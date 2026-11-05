KVH Industries Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
|
Third Quarter Financial Summary
| (in millions, except per share data)
|3Q26
|2Q26
|QoQ change
|3Q25
|YoY change
|Revenue
|$
|38.4
|$
|33.7
|14
|%
|$
|28.5
|35
|%
|Service revenue
|$
|33.0
|$
|29.7
|11
|%
|$
|25.4
|30
|%
|Service gross margin
|34
|%
|36
|%
|(199) bps
|34
|%
|(49) bps
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(0.6)
|$
|0.2
|$
|(6.9)
|Net (loss) income per share
|$
|(0.03)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.36)
|Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
|$
|3.9
|$
|3.0
|30
|%
|$
|1.4
|188
|%
|Capital expenditures
|$
|1.5
|$
|1.2
|26
|%
|$
|1.5
|1
|%
Outlook
KVH is narrowing its full-year 2026 outlook, including raising the low end of its original range.
Full-year 2026
|Current outlook
|Prior outlook
|Revenue
|$137-143 million
|$130-145 million
|Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
|$13-15 million
|$11-16 million
The narrowed outlook reflects continued top-line momentum, including a modest benefit from Starlink repricing in December, and disciplined cost management driving operating leverage.
KVH has not provided a full reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA to net income because it cannot predict, without unreasonable efforts, the amount of certain items excluded from adjusted EBITDA. These include income tax expense, foreign exchange transaction gains and losses, gains or losses on the sale of fixed assets, employee termination and other variable costs, transaction-related and other variable legal and advisory fees, losses on unfavorable purchase commitments, inventory write-downs and impairment charges. These items could be significant to net income.
Capital Allocation
KVH ended the quarter with $50.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and no debt.
KVH's capital allocation priorities are growing its base of LEO customers, expanding the managed IT, content and other value added services that keep those customers with KVH, and pursuing selective tuck-in acquisitions that add recurring revenue.
During the third quarter, KVH repurchased approximately 1.2 million shares for $10.7 million, completing its $15 million repurchase program. KVH does not currently have a repurchase authorization in place. The Board continuously evaluates the best use of cash in the context of the company's overall capital allocation framework.
Key Metrics
- Service revenue includes airtime, content and value-added services revenue, including managed IT services.
LEO share of service revenue is LEO airtime revenue as a percentage of total service revenue.
Service gross margin is service gross profit, including airtime depreciation, as a percentage of service revenue.
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is defined under Non-GAAP Financial Measures below and is reconciled to GAAP net (loss) income in the tables accompanying this release.
Conference Call Details
KVH Industries will host a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. ET through the company's website. The conference call can be accessed at ir.kvh.com and listeners are welcome to submit questions pertaining to the earnings release and conference call to.... The audio archive will be available on the company website within three hours of the completion of the call.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release provides non-GAAP financial information as a supplement to our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing financial results to assess operational performance. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release adjust for specified items that can be highly variable or difficult to predict. Management generally uses these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate financial and operational decision-making, including evaluation of our historical operating results and comparison to competitors' operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business.
Some limitations of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA include the following: non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before, as applicable, interest income, net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, goodwill impairment charges, long-lived assets impairment charges, charges for disposal of discontinued projects, loss on unfavorable future contracts, employee termination and other variable costs, executive separation costs, prior period tax settlements, transaction-related and other variable legal and advisory fees, certain inventory write-downs, excess purchase order obligations, gains on sales of real estate and other fixed assets, gains and losses on sale of subsidiaries, and foreign exchange transaction gains and losses.
Other companies, including companies in KVH's industry, may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or not at all, which will reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure.
Because non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that increase or decrease our reported results of operations, management strongly encourages investors to review our consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables accompanying this release.
About KVH Industries, Inc.
KVH Industries, Inc. is a global leader in maritime and mobile connectivity delivered via the KVH ONE network. The company, founded in 1982, is based in Bristol, RI, with more than a dozen offices around the globe. KVH provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, military/government, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the TracNet, TracPhone, and TracVision product lines, the KVH ONE OpenNet Program for non-KVH antennas, AgilePlans Connectivity as a Service (CaaS), and the KVH Link crew wellbeing content service.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about our projected financial results, demand for LEO-enabled connectivity, the anticipated repricing of our Starlink plans, our negotiations with Starlink regarding a new agreement for Starlink data, the expected reduction in our GEO bandwidth costs, anticipated cost savings, our investment plans and development goals, and the potential impact of our initiatives on revenue, competitive positioning, profitability and orders. Words such as“may,”“will,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates” and similar terms identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including: increasing competition from lower-cost providers and LEO and other satellite systems, which is reducing demand for our geosynchronous satellite services; our dependence on reseller arrangements with a small number of airtime providers, particularly Starlink, and the risk that these providers change their terms, pricing or reseller networks, compete with us directly or stop supplying us; the risk that we will not reach a new agreement with Starlink on favorable terms, or at all; the risk that we will be unable to consume our prepaid Starlink Global Business data within the contract period, requiring us to expense the unused portion; increases in LEO airtime costs and minimum purchase obligations in excess of our needs; declining product sales and margins, and potential additional inventory write-downs; potential loss of recently acquired customer and vendor contracts and related impairment charges; risks related to our manufacturing wind-down, the relocation of our operations and our smaller workforce; customer demand, terminations and seasonality; cybersecurity breaches; our history of losses and fluctuating quarterly results; and economic, geopolitical, trade, tariff, currency and regulatory conditions. These and other factors are discussed in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2026, as updated by subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available at ir.kvh.com. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect new information or developments.
KVH Industries, Inc. has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the USA and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH, KVH ONE, TracPhone, TracVision, AgilePlans, CommBox, and TracNet. Other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.
|
KVH INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
| Three months ended
September 30,
| Nine months ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Sales:
|Service
|$
|32,954
|$
|25,388
|$
|90,819
|$
|70,079
|Product
|5,494
|3,065
|13,670
|10,411
|Net sales
|38,448
|28,453
|104,489
|80,490
|Costs and expenses:
|Costs of service sales
|21,832
|16,694
|59,284
|45,139
|Costs of product sales
|8,145
|9,846
|16,846
|16,863
|Research and development
|713
|969
|2,244
|3,072
|Sales, marketing and support
|5,019
|4,884
|15,325
|14,854
|General and administrative
|3,982
|3,691
|12,227
|10,806
|Total costs and expenses
|39,691
|36,084
|105,926
|90,734
|Loss from operations
|(1,243
|)
|(7,631
|)
|(1,437
|)
|(10,244
|)
|Interest income
|503
|681
|1,644
|1,827
|Interest expense
|-
|-
|(6
|)
|-
|Other income, net
|128
|32
|254
|849
|
(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense
|(612
|)
|(6,918
|)
|467
|(7,568
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(11
|)
|16
|317
|146
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(601
|)
|$
|(6,934
|)
|$
|150
|$
|(7,714
|)
|Net (loss) income per common share
|Basic
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.36
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.40
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.36
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.40
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|18,251
|19,361
|18,988
|19,418
|Diluted
|18,251
|19,361
|19,168
|19,418
|
KVH INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, unaudited)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|50,695
|$
|69,910
|Accounts receivable, net
|29,586
|25,049
|Inventories, net
|8,927
|14,859
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|20,479
|7,980
|Total current assets
|109,687
|117,798
|Property and equipment, net
|20,315
|22,032
|Intangible assets, net
|3,703
|3,717
|Goodwill
|732
|732
|Right of use assets
|4,212
|4,382
|Other non-current assets
|2,418
|2,237
|Deferred income tax asset
|560
|602
|Total assets
|$
|141,627
|$
|151,500
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|16,038
|$
|14,968
|Deferred revenue
|1,528
|1,155
|Current operating lease liability
|776
|547
|Total current liabilities
|18,342
|16,670
|Long-term operating lease liability
|3,798
|3,841
|Deferred income tax liability
|5
|5
|Stockholders' equity
|119,482
|130,984
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|141,627
|$
|151,500
|
KVH INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME TO NON-GAAP
EBITDA AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands, unaudited)
| Three months ended
September 30,
| Nine months ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net (loss) income - GAAP
|$
|(601
|)
|$
|(6,934
|)
|$
|150
|$
|(7,714
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(11
|)
|16
|317
|146
|Interest income, net
|(503
|)
|(681
|)
|(1,650
|)
|(1,827
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,191
|2,632
|6,952
|8,126
|Non-GAAP EBITDA
|1,076
|(4,967
|)
|5,769
|(1,269
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|325
|366
|1,042
|1,137
|Disposal of a discontinued project
|-
|24
|-
|311
|Loss on an unfavorable future contract
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Employee termination and other variable costs
|(5
|)
|83
|243
|112
|Transaction-related and other variable legal and advisory fees
|164
|25
|240
|91
|Certain inventory write-downs
|2,320
|5,510
|2,320
|5,510
|Loss (gain) on sale of fixed assets, including real estate
|-
|311
|128
|(1,019
|)
|Foreign exchange transaction loss (gain)
|40
|9
|(22
|)
|141
|Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
|$
|3,920
|$
|1,361
|$
|9,720
|$
|5,026
|Contact:
| KVH Industries, Inc.
Anthony Pike
401-847-3327
...
| Longacre Square Partners
...
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