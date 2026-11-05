Promis Neurosciences To Participate In Upcoming Conferences In November

November 16-19: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Location: London, UK

November 16-19: Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference

Location: Boston, MA

Poster presentation: Monday, Nov 16-Tues Nov 17th

Poster title: Poster # P047, Interim Safety and Biomarker Analysis of PRECISE-AD*

(*data previously presented on July 28, 2026)

About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies and vaccines selective for toxic oligomers associated with the development and progression of neurodegenerative and other misfolded protein diseases. The Company's proprietary target discovery engine, EpiSelectTM, has been shown to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins that cause neurodegenerative and other misfolded protein diseases, including Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), multiple system atrophy (MSA), and Parkinson's disease (PD). ProMIS' lead asset in Phase 1b development, PMN310, is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody designed to selectively target only the toxic oligomers of amyloid-beta (AβOs), believed to be among the earliest and most damaging drivers of Alzheimer's disease, while avoiding binding to amyloid plaques and vascular deposits. ProMIS has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA) and Toronto, Ontario (CAN).

Investor Relations Contact:

Carie Pierce, VP, Investor Relations & External Affairs

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