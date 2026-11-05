Blofin Announces Exchange Listing Of Krown Network As Its Quantum Secured Ecosystem Expands

Krown Network and BloFin graphic

Planned listing will expand centralized exchange access to the native coin of Krown Network

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Krown Technologies Inc. today announced that $KROWN, the native coin of Krown Network, is scheduled to list on BloFin for spot trading on Monday, November 9, 2026. The schedule follows BloFin's November 5 announcement of the upcoming listing. The listing marks a step forward in expanding access to KROWN and introducing the network to a broader trading audience.

Once trading begins, eligible BloFin users will have an additional venue to buy and sell KROWN. For Krown, the planned listing is expected to broaden market visibility, support price discovery across more trading venues, and make its native coin more accessible to people exploring the ecosystem.

“Making KROWN more accessible is an important part of connecting the infrastructure we are building with the people who can use it,” said James Stephens, Founder and CEO of Krown Technologies Inc.“BloFin's upcoming listing creates another entry point into our ecosystem. We welcome this opportunity to introduce more users to Krown and our focus on practical blockchain applications and long-term digital asset security.”

KROWN powers a Proof of Stake blockchain ecosystem, supporting transactions, staking and governance participation. Krown's broader platform brings together KrownDEX, Qastle Wallet, QorTrace and BLOQ Social, with applications spanning decentralized trading, wallet access, security intelligence and community engagement. The network is also being developed to support real-world asset tokenization.

Security remains central to that work. Krown's partnership with Quantum eMotion incorporates quantum-based security technology, including QRNG2 quantum random number generation, into its broader effort to strengthen cryptographic protection across the ecosystem.

BloFin platform highlights

-BloFin offers spot and futures markets covering hundreds of cryptocurrencies, alongside copy trading, trading tools and mobile access. Its published platform and security information highlights:

-Asset custody: Fireblocks infrastructure for digital asset custody.

-Transaction monitoring: Chainalysis integration to support transaction screening and risk monitoring.

-Reserve transparency: Merkle tree verification that allows users to check the inclusion of their balances in proof-of-reserves data.

-Web and mobile access: Trading through BloFin's website and applications for iOS and Android.

Listing details

KROWN's spot listing on BloFin is scheduled for Monday, November 9, 2026. BloFin's initial announcement did not specify a trading pair, trading start time, or deposit and withdrawal schedules. Confirmed operational details should be obtained from BloFin's official updates.

Read the official BloFin listing announcement.

About Krown Network

Krown Network is a Layer 1 blockchain ecosystem developed by Krown Technologies Inc., focused on digital assets, decentralized applications and real-world asset tokenization. Its infrastructure and products combine blockchain utility with an emphasis on quantum security and long-term protection of digital value. Learn more at krown.

About BloFin

BloFin is a centralized digital asset exchange offering spot and derivatives trading and related services. Its platform combines trading functionality with custody, transaction monitoring and reserve-verification infrastructure. Learn more at blofin.

James Stephens

Krown Technologies Inc.

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BloFin announces Exchange Listing of Krown Network as Its Quantum Secured Ecosystem Expands News Provided By Krown Technologies, Ltd. November 05, 2026, 11:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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