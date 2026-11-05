TMJ Awareness Month: Advanced Smile Dentistry On Missing Teeth And Jaw Pain

Advanced Smile Dentistry

Missing teeth change the bite. New guidance explains what research says about jaw pain and how implant planning accounts for jaw comfort.

- Dr. David Basar, DDS, Lead Dentist, Advanced Smile Dentistry

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Smile Dentistry today released patient guidance on how missing teeth affect bite alignment and chewing, what current research says about their link to jaw pain, and why patients with a history of jaw joint problems should raise it before implant treatment. The guidance marks TMJ Awareness Month, which the TMJ Association observes each November.

Losing teeth changes how the remaining teeth meet and how chewing forces are shared across the mouth, and some patients notice tired jaw muscles as they adapt. Current federal health guidance does not support a strong link between bite problems and temporomandibular disorders; however, jaw symptoms should be evaluated on their own terms and not treated as a reason to replace teeth.

The TMJ is the temporomandibular joint, the hinge that connects the lower jaw to the skull in front of each ear. Temporomandibular disorders, often shortened to TMD, are conditions that cause pain or limited movement in that joint and the muscles that control it. The practice developed the guidance for patients in Toms River and surrounding Ocean County communities who have lost teeth and also have jaw discomfort.

"Patients often assume that replacing their teeth will fix their jaw pain, and the research does not promise that," said Dr. David Basar, DDS, lead dentist at Advanced Smile Dentistry. "What I can do is plan the new teeth so the bite is balanced and the treatment itself is easy on the jaw. If the pain needs a different specialist, I will tell them that too."

According to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, TMD affects about 5% of adults in the United States and is about twice as common in women as in men. The institute states that the exact cause is unclear in most cases, that many jaw problems improve without treatment, and that experts recommend conservative care while avoiding treatments that permanently change the jaw joints, teeth, or bite.

Tooth loss does change the bite over time. Teeth next to a gap can tilt into the space, the opposing tooth can move toward it, and the bite can gradually shift. Dr. Basar said many patients missing several back teeth begin chewing mostly on one side, which can leave the muscles on that side working harder than before.

Having TMD does not by itself rule out dental implants, according to Dr. Basar, but it adds a few steps to planning. The dental team asks how wide the patient can comfortably open, may schedule shorter appointments with breaks, and records the bite carefully so new teeth can be adjusted to meet evenly. In full-arch cases, the team sets the height and position of the final bridge during planning and checks them again after placement.

The practice recommends that patients considering full-mouth dental implants who also have jaw discomfort describe their symptoms at the first visit, ask how the team will record and check their bite, and ask whether a separate jaw evaluation makes sense before treatment begins.

About Advanced Smile Dentistry

Advanced Smile Dentistry is a dental implant practice based in Toms River, New Jersey, led by Dr. David Basar. The practice focuses on full-mouth dental implants, full-arch dental implants, implant-supported dentures, dental implant surgery, and advanced restorative dentistry. Advanced Smile Dentistry utilizes digital diagnostics, 3D imaging, and personalized treatment planning to support predictable treatment outcomes and long-term oral function. The practice helps patients with extensive tooth loss, failing teeth, and complex restorative needs through comprehensive implant-based solutions and patient-centered care. For more information, visit

Dr. David Basar

Advanced Smile Dentistry

+1 732-561-1770

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TMJ Awareness Month: Advanced Smile Dentistry on Missing Teeth and Jaw Pain News Provided By Admirise November 05, 2026, 11:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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