NCIS
|Lifetime
|Crime
| 3.0%
| 3.1%
|Prime Time
|3
|Don't Breathe
|SYFY
|Horror
| 2.3%
| 2.6%
|Afternoon
|4
|Blade: Trinity
|Bravo
|Animation
| 1.9%
| 2.1%
|Prime Time
|5
|The Crow
|SYFY
|Action & Adventure
| 1.8%
| 2.1%
|Prime Time
|6
|Pixels
|SYFY
|Sci-Fi & Fantasy
| 1.6%
| 1.9%
|Prime Time
|7
|Countdown To Election Night
|CNN
|Politics
| 1.7%
| 1.8%
|Overnight
|8
|Blade II
|Bravo
|Action & Adventure
| 1.6%
| 1.8%
|Afternoon
|9
|Ghostbusters: Answer the Call
|SYFY
|Mystery
| 1.3%
| 1.5%
|Morning
|10
|Silent House
|SYFY
|Horror
| 1.3%
| 1.5%
|Afternoon
Small Screen (Mobile) - Android & iOS
Ranked by estimated U.S. consumer reach share of voice (SOV).
|Rank
|Show
|Channel
|Genre
|Ad Spend SOV
|Reach SOV
|Top Daypart
|1
|America's Morning Headquarters
|The Weather Channel
|News
| 9.9%
| 12.2%
|Morning
|2
|Weather Unfiltered
|The Weather Channel
|News
| 2.5%
| 3.2%
|Prime Time
|3
|The Weather Channel LIVE
|The Weather Channel
|News
| 2.9%
| 3.1%
|Afternoon
|4
|Fire and Ice
|AfroLandTV
|Sci-Fi & Fantasy
| 1.7%
| 2.8%
|Overnight
|5
|Varney & Company
|FOX Business Network
|News
| 1.6%
| 2.7%
|Morning
|6
|Kidnapped
|AfroLandTV
|Drama
| 1.5%
| 2.3%
|Overnight
|7
|AfroLandTV
|AfroLandTV
|Drama
| 1.4%
| 2.3%
|Prime Time
|8
|Today as It Happened
|Scripps News
|News
| 1.6%
| 2.1%
|Overnight
|9
|The National Report
|Scripps News
|News
| 1.5%
| 1.9%
|Overnight
|10
|On The Scene
|Scripps News
|News
| 1.3%
| 1.9%
|Afternoon
Protocol & Measurement Mechanics
The OpenEPGTM system ingests bidstream data across standard programmatic environments without requiring publisher coordination:
- Input: Standard OpenRTB bid requests carrying app.bundle and device.ua parameters. Resolution Engine: Matches raw bundle strings and daypart signals against OpenEPG DBTM 1.0 program schedules in real time. Metrics Generated: Calculates estimated U.S. consumer reach SOV, ad spend SOV, invalid traffic (IVT) rates, and daypart concentration across all 210 U.S. designated market areas (DMAs). Delivery: Surfaced via Pixalate's free web index, the enterprise OpenEPGTM Analytics console, and the Pre-Bid API.
System Metrics
|Specification Parameter
|Platform Performance Data
|Catalog Coverage
|675,000+ streaming TV shows
|Channel Index
|16,100+ FAST and linear channels
|App Footprint
|7,322 apps mapped across 8 operating systems
|Platform Compatibility
|Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Tizen, LG webOS, Apple tvOS, Android TV, Android, iOS
|Reporting Cadence
|Weekly (Monday–Sunday)
|Public Index Depth
|Top 1,000 shows on CTV and Mobile (expanded from 100)
|Integration Overhead
|0 SDKs; 0 lines of publisher code required
Availability
The weekly OpenEPGTM Index top 1,000 rankings are available today at ratings.pixalate.com. Enterprise programmatic datasets, custom market cuts, historical daypart tracking, and Pre-Bid API access are available via Pixalate OpenEPGTM Analytics.
About Pixalate OpenEPGTM Index 2.0
Built on Pixalate's OpenEPG DBTM 1.0 engine, the upgraded platform maps 675,000+ shows across 16,100+ channels and 7,322 apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Tizen, LG webOS, Apple TV, Android TV, Android, and iOS.
Linear and streaming TV audience measurement historically relied on direct publisher integration, content logs, or automated content recognition (ACR). In open programmatic Connected TV (CTV) and mobile environments, bid requests arrive without show titles, leaving ad buyers blind to specific program placements. The OpenEPGTM engine resolves show-level metadata directly from standard OpenRTB bidstream Bundle IDs in real time, requiring zero publisher-side SDKs, code, or opt-in.
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012 and recognized by UNICEF as a "key innovator" for children's online privacy, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com
Media Contact:...
Disclaimer
OpenEPGTM data reflects Pixalate's opinions based on open-exchange signals and public EPG data; no assurances or guarantees are made as to the accuracy or completeness of any classification, resolution, or rating. Attributions are for identification and measurement purposes only and imply no affiliation, partnership, or endorsement. IVT metrics follow Pixalate's MRC-accredited methodology and do not constitute a legal finding of fraud or violation of law or platform policy. Pixalate's full disclaimer can be found here.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment