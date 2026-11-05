Eyepoint To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 12, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 12, 2026 to report its third quarter 2026 financial results and highlight recent corporate developments.

To access the live conference call, please register using the audio conference link: . A live audio webcast of the event can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at . A webcast replay will also be available on the Company website at the conclusion of the call.

About EyePoint

EyePoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, DURAVYUTM, is an innovative investigational sustained delivery treatment for serious retinal diseases combining vorolanib, a selective and patent-protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor, with EyePoint's proprietary bioerodible Durasert ETM sustained-delivery technology. DURAVYU is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 pivotal trials for diabetic macular edema (DME).

The Company is committed to partnering with the retinal community to improve patient lives while creating long-term value, with four approved drugs over three decades and tens of thousands of eyes treated with EyePoint innovation.

EyePoint is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, with a commercial manufacturing facility in Northbridge, Massachusetts.

Vorolanib is licensed to EyePoint exclusively by Equinox Sciences, a Betta Pharmaceuticals affiliate, for the localized treatment of all ophthalmic diseases outside of China, Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

DURAVYUTM has been conditionally accepted by the FDA as the proprietary name for EYP-1901. DURAVYU is an investigational product; it has not been approved by the FDA. FDA approval and the timeline for potential approval is uncertain.

Investors & Media:

Robin Garner

VP, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

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