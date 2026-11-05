INVE Technologies Sets Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call For Thursday, November 12, 2026, At 5:00 PM EST

The teleconference will also be webcast. To register for the live webcast or replay, please use this link. The teleconference replay will be available through Thursday, November 26, 2026, by dialing +1 877-481-4010 (Toll-Free Replay Number) or +1 919-882-2331 (International Replay Number) and entering passcode 54742.

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