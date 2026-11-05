EU Panel Softens 2035 Car CO2 Target to 87.5 Percent in 48-30 Vote
(MENAFN) The European Parliament’s environment committee voted Wednesday to weaken the EU’s 2035 carbon dioxide reduction target for new cars, cutting it from 100% to 87.5% while sweetening incentives for electric vehicles built in the bloc.
The draft rules passed with 48 votes in favor, 30 against and two abstentions, according to a Parliament statement.
The measure is part of a wider package meant to support a clean, competitive European auto industry and give manufacturers more room to meet emissions goals.
Under the plan, carmakers would have to cut fleet-wide CO2 emissions by 87.5% by 2035. Credits tied to low-carbon steel produced in the EU would account for another 7.5 percentage points, bringing the effective target to 95%.
For vans, the committee proposed easing the 2030 reduction target to 35%. Existing rules require 50%, and the European Commission had proposed 40%. The 2035 van target would drop from 100% to 80%, with low-carbon steel credits also available under a 7.5% cap.
The draft would also broaden the definition of zero-emission vehicles to cover cars and vans that run solely on eligible renewable and low-carbon fuels.
Small, highly efficient EU-built electric vehicles would qualify for “super credits,” letting them weigh more heavily in calculating whether manufacturers meet their targets.
EU-made electric cars no longer than 4.2 meters would count as 1.4 vehicles, and highly efficient models as 1.2. Those multipliers would climb higher for vehicles registered under social leasing schemes.
The full Parliament must still approve the changes. A vote is expected at its December plenary session to set its negotiating position for talks with EU governments.
Current EU rules require a 100% cut in CO2 emissions from new cars and vans by 2035, effectively ending sales of new conventional petrol and diesel vehicles. The European Commission had earlier proposed lowering the 2035 car target to 90%.
The draft rules passed with 48 votes in favor, 30 against and two abstentions, according to a Parliament statement.
The measure is part of a wider package meant to support a clean, competitive European auto industry and give manufacturers more room to meet emissions goals.
Under the plan, carmakers would have to cut fleet-wide CO2 emissions by 87.5% by 2035. Credits tied to low-carbon steel produced in the EU would account for another 7.5 percentage points, bringing the effective target to 95%.
For vans, the committee proposed easing the 2030 reduction target to 35%. Existing rules require 50%, and the European Commission had proposed 40%. The 2035 van target would drop from 100% to 80%, with low-carbon steel credits also available under a 7.5% cap.
The draft would also broaden the definition of zero-emission vehicles to cover cars and vans that run solely on eligible renewable and low-carbon fuels.
Small, highly efficient EU-built electric vehicles would qualify for “super credits,” letting them weigh more heavily in calculating whether manufacturers meet their targets.
EU-made electric cars no longer than 4.2 meters would count as 1.4 vehicles, and highly efficient models as 1.2. Those multipliers would climb higher for vehicles registered under social leasing schemes.
The full Parliament must still approve the changes. A vote is expected at its December plenary session to set its negotiating position for talks with EU governments.
Current EU rules require a 100% cut in CO2 emissions from new cars and vans by 2035, effectively ending sales of new conventional petrol and diesel vehicles. The European Commission had earlier proposed lowering the 2035 car target to 90%.
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