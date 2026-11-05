Regal Moving Services Launches New Website To Simplify Northern Virginia Moves

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Family-owned Lorton mover unveils an easier way to request free estimates, explore local, office, and interstate services, and get moving questions answered.

- Stanley Burke, OwnerLORTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Regal Moving Services Inc., a family-owned moving company based in Lorton, Virginia, today announced the launch of its new website. The site gives homeowners, renters, and businesses across the region a faster way to plan a move, compare services, and connect with experienced Northern Virginia movers.Built around the questions customers ask most, the new site puts planning tools front and center. Visitors can request a free moving estimate directly from the homepage by entering their move date, move size, and origin and destination addresses. The form covers everything from a few boxes or a single room to large homes, offices and storage units, so the Regal team has the details it needs to respond with an accurate quote.The website also organizes Regal's full range of services into dedicated pages: local moves, office moves, packing, short-term storage and interstate moves. Each page explains what customers can expect, helping them choose the right level of service for their timeline and budget.A new section shows how Regal protects homes and belongings on moving day. Crews lay floor runners in high-traffic areas, cover carpeted and hardwood stairwells and banisters, and install door jamb protectors and door covers at entryways. All furniture is pad-wrapped inside the home, upholstered pieces are shrink-wrapped to guard against moisture, and custom crating is available for high-value electronics and artwork. Home and furniture protection are included free of charge.Another highlight is the Regal Help Desk, an open resource where anyone can ask moving questions, whether or not they are a Regal customer. From how to move with pets to how much to tip a mover, the Help Desk is designed to make moving less confusing and less intimidating. Video testimonials from past customers and a blog with moving tips round out the experience.“Moving is one of the most stressful events in anyone's life, and our goal has always been to give every customer a positive first memory of their new home,” said Stanley Burke, Owner of Regal Moving Services.“The new website extends that same personal attention online. Customers can learn how we work, get answers from our Help Desk, and request an estimate in just a few minutes.”The site is fully mobile-friendly, so customers can request a quote or call the Regal team at 703-782-3709 from any device.About Regal Moving ServicesRegal Moving Services Inc. is a family-owned moving company headquartered at 7400 Lockport Pl # J, Lorton, VA 22079. The company provides local, interstate, and office moves, professional packing, and short-term storage throughout Northern Virginia. Each customer works with a dedicated move coordinator who builds a custom move plan and stays responsive from start to finish. Regal Moving Services is registered under U.S. DOT #1767696 and Motor Carrier #MC648853. To learn more or request a free estimate, visit regalmover or call 703-782-3709.

Stanley Burke

Regal Moving Services Inc.

+1 703-782-9030

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Regal Moving Services Launches New Website to Simplify Northern Virginia Moves News Provided By Rotate Digital November 05, 2026, 11:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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