Agility Becomes First U.S. Publicly Listed Pure-Play Humanoid Robotics Company, Begins Trading Today On Nasdaq As AGLT

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Commercial Deployments with Leading Global Enterprises and More Than $300 Million in Multi-Year Digit 5 Orders Position Agility for Its Next Phase of Growth

Business Combination and Related Financings Provide Approximately $465 Million in Gross Capital to Support Commercial Scale

SALEM, Ore., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agility ® (Nasdaq: AGLT), a leading humanoid robotics and physical AI company, today became the first U.S. publicly listed pure-play humanoid robotics company with proven, active commercial deployments. Agility's common stock and warrants will begin trading today on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbols“AGLT” and“AGLTW,” respectively, following completion of its previously announced business combination with Churchill Capital Corp XI. The business combination and related financings represent approximately $465 million in gross capital raised before transaction expenses.

Agility enters the public markets with a differentiated foundation for commercializing humanoid robotics: nearly three years of real-world deployment experience, more than 65,000 hours of operation, committed multi-year customer orders and U.S.-based infrastructure designed to manufacture, deploy and support robots at scale. The company has secured more than $300 million in committed multi-year orders for Digit® 5, its next-generation humanoid robot, subject to contractual milestones, product features and specifications.

“Today marks an important milestone for Agility, but the bigger story is what it means for the future of work,” said Peggy Johnson, CEO of Agility Robotics.“AI is moving beyond the digital world and into the physical world, creating new possibilities for how people and machines work together. At Agility, that future is already taking shape. Digit is doing real work in customer operations today, taking on repetitive, physically demanding tasks. Becoming a public company gives us access to more resources to help accelerate that progress, bring intelligent robots to more workplaces and help build a future where people and robots accomplish more together.”

Agility's flagship humanoid robot, Digit, is designed to perform useful work in environments built for people, helping businesses address persistent labor shortages and automate repetitive, physically demanding tasks. Digit is already operating with leading global enterprises including GXO, Schaeffler and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada.

The company's next-generation Digit 5 platform builds on years of real-world customer experience and is designed for cooperatively safe work, with the goal of enabling robots and people to operate in closer proximity. Digit 5 is designed to perform a broader range of industrial tasks, supported by Agility's proprietary robotics and physical AI technology, safety systems and Agility ArcTM enterprise software platform.

Recent milestones demonstrate Agility's progress toward broader commercial adoption:



Growing Commercial Deployments and Pipeline: Agility recently expanded its partnership with GXO to deploy Digit at two additional U.S. logistics facilities in early 2027, building on the companies' pioneering commercial deployment in Georgia, where Digit has moved more than 100,000 totes. The company's growing customer base also includes AGCO, which has signed a commercial agreement for a Digit pilot expected to begin in 2027, and three additional enterprise manufacturing customers participating in paid programs focused on specific manufacturing applications: a major global automaker, one of the world's largest automotive technology and components developers, and a leading global consumer products manufacturer. Agility also has an active pipeline of more than 30 prospective customers across industries including automotive, manufacturing, aerospace, logistics, consumer products and defense.

Strong Demand for Digit 5: Digit 5, unveiled in September 2026, has received more than $300 million in committed multi-year orders subject to satisfaction of contractual milestones, product features and specifications. The new platform incorporates significant advances developed in response to years of customer feedback. These include proprietary cycloidal actuator technology engineered to support repetitive lifting of up to 50 pounds, interchangeable end effectors and expanded manipulation capabilities designed to automate a broader range of industrial workflows. Early customer access is expected to begin in the first half of 2027, with general availability targeted for the end of 2027.

Advancing Safety, Physical AI and Performance: Agility continues to advance its proprietary robotics and physical AI platform, supported by collaborations with NVIDIA, FORT Robotics and Nyobolt. The company recently announced plans to standardize Digit 5's onboard compute on NVIDIA IGX Thor and expand its integration of NVIDIA Halos safety technology. Its partnership with FORT Robotics supports the development of safety systems for industrial environments, while Nyobolt's ultra-fast charging battery technology is designed to enable Digit 5 to recharge in just nine minutes and deliver more than 20 hours of productive work in a 24-hour day. Building for Commercial Scale: Agility has invested in the U.S. infrastructure needed to manufacture, deploy and support humanoid robots at scale. This includes RoboFab®, its 70,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Salem, Oregon, designed for annual production capacity of up to 10,000 robots; its Fremont, California, facility in Silicon Valley focused on hardware and physical AI development; and its recently announced 50,000-square-foot Pittsburgh expansion, which will strengthen software, AI, deployment and customer support capabilities. These investments are complemented by Agility ArcTM, its cloud-based platform for managing robot fleets and integrating them into customer operations.

The business combination and related financings raised approximately $465 million in gross capital before transaction expenses, including proceeds from a private investment in public equity (PIPE) led by Foxconn and $100 million of equity funding received prior to closing. Agility intends to use the proceeds to support fulfillment of customer orders, expand commercial deployments, scale Digit production and continue advancing its integrated robotics and physical AI platform.

About Agility Robotics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGLT)

Headquartered in Salem, Oregon, with offices in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Fremont, California, Agility's mission is to build robot partners that augment the human workforce. Our groundbreaking general-purpose humanoid robot, Digit, is the first multi-purpose, human-centric robot that is Made for Work® and commercially deployed today. With more than 65,000 hours of real-world operation combined with industry-leading safety standards, we're pioneering a new era of automation that enhances human potential. To learn more, visit agilityrobotics.com.

Agility, the Agility logo, Digit, Agility Arc, RoboFab, and Made for Work are trademarks of Agility Robotics, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws regarding Agility. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,”“target,”“continue,”“could,”“may,”“might,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“should” and“would,” or similar expressions. The absence of any of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Agility's current expectations and projections. These statements include statements relating to, without limitation: Agility's ability to develop, validate and deploy new Digit skills and capabilities, including Digit 5's cooperative safety capabilities, lifting and manipulation capabilities, charging time and productive operating hours; the anticipated timing of early customer access to Digit 5 in the first half of 2027 and general availability by the end of 2027; the expected development and integration of technologies through collaborations with NVIDIA, FORT Robotics and Nyobolt; the expected use of proceeds from the completed business combination with Churchill XI and related financings; Agility's ability to expand its customer base, increase commercial deployments of Digit and support existing and future customer relationships, including expected deployments at two additional GXO facilities beginning in early 2027 and the AGCO pilot expected to begin in 2027; Agility's ability to convert customer pilots, paid programs and its prospective customer pipeline into larger orders, deployments and multi-year commitments; the anticipated value, fulfillment and timing of customer orders, including more than $300 million in committed multi-year orders for Digit 5 that are subject to contractual milestones, product features and specifications; Agility's ability to scale its operations, manufacturing and service infrastructure, including at RoboFab and through its Pittsburgh expansion, and to achieve RoboFab's designed annual production capacity of up to 10,000 robots; Agility's ability to operate as a public company; the expected commencement of trading of Agility's common stock and warrants on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols“AGLT” and“AGLTW,” respectively; and the potential benefits of the completed business combination.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual events and circumstances are difficult to predict and may differ materially from the assumptions underlying these statements, many of which are beyond Agility's control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause Agility's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include: the significant technical challenges associated with Agility's emerging technology and its ability to achieve broader commercialization and market acceptance; delays or failures in developing, validating or delivering Digit 5 and its anticipated capabilities, including safety and performance targets; Agility's ability to satisfy contractual milestones, product features and specifications underlying customer orders and to realize the anticipated value of those orders; the risk that customer pilots, paid programs and prospective customer discussions may not result in larger orders or commercial deployments; Agility's ability to scale manufacturing, deployment and service capabilities; Agility's historical net losses and limited operating history; uncertainty regarding future financial performance, capital requirements and unit economics; Agility's use and reporting of business and operational metrics; competition; Agility's dependence on members of its senior management and its ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the risk that capital available following the business combination and related financings may be insufficient to execute Agility's business plans and the potential need for additional financing; Agility's ability to manage growth, expand its operations and maintain customer relationships; risks associated with potential acquisitions or investments in companies, products, services or technologies; Agility's reliance on strategic partners, suppliers and other third parties; Agility's ability to maintain, protect and defend its intellectual property rights; risks associated with privacy, data protection or cybersecurity incidents and related regulations; the use, rate of adoption and regulation of artificial intelligence and machine learning; changes in laws and regulations, taxes, trade conditions and the macroeconomic environment; Agility's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, satisfy public-company obligations and maintain its Nasdaq listing; costs related to the business combination and failure to realize its anticipated benefits; the outcome of legal proceedings or government investigations involving Agility; uncertainty regarding Agility's estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which Agility competes; Agility's ability to issue equity or equity-linked securities in the future; and other factors described in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”).

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the business combination filed by Churchill XI with the SEC and in subsequent filings by Agility, including under the heading“Risk Factors.” If any of these risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and reflect the expectations, plans and forecasts of Agility's management as of that date. Subsequent events and developments may cause those assessments to change. Agility disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements.

In addition, statements that“we believe” and similar statements reflect Agility's beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject as of the date of this press release. These statements are based on information available to Agility as of that date. Although Agility believes that information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, it may be limited or incomplete. These statements should not be read to indicate that Agility has conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon them.

Contacts

Media: Michael Oldenburg

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Investors: Anthony Rozmus

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at