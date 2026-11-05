Hydrograph To Showcase Graphene-Carbon Black Hybrid For Cost-Effective Conductive Compounds At AMI Plastics World Expo

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presentation Highlights How Low Concentrations of HydroGraph's Fractal GrapheneTM Can Reduce Electrical Resistivity by Up to 110 Times and Conductive Filler Requirements by Up to 50%

CLEVELAND, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (“HydroGraph” or the“Company”) today announced that it will showcase a graphene-carbon black hybrid approach for conductive compounds at AMI Plastics World Expo on November 11, 2026.

By adding small amounts of HydroGraph's Fractal GrapheneTM FGA-1 to conventional conductive carbon black formulations, manufacturers can improve electrical conductivity or reduce the amount of filler needed to meet performance targets, potentially lowering material costs. In material testing, the addition of less than 0.1% FGA-1 reduced electrical resistivity by up to 110 times, while separate formulation examples demonstrated the potential to reduce conductive carbon filler loading by up to 50%.

Tarek Jalloul, Business Development Manager, North America at HydroGraph, will present“More Conductivity, Less Filler, Lower Cost: A Graphene-Carbon Black Hybrid for Conductive Plastics” on November 11 from 2:00 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. in the Testing and Technology Theatre. HydroGraph will also exhibit at AMI Plastics World Expo in Hall C, Stand C215, November 11–12. Visitors can meet with the HydroGraph team to discuss Fractal Graphene and its applications in conductive plastics and other polymer formulations.

Conductive compounds are used in applications requiring electrical conductivity or static dissipation. Conventional formulations often rely on conductive carbon black to achieve the desired electrical properties. However, using large amounts of carbon black can increase costs and make plastics more difficult to process, while potentially affecting their mechanical properties.

HydroGraph's approach combines its high-purity Fractal GrapheneTM with conductive carbon black to improve electrical performance at low graphene loading levels. By leveraging the synergistic effect when combining these materials, the hybrid approach can help manufacturers achieve conductivity targets while reducing the amount of conductive filler required.

In testing conducted using epoxy compounds containing 8% total conductive carbon filler, the addition of just 0.04% FGA-1 reduced volume resistivity by a factor of 110. Similarly, in low-density polyethylene (LDPE) compounds containing 7% total conductive carbon filler, adding 0.07% FGA-1 reduced volume resistivity by a factor of 40. Both results were achieved while maintaining the same total conductive carbon filler loading.

HydroGraph also evaluated formulations that maintained the same conductivity while using less conductive carbon filler. These examples showed potential filler reductions of 22% to 50%, with estimated savings of 8% to 22% in conductive filler costs, depending on the formulation.

“Across our polymer applications, we have consistently focused on delivering meaningful performance improvements using very low loadings,” said Kjirstin Breure, President and Chief Executive Officer of HydroGraph.“Our work with conductive plastics extends that approach to electrical conductivity, where combining Fractal GrapheneTM with conductive carbon black creates an opportunity to improve material performance while maintaining favorable formulation economics. These results demonstrate how small additions of graphene can significantly improve electrical performance while creating opportunities to reduce material costs.”

During the presentation, Jalloul will discuss the technical and commercial advantages of graphene-carbon black hybrid formulations, including their ability to improve conductivity, optimize filler concentrations, and support cost-effective manufacturing. The session will also explore how manufacturers can incorporate Fractal GrapheneTM FGA-1 into existing conductive polymer formulations.

“Conductivity requirements can present a difficult balance between material performance and formulation cost,” said Jalloul.“By combining small amounts of Fractal GrapheneTM with conventional conductive carbon black, we've demonstrated a practical way for manufacturers to achieve their performance targets while using fillers more efficiently. The results show that graphene additions below 0.1% can deliver substantial reductions in electrical resistivity, giving manufacturers greater flexibility to optimize both conductivity and material costs.”

The conductive compounds application builds on HydroGraph's broader development efforts involving graphene-enhanced plastics, where low graphene concentrations have demonstrated improvement in mechanical properties. The Company continues to work with manufacturers and development partners to evaluate graphene formulations for commercial applications.

Presentation Details

Event: AMI Plastics World Expos North America

Dates: November 11–12, 2026

Venue: Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, Cleveland, Ohio

HydroGraph Exhibit: Hall C, Stand C215

Presentation: More Conductivity, Less Filler, Lower Cost: A Graphene-Carbon Black Hybrid for Conductive Plastics

Speaker: Tarek Jalloul, Business Development Manager, North America

Date and time: November 11, 2:00–2:20 p.m.

Location: Testing and Technology Theatre

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using its proprietary Hyperion Reactor technology, which allows for ultra-high purity, low energy use, and uniform batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph's graphene follow the Graphene Council's Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn at and X at .

Trademarks: HydroGraphTM and Fractal GrapheneTM

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain“forward-looking statements” and certain“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: HydroGraph's growth strategy in the United States; anticipated demand for graphene and HydroGraph's products; the development of customer engagements relating to its products; the development of domestic supply chains for graphene and advanced materials; the expected role of graphene in defense, energy, infrastructure, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, national security and other industrial applications; the anticipated benefits, performance, scalability and commercial applicability of HydroGraph's Hyperion ReactorTM technology; and HydroGraph's plans, objectives, expectations and business strategy generally. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“intend”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“continue”,“plan”,“target”,“designed”,“project”,“potential” or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; the Company's ability to successfully develop, expand and operate its manufacturing facilities; delays in the development, construction, commissioning or operation of the Bellville facility; cost overruns and increases in capital and operating costs; the availability of labour, equipment, materials and other resources; the successful commercialization and scalability of the Company's technology; the Company's ability to achieve anticipated production capacity, product quality, operational efficiencies and commercial performance; the availability and cost of feedstock and other inputs; disruptions to supply chains, transportation or critical infrastructure; changes in demand for graphene and graphene-based products; the Company's ability to enter into and maintain commercial relationships and secure customer adoption of its products; the emergence of competing technologies; government policies affecting critical minerals, advanced materials and domestic manufacturing initiatives; and other risks and uncertainties.

HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

Matt Kreps

HydroGraph

Senior Vice President

+1-214-597-8200

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Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR for HydroGraph

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