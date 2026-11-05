Healthcare Sharing Programs Accept New Members Year-Round, With No Open Enrollment Window



The Affordable Care Act (ACA) open enrollment period on the federal marketplace runs Nov. 1 through Jan. 15, with a Dec. 15 deadline for coverage beginning Jan. 1.

Healthcare sharing organizations, including WeShare Health, enroll members year-round and do not have a limited open enrollment period. WeShare Health applicants choose a membership start date of the 1st or 15th of the month their application is approved.

Norfolk, VA, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affordable Care Act (ACA) open enrollment, the annual window when most Americans can change or renew a health plan on the federal marketplace, began November 1 for 2027 coverage. This is the first open enrollment window after enhanced federal tax credits expired at the end of 2025, leading to the average monthly premium paid after tax credits rising 58% for individuals and households, according to KFF.1 In response, WeShare Health, a nonprofit healthcare sharing organization, published a comparison guide of different healthcare sharing options for people who want to avoid higher costs while maintaining access to quality care and removing the need to work around the open enrollment window.

“Life doesn't wait for an enrollment window. People should be able to get the care they need when they need it,” said Christopher Jin, founder and CEO of WeShare Health, who spent over two decades inside the insurance industry before founding the organization.“With traditional insurance, people are offered two choices: pay a rising cost or go without. Healthcare sharing provides a third path that fits the way people actually live.”

When is ACA open enrollment?

On the federal marketplace, open enrollment for 2027 coverage starts November 1, 2026, and runs through January 15, 2027. According to HealthCare.gov, coverage beginning January 1 requires enrollment by December 15, and enrollments completed by January 15 take effect February 1.2 Several state-run exchanges operate on their own calendars.

Once a household or individual has ended marketplace coverage by choice, enrolling in a marketplace plan again is generally not possible until the next open enrollment period. The exception is a special enrollment period, which requires a qualifying life event such as involuntarily losing coverage, moving, or a change in household.

Is there a healthcare sharing ministry program I can join right now without waiting for open enrollment?

Yes. Healthcare sharing organizations enroll members year-round. There is no open enrollment window and no COBRA-style election deadline, so someone whose existing coverage ends midyear can still enroll.

WeShare Health's application is a guided online form that walks through program options, Annual Member Care Share (AMCS) selection, and membership guidelines. Applicants choose a membership start date once their application is approved.

How does a WeShare Health membership work?

Healthcare sharing is not insurance, and healthcare sharing organizations don't all work the same way. Members generally contribute a set amount each month, and those contributions are used to share eligible medical expenses among members.

WeShare Health is a nonprofit healthcare sharing community that helps members manage eligible medical expenses through funds members voluntarily contribute. When a member needs care, they show their member ID at a provider in the PHCS PPO network (more than 1 million providers), pay any applicable consultation fee, and the provider submits the bill directly to WeShare Health.

The U.S.-based WeShare Health Member Care team handles billing questions and negotiates with providers on a member's behalf when a bill is higher than it should be. Every WeShare Health program includes 100% shared preventive care, mental health support, and membership perks with wellness partners including Noom, HelloFresh, FitBod, and Active&Fit Direct.

What should people compare before switching?

Healthcare sharing programs vary widely, so WeShare Health recommends comparing total yearly cost, how bills are paid, the provider network, member support, what's eligible for sharing, and what isn't shared.

As open enrollment approaches, many people reconsider how they pay for healthcare. For those weighing their options, healthcare sharing is one path to consider, particularly for people looking for a lower-cost option that doesn't change access to quality care.

Sources:

1 McGough, Matt, et al. "What We Know So Far About 2026 ACA Marketplace Enrollment, Premiums, and Deductibles." KFF, 19 May 2026, .

2 HealthCare.gov. "Dates and Deadlines for 2027 Health Insurance." .

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: When is ACA open enrollment for 2027 coverage?

Answer: On the federal marketplace, Nov. 1 through Jan. 15. The deadline to apply for coverage beginning Jan. 1 is Dec. 15, and enrollments completed by Jan. 15 take effect Feb. 1. State-run exchanges may use different dates.

Question: What are my options if I miss open enrollment?

Answer: A marketplace plan generally requires a qualifying life event, such as involuntarily losing coverage, moving, or a change in household, to open a special enrollment period. Healthcare sharing organizations enroll year-round, without a fixed annual enrollment window or COBRA-style election deadline.

Question: Do healthcare sharing organizations have an open enrollment period?

Answer: No. Healthcare sharing organizations accept applications year-round. At WeShare Health, applicants can choose a start date once their application is approved.

Question: Can I switch from an ACA marketplace plan to healthcare sharing during open enrollment?

Answer: Yes. Healthcare sharing enrolls year-round, with your life circumstances and application setting the timeline, not the federal enrollment calendar. Before switching, confirm your membership start date, then review the membership guidelines for any waiting periods or limits on pre-existing conditions to avoid gaps in coverage. At WeShare Health, the Premier program has no waiting period for pre-existing conditions, and the Essential and Enhanced programs begin sharing pre-existing conditions in the first year. Confirm your healthcare sharing start date before you cancel any marketplace plan.

About WeShare Health

WeShare Health is a nonprofit health sharing organization built to make healthcare simpler, more affordable, and more human. Members contribute monthly to share one another's eligible medical expenses. We partner with organizations like Noom, BetterHelp, and Amwell to help keep members healthy. When they're not, WeShare Health steps in to share costs. Founded in 2018, WeShare Health has served more than 100,000 members nationwide and shared more than $70 million in medical expenses. Members access a national network of more than 1 million physicians at 30 to 60 percent less than comparable traditional insurance. Rated 4.6 out of 5 on Google Reviews and 4.8 on Trustpilot by members, and certified as a Great Place To Work® by our employees. Our purpose is clear: people before profit. For more information, visit .

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