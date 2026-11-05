Halim Suleiman Launches Suleiman & Co. Following 1,300 Student Pro Plus Applications

Halim Suleiman

Private client advisory expands support for international families through global mobility, business setup, real estate investment and property development.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following more than 1,300 applications handled through Student Pro Plus, entrepreneur Halim Suleiman has launched Suleiman & Co., a private client advisory helping individuals, families and entrepreneurs navigate international relocation, business expansion and property investment.The firm builds on relationships established through Student Pro Plus, supporting international students and their families in Spain. As families' needs expanded beyond education and residency, so did the opportunity to support their wider ambitions: establishing companies, acquiring property and building a future across borders.Suleiman & Co. brings these needs together across four areas: global mobility, business establishment and expansion, real estate investment, and property development. Its model provides a central point of contact, coordinating each stage with relevant legal, financial and technical specialists.Global mobility services encompass citizenship by investment, residence by investment, golden visa programmes and Spanish residency pathways. Each engagement begins with understanding the client's nationality, family circumstances and long-term objectives to identify suitable options and coordinate the application process.For entrepreneurs, the firm supports business setup in the UAE, including free zone company formation, alongside company establishment and expansion in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Spain. Services extend from jurisdiction selection and incorporation to bank account applications, operational arrangements, branding and website development, supporting the journey from business concept to launch.Its real estate offering covers apartment and land acquisitions in Spain and the UAE. In Spain, property development support connects acquisition and due diligence with design, construction and project delivery, helping clients coordinate the professionals involved throughout the process.Born in Syria and a citizen of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Halim Suleiman experienced international relocation, second citizenship and business establishment before guiding clients through similar decisions. His background spans the GCC, Egypt and eight years in Spain, bringing personal understanding to the practical challenges of starting again in an unfamiliar country.That experience shaped Student Pro Plus and now informs Suleiman & Co.'s approach: understanding the person behind the application, investment or business plan, while maintaining continuity across connected decisions.With a presence in Barcelona, Ajman, Doha and Damascus, and expansion to Riyadh planned, the firm is extending its reach across Europe and the Middle East.For Suleiman & Co., the launch represents a natural progression: supporting the students who first placed their trust in the business, alongside the families, enterprises and investment ambitions that surround them.

Halim Suleiman

Suleiman & Co.

+34 603 12 63 15

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Halim Suleiman Launches Suleiman & Co. Following 1,300 Student Pro Plus Applications News Provided By Pulse Media PR November 05, 2026, 11:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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