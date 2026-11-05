Promis Neurosciences To Participate In Upcoming Conferences In November
Conference details below:November 9-11: Guggenheim 3 rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference
Location: Boston, MA
Fireside chat: Tuesday, November 10, 2:30 p.m. ET, Wheeler Room
Webcast link: Click Here November 10-12: Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference
Location: New York, NY
Presentation: Wednesday, November 11, 2:40 p.m. ET, Spellman Room
Webcast link: Click Here November 16-17: UBS Global Biopharma Conference
Location: London, UK
Presentation: Monday, November 16, 10 a.m. GMT
Webcast link: Click Here
November 16-19: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Location: London, UK
November 16-19: Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference
Location: Boston, MA
Poster presentation: Monday, Nov 16-Tues Nov 17th
Poster title: Poster # P047, Interim Safety and Biomarker Analysis of PRECISE-AD*
(*data previously presented on July 28, 2026)
Location: Miami, FL
Fireside chat: Wednesday, December 2, 9:10 a.m. ET, Sevilla A
Webcast link: Click Here
About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.
ProMIS Neurosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies and vaccines selective for toxic oligomers associated with the development and progression of neurodegenerative and other misfolded protein diseases. The Company's proprietary target discovery engine, EpiSelectTM, has been shown to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins that cause neurodegenerative and other misfolded protein diseases, including Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), multiple system atrophy (MSA), and Parkinson's disease (PD). ProMIS' lead asset in Phase 1b development, PMN310, is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody designed to selectively target only the toxic oligomers of amyloid-beta (AβOs), believed to be among the earliest and most damaging drivers of Alzheimer's disease, while avoiding binding to amyloid plaques and vascular deposits. ProMIS has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA) and Toronto, Ontario (CAN).
Investor Relations Contact:
Carie Pierce, VP, Investor Relations & External Affairs
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