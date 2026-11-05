Vima Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed In Phase 2 Clinical Trial For Parkinson's Disease Tremor Insufficiently Responsive To Dopaminergic Therapy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - First patient dosed in Phase 2 Vista PD study evaluating VIM0423, a potential first-in-class daily oral therapeutic, for the treatment of refractory tremor in adults with Parkinson's disease

- Vima awarded grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation to help advance development of VIM0423



- Topline data from Vima's Phase 2 trials in Parkinson's disease tremor and isolated dystonia anticipated in second half of 2027



BOSTON, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vima Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on oral therapies for movement disorders, today announced the first participant has been dosed in its Phase 2 Vista PD clinical trial evaluating VIM0423 for the treatment of tremor insufficiently responsive to dopaminergic therapy in adults with Parkinson's disease​. The company also announced support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) for continued clinical development of VIM0423.

Parkinson's disease affects more than one million people in the United States. Tremor is among the most common and burdensome symptoms of the disease and is frequently identified by people with Parkinson's as one of the symptoms with the greatest impact on daily life. Dopaminergic therapies remain the standard of care for Parkinson's disease treatment, however, approximately one-third of people continue to experience tremor that is not adequately controlled by current therapies. Vista PD is designed to evaluate the efficacy, pharmacokinetics, safety, and tolerability of VIM0423 in adults living with Parkinson's disease tremor that remains insufficiently responsive to treatment. For more information about the Vista PD clinical trial, visit clinicaltrials.gov (NCT07804615 ).

“While there are many therapies approved for Parkinson's disease, there are no approved therapies to specifically treat tremor, which people with Parkinson's report as one of the most bothersome symptoms of the disease,” said Bernard Ravina, MD, MS, founder and chief executive officer of Vima.“Parkinson's disease, dystonia and related movement disorders are increasingly understood to share underlying biology driven by an imbalance in dopamine and acetylcholine signaling that disrupts motor control. VIM0423 was developed to selectively target the muscarinic receptors involved in mediating this signaling, with improved efficacy and tolerability that has historically restricted this therapeutic approach. We are grateful for the support of The Michael J. Fox Foundation as we advance our mission to help give people with movement disorders the freedom to move.”

Vima received a grant from MJFF through its Therapeutics Pipeline Program (TPP), which supports the development of promising Parkinson's therapies and helps generate the evidence needed to inform key development decisions. The funding will support continued clinical development of VIM0423.

“Tremor is often reported as one of the most bothersome symptoms of Parkinson's disease, particularly in the earlier stages of the disease, and for many people it remains difficult to adequately control with existing therapies,” said Catherine Kopil, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Research at The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.“The studies supported through this award will help generate clinical evidence on VIM0423, including its dosing and tolerability, and inform the next stages of development for its potential use in Parkinson's disease tremor.”

About VIM0423

VIM0423 is a potential first-in-class once-daily oral treatment designed to selectively target muscarinic cholinergic receptors in the brain. Targeting these receptors is a proven mechanism in movement disorders, but current approaches are limited by central and peripheral tolerability issues. VIM0423 has been designed to maximize both efficacy and tolerability to deliver effective therapy for people living with movement disorders.

In addition to Parkinson's disease tremor insufficiently responsive to dopaminergic therapy, VIM0423 is also being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for isolated dystonia and has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for the treatment of isolated dystonia. For more information about VIM0423 in dystonia, visit the Stride Dystonia website or clinicaltrials.gov (NCT07304089 ).

About Vima Therapeutics

Vima Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era in the treatment of movement disorders by advancing an oral therapy designed to help patients improve control of their movement by targeting the underlying cause of disease. Founded and incubated at Atlas Venture by physicians and scientists with deep expertise in movement disorders, Vima is advancing VIM0423 – a potential first-in-class investigational oral therapy – for the treatment of isolated dystonia, Parkinson's disease tremor, and related movement disorders. Vima Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

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