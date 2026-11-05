Peeklogic Connector Now Used By 15+ Enterprise Organizations To Sync Salesforce With Jira, Netsuite, Azure, Servicenow

Peeklogic Connector Now Used by 15+ Enterprise Organizations to Sync Salesforce With Jira, NetSuite, Azure DevOps and ServiceNow

Large companies are using Peeklogic's Salesforce-native connectors, configured to their own enterprise requirements

- Sergii Grushai

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Peeklogic, the developer of Salesforce-native connectors, announced that more than 15 enterprise organizations now use its connectors, which sync Salesforce with Jira, NetSuite, Azure DevOps and ServiceNow. Peeklogic connectors are used by large companies.

The milestone runs against a common assumption in enterprise IT and Salesforce teams: that ready-made connectors are built for small companies, and that an integration at enterprise scale needs a custom build or an integration platform. Peeklogic's enterprise clients configure the connectors instead. They connect several Jira instances or more than one Salesforce org, sync custom objects, and build their own sync rules in Salesforce Flow with the connectors' ready-made actions.

Each connector installs in the customer's own Salesforce org from AppExchange and gives the Salesforce team a direct link to one other system:

1. Jira: support and product teams link Cases, Opportunities and custom objects to Jira work items, and on the PRO plan, statuses, comments and attachments sync both ways in real time.

2. ServiceNow: support agents create or link ServiceNow incidents, problems and change requests from a Case, then follow their state, comments and work notes on the Case without a ServiceNow license.

3. Azure DevOps: the same kind of link, for engineering teams that plan their work in Microsoft's tools.

4. NetSuite: finance and sales work from one set of customer data, with NetSuite Customers arriving in Salesforce as Accounts and Sales Orders as Opportunities, so existing reports pick them up.

The NetSuite connector also keeps error handling inside Salesforce: it records each failed sync as a Salesforce record with NetSuite's own response, which an admin can retry or set to fix automatically, and it also catches NetSuite responses that report success while carrying an error in the body.

IT teams spend about 36% of their time designing, building and testing custom integrations, according to MuleSoft's 2026 Connectivity Benchmark Report. Peeklogic's own estimate for a two-way Salesforce-Jira integration with the features of its connector comes to 470 to 680 developer hours, plus 112 to 240 hours of maintenance every year.

Across seven real customer workflows, configuring the Jira connector took 12 to 18 hours in total, while building the same workflows in custom code, integration foundation included, would take an estimated 560 to 790 hours. Notifying a Salesforce Case owner when a Jira status changes, for example, takes 1 to 2 hours to configure and 16 to 28 hours to build. AI coding assistants can speed up writing that code, though the testing and the upkeep through every Salesforce and Jira release still stay with the customer's team.

Two deadlines bring the integration question to large Salesforce orgs right now: Salesforce ended support for Workflow Rules and Process Builder on December 31, 2025, and Atlassian will retire Jira Data Center on March 28, 2029, when Data Center app licenses expire. An enterprise with years of automation on either platform has to move it anyway, and a connector that runs its sync rules in Flow and connects to Jira Cloud is already built for the platforms it's moving to.

Enterprise procurement teams can also see the cost before the first sales call. The Jira connector has a free tier that runs in production and a PRO plan starting at $3,600 a year, and the NetSuite connector costs $7,500, $15,000 or $17,500 per company per year, depending on the plan. Jira PRO and every NetSuite plan come with a 30-day free trial that a team can run in its own org.

For enterprise security and legal reviews, Peeklogic holds ISO 27001:2022 certification scoped to the Peeklogic Jira & Salesforce Connector, and the company is SOC 2, HIPAA and GDPR compliant. On the Jira connector, records travel straight between Salesforce and Jira without passing through third-party servers, so legal teams have no additional data processor to assess.

Teams that already run the Jira connector rate it 4.99 out of 5 across 147 reviews on Salesforce AppExchange and 5 out of 5 across 216 reviews on the Atlassian Marketplace. Peeklogic's G2 profile, which covers its Jira, NetSuite and Azure DevOps connectors, averages 4.9 out of 5 across 69 reviews.

Enterprise teams can install the connectors from Salesforce AppExchange or, for Jira, the Atlassian Marketplace, or book a demo to walk through their own requirements with Peeklogic's team.

Sergii Grushai

Peeklogic

+1 4409905855

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Peeklogic Connector Now Used by 15+ Enterprise Organizations to Sync Salesforce With Jira, NetSuite, Azure, ServiceNow News Provided By Peeklogic November 05, 2026, 11:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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