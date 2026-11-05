Lantheus Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Worldwide revenue of $389.9 million in the third quarter of 2026

GAAP fully diluted earnings per share of $0.33, compared to $0.41 in the third quarter of 2025

Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share of $1.68, compared to $1.27 in the third quarter of 2025

FDA approves TAUKLARIFYTM(florquinitau F-18 injection); an F-18-labeled tau PET imaging agent for the evaluation of adults with cognitive impairment being assessed for Alzheimer's disease

FDA grants final approval for BRAVNETSATM (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate); the only radiopharmaceutical the FDA has determined to be bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to LUTATHERA®for the treatment of adults with somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) Announced on August 3, 2026 that the Company has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Curium under which Curium US Holdings LLC will acquire all outstanding shares of the Company in an all-cash transaction that represents a total transaction value of up to approximately $8.0 billion

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (Lantheus or the Company) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company committed to enabling clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026. In addition, and as previously announced, Lantheus entered into a definitive agreement on August 3, 2026 to merge with Curium under which Curium US Holdings LLC will acquire all outstanding shares of Lantheus for $102.50 per share in cash at closing, plus non-transferable Contingent Value Rights (“CVRs”) providing for up to $12.00 per share in potential additional cash payments, subject to achievement of specified commercial milestones for Lantheus' products through 2030. The transaction represents a total per share consideration of up to $114.50 and a total transaction value of up to approximately $8.0 billion. Together, Curium and Lantheus are positioned to create a radiopharmaceutical company spanning diagnostics and therapeutics, with the infrastructure and capabilities to serve patients in more than 70 countries. The Board of Directors of Lantheus has unanimously approved the transaction. Additional information regarding the transaction is available in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on August 4, 2026. In connection with the pending transaction, Lantheus is suspending its previously issued full year 2026 financial guidance and will not be hosting a conference call in connection with its third quarter 2026 results. Summary Financial Results

Three Months Ended

September 30, (in millions, except per share data - unaudited) 2026 2025 % Change Worldwide revenue $ 389.9 $ 384.0 1.5 % GAAP net income $ 22.4 $ 27.8 (19.4 %) GAAP fully diluted earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.41 (19.5 %) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 115.1 $ 85.7 34.3 % Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.68 $ 1.27 32.3 %



Third Quarter 2026



Worldwide revenue increased 1.5% to $389.9 million compared to the same period in 2025.

Sales of PYLARIFY were $238.9 million, a decrease of 0.7%.

Sales of Neuraceq were $45.6 million, an increase of 123.0%.

Sales of DEFINITY were $85.7 million, an increase of 4.8%.

Operating income decreased 26.2% to $32.2 million. Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) increased 28.1% to $153.2 million.

Fully diluted earnings per share decreased 19.5% to $0.33, compared to fully diluted earnings per share of $0.41 in the prior year period. Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) increased 32.3% to $1.68, compared to $1.27 in the prior year period. Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow were $102.0 million and $99.9 million, respectively.



Balance Sheet



At September 30, 2026, the Company's cash and cash equivalents were $683.6 million, compared to $359.1 million at December 31, 2025. The Company currently has access to up to $750.0 million from a revolving line of credit.



Recent Business Highlights



Received CMS Transitional Pass-Through payment status and a permanent HCPCS code, each effective October 1, 2026, for PYLARIFY®TruVuTM (piflufolastat F18), supporting the Company's previously announced phased geographic commercial launch.

Received FDA approval for TAUKLARIFY (florquinitau F-18 injection), an F-18-labeled tau PET imaging agent for the evaluation of adults with cognitive impairment being assessed for Alzheimer's disease. The Company intends to continue supporting Alzheimer's disease therapeutic programs through its Pharma Solutions business while assessing the appropriate path toward broader commercial availability.

Received final FDA approval for BRAVNETSA (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate), the only radiopharmaceutical the FDA has determined to be bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to LUTATHERA® for the treatment of adults with somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors; the Company is preparing for a thoughtful commercial launch to support reliable supply and broad patient access. Dosed the first patient in the SPARROW study, a Phase 2/3 registrational trial evaluating LNTH-2401, the Company's investigational GRPR-targeted PET imaging agent for prostate cancer; the Phase 3 portion is expected to enroll approximately 400 participants and evaluate diagnostic performance, safety and tolerability.



About Lantheus

Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden and the United Kingdom, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for 70 years. For more information, visit

Internet Posting of Information

The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the“Investors” section of its website at The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult its website regularly for important information about the Company.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income and its line components; adjusted fully diluted net income per share; adjusted operating income, and free cash flow. The Company's management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. These measures may assist investors in evaluating the Company's operations, period over period. However, these measures may exclude items that may be highly variable, difficult to predict and of a size that could have a substantial impact on the Company's reported results of operations for a particular period. Management uses these and other non-GAAP measures internally for evaluation of the performance of the business, including the evaluation of results relative to employee performance compensation targets. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

S afe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms such as“advance,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“driving,”“expect,”“guidance,”“maintain,”“may,”“on track,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“progress,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would” and other similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding the pending merger with Curium (the“Merger”). Such forward-looking statements include our plans to successfully execute on the commercialization of marketed products, ensure launch readiness for new products, advance a focused late-stage pipeline, and allocate capital thoughtfully, and our focus mainly on our radiodiagnostic business and pursuing value-maximizing alternatives for our radiotherapeutic assets, and are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include: (i) continued market expansion, penetration and reimbursement for our established commercial products, particularly PYLARIFY, DEFINITY and Neuraceq, in a competitive environment and our ability to clinically and commercially differentiate our products; (ii) our ability to complete the technology transfer across our positron emission tomography (“PET”) manufacturing facilities (“PMF”) network for PYLARIFY TruVu, the new formulation of our F-18 prostate-specific membrane antigen (“PSMA”) PET imaging agent approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) on March 6, 2026, to obtain FDA approval for each PMF to manufacture PYLARIFY TruVu, to maintain adequate coverage and payment for PYLARIFY TruVu, including the transitional pass-through payment status (“TPT Status”) granted by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, as announced on September 30, 2026, to have payers add Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (“HCPCS”) code for PYLARIFY TruVu effective October 1, 2026 to their systems on a timely basis and to have customers adopt PYLARIFY TruVu; (iii) the availability of raw materials, key components, equipment, manufacturing time slots, either used in the production of our products and product candidates, or by customers of our products and product candidates, including, but not limited to PET scanners for PYLARIFY, PYLARIFY TruVu, Neuraceq, TAUKLARIFY, LNTH-2501 and NAV-4694; (iv) our ability to have third parties manufacture our products and product candidates and our ability to manufacture DEFINITY in our in-house manufacturing facility, in amounts and at the times needed; (v) our ability to satisfy our obligations under our existing clinical development partnerships using Neuraceq, MK-6240 or NAV-4694 and other assets as a research tool and under the license agreements through which we have rights to those assets, to support TAUKLARIFY (florquinitau F-18 injection), also referred to as MK-6240, which was approved by the FDA on August 14, 2026, including through our Pharma Solutions business, and to determine an appropriate path and timing toward its broader commercial availability, and to further develop and commercialize NAV-4694 as an approved product; (vi) our ability to continue to successfully integrate acquisitions, including of Lantheus Biosciences, which could be impacted by unforeseen expenses related to integration activities, the potential for unforeseen liabilities within that business, the ability to integrate disparate information technology systems, retain key talent and create a merged corporate culture that successfully realizes the full potential of the combined organization; (vii) our ability to obtain FDA approval for LNTH-2501, our investigational kit for the preparation of Gallium-68 edotreotide injection, which has been studied for use in conjunction with a PET scan to stage and localize neuroendocrine tumors in adult and pediatric patients, including satisfactorily resolving certain unresolved third-party facility inspection-related conditions identified in the Complete Response Letter issued by the FDA on June 26, 2026 and obtaining approval of a resubmitted new drug application, and to successfully commercialize LNTH-2501, if approved; (viii) the timing, execution and success of our planned commercialization of BRAVNETSA (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate), previously known as PNT2003, which received final FDA approval on September 22, 2026, including in light of competing lutetium Lu 177 dotatate products, our ability to successfully defend the favorable U.S. District Court ruling invalidating all patents asserted in the related Hatch-Waxman litigation, which is currently on appeal before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and our dependence on POINT Biopharma Global Inc. to manufacture and supply BRAVNETSA; (ix) the cost, efforts and timing for clinical development, manufacturing, regulatory approval, adequate coding, coverage and payment and successful commercialization of our newly approved products, product candidates and new clinical applications and territories for our products, in each case, that we or our strategic partners may undertake, including the SPARROW Phase 2/3 registrational trial of LNTH-2401, and the risk of further impairment of our in-process research and development assets; (x) the timing, execution, and success of our strategic program to simplify and streamline our operations so we can focus mainly on our radiodiagnostic business and pursue value-maximizing alternatives for our radiotherapeutic assets; (xi) our ability to identify opportunities to collaborate with strategic partners and to acquire or in-license additional product opportunities in oncology, neurology and other strategic areas and continue to grow and advance our pipeline of products, subject to the restrictions on the conduct of our business under the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of August 3, 2026 (the“Merger Agreement”), by and among us, Curium US Holdings LLC (the“Parent”), and Coco Merger Sub Inc.; (xii) the timing and outcome of the actions filed against us by alleged stockholders, and of demands or litigation relating to the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement; (xiii) the effect that changes to management could have on our business; (xiv) our ability and the ability of the Parent to complete the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, including the parties' ability to satisfy the remaining closing conditions in the agreement, including the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (which was extended on October 21, 2026 by the Federal Trade Commission), and the receipt of other required antitrust and foreign direct investment approvals; (xv) statements about the expected time frame for completing the proposed Merger; (xvi) our and the Parent's beliefs and expectations and statements about the benefits sought to be achieved by the proposed Merger; (xvii) the potential effects of the proposed Merger on us and the Parent, including on our relationships with customers, suppliers and employees, and the costs we have incurred and will incur in connection with the proposed Merger whether or not it is completed; (xviii) the possibility of any termination of the Merger Agreement, including in circumstances that would require us to pay a termination fee; (xix) whether any payments will be made under the contingent value rights to be issued in the proposed Merger; and (xx) the risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including those described in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).

- Tables Follow -



Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data – unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues $ 389,913 $ 384,014 $ 1,155,426 $ 1,134,823 Cost of goods sold 146,501 161,648 439,237 433,746 Gross profit 243,412 222,366 716,189 701,077 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 48,059 48,828 183,548 132,372 General and administrative 70,383 81,898 148,549 205,229 Research and development 92,764 48,025 170,345 129,828 Total operating expenses 211,206 178,751 502,442 467,429 Operating income 32,206 43,615 213,747 233,648 Interest expense 4,940 4,950 14,719 14,671 Net loss (gain) on investment in equity securities 12,164 (1,160 ) 6,795 (871 ) Loss (gain) on sale of business, net of transaction costs 83 - (59,444 ) - Other income, net (6,758 ) (2,556 ) (20,330 ) (23,579 ) Income before income taxes 21,777 42,381 272,007 243,427 Income tax (benefit) expense (594 ) 14,610 56,190 63,956 Net income $ 22,371 $ 27,771 $ 215,817 $ 179,471 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.41 $ 3.32 $ 2.63 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.41 $ 3.21 $ 2.60 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 65,297 67,230 65,066 68,132 Diluted 68,413 67,663 67,137 69,038





Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Revenues Analysis

(in thousands, except percent data – unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 Change $ Change % 2026 2025 Change $ Change % PYLARIFY $ 238,930 $ 240,616 $ (1,686 ) (0.7 )% $ 720,220 $ 748,912 $ (28,692 ) (3.8 )% Total oncology 238,930 240,616 (1,686 ) (0.7 )% 720,220 748,912 (28,692 ) (3.8 )% Neuraceq 45,577 20,442 25,135 123.0 % 120,632 20,442 100,190 490.1 % Total neurology 45,577 20,442 25,135 123.0 % 120,632 20,442 100,190 490.1 % DEFINITY 85,673 81,785 3,888 4.8 % 258,579 244,935 13,644 5.6 % Total cardiology 85,673 81,785 3,888 4.8 % 258,579 244,935 13,644 5.6 % Strategic partnerships and other 19,733 13,705 6,028 44.0 % 55,995 36,042 19,953 55.4 % SPECT - 27,466 (27,466 ) (100.0 )% - 84,492 (84,492 ) (100.0 )% Total revenues $ 389,913 $ 384,014 $ 5,899 1.5 % $ 1,155,426 $ 1,134,823 $ 20,603 1.8 %





Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share and percent data – unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income $ 22,371 $ 27,771 $ 215,817 $ 179,471 Stock and incentive plan compensation 21,876 24,501 57,925 68,020 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 16,723 14,639 50,169 30,626 Impairment of intangible assets 31,000 - 31,000 - Contingent consideration fair value adjustments 3,169 982 (28,586 ) 982 Non-recurring fees 7 - 9,292 2,633 Loss (gain) on sale of business, net of transaction costs 83 - (59,444 ) - Strategic collaboration and license costs (121 ) 860 116 16,273 Net loss (gain) on investment in equity securities 12,164 (1,116 ) 6,795 (785 ) Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related items 46,941 34,973 50,044 62,645 Other (514 ) (16 ) 32,617 (3,170 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (38,625 ) (16,888 ) (49,924 ) (50,890 ) Adjusted net income $ 115,074 $ 85,706 $ 315,821 $ 305,805 Adjusted net income, as a percentage of revenues 29.5 % 22.3 % 27.3 % 26.9 %





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.41 $ 3.21 $ 2.60 Stock and incentive plan compensation 0.32 0.36 0.86 0.99 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.24 0.22 0.75 0.44 Impairment of intangible assets 0.45 - 0.46 - Contingent consideration fair value adjustments 0.05 0.01 (0.43 ) 0.01 Non-recurring fees 0.00 - 0.14 0.04 Loss (gain) on sale of business, net of transaction costs 0.00 - (0.89 ) - Strategic collaboration and license costs (0.00 ) 0.01 0.00 0.24 Net loss (gain) on investment in equity securities 0.18 (0.02 ) 0.10 (0.01 ) Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related items 0.69 0.52 0.75 0.91 Other (0.01 ) (0.00 ) 0.49 (0.04 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (0.56 ) (0.25 ) (0.74 ) (0.74 ) Adjusted net income per share - diluted(b) $ 1.68 $ 1.27 $ 4.70 $ 4.43 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 68,413 67,663 67,137 69,038

(a) Represents the estimated income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP net income and adjusted net income (non-GAAP).

(b) Amounts may not add due to rounding.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)

(in thousands, except per share and percent data – unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating income $ 32,206 $ 43,615 $ 213,747 $ 233,648 Stock and incentive plan compensation 21,876 24,501 57,925 68,020 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 16,723 14,639 50,169 30,626 Impairment of intangible assets 31,000 - 31,000 - Contingent consideration fair value adjustments 3,169 982 (28,586 ) 982 Non-recurring fees 7 - 9,292 2,633 Strategic collaboration and license costs 32 860 269 16,273 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related items 46,175 34,973 55,404 62,645 Other 2,011 (16 ) 35,142 1,557 Adjusted operating income $ 153,199 $ 119,554 $ 424,362 $ 416,384 Adjusted operating income, as a percentage of revenues 39.3 % 31.1 % 36.7 % 36.7 %





Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

(in thousands – unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 101,974 $ 105,294 $ 319,304 $ 299,963 Capital expenditures (2,046 ) (10,622 ) (7,607 ) (27,301 ) Free cash flow $ 99,928 $ 94,672 $ 311,697 $ 272,662 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ (11,135 ) $ (319,468 ) $ 12,828 $ (615,658 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (460 ) $ (99,166 ) $ (7,578 ) $ (215,798 )





Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands – unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 683,610 $ 359,121 Accounts receivable, net 345,684 358,640 Inventory, net 64,212 64,674 Income tax receivable - 15,387 Other current assets 30,204 21,400 Assets held for sale - 80,742 Total current assets 1,123,710 899,964 Investment in equity securities 98,427 42,213 Long-term notes receivable 25,297 - Property, plant and equipment, net 149,627 163,686 Intangibles, net 641,612 722,779 Goodwill 238,626 239,517 Deferred tax assets, net 121,135 109,196 Other long-term assets 57,699 50,044 Total assets $ 2,456,133 $ 2,227,399 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings $ 605 $ 738 Accounts payable 47,700 42,906 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 297,662 267,307 Liabilities held for sale - 22,468 Total current liabilities 345,967 333,419 Asset retirement obligations 257 138 Long-term debt and other borrowings, net of current portion 571,136 568,678 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 41,136 54,246 Long-term contingent consideration liabilities, net of current portion 51,657 73,255 Other long-term liabilities 90,268 107,866 Total liabilities 1,100,421 1,137,602 Total stockholders' equity 1,355,712 1,089,797 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,456,133 $ 2,227,399



Contacts:

Mark Kinarney

Vice President, Investor Relations

978-671-8842

...

Melissa Downs

Executive Director, External Communications

646-975-2533

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