Japan Raises Serious Concerns Over EU Industrial Accelerator Act
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi voiced "serious concerns" about the European Union's proposed Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA) during a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, calling on Paris to address Tokyo's objections.
Takaichi outlined Japan's reservations regarding the proposed legislation and asked France to take appropriate action, according to a statement from Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The two leaders agreed to maintain consultations on the matter through bilateral diplomatic channels as discussions surrounding the EU proposal continue.
The legislation is designed to improve Europe's industrial competitiveness and speed up the transition toward decarbonization. However, certain provisions have prompted concerns among international trading partners, who fear the measures could introduce restrictions affecting foreign companies' access to the European market.
The approximately 30-minute telephone conversation began at 5:35 pm local time (0835 GMT). During the call, Takaichi also welcomed progress in cooperation between Japan and France across several strategic areas, including security, defense, artificial intelligence, space and economic security.
Macron, in turn, reaffirmed France's readiness to expand cooperation with Japan across these fields, reflecting the two countries' interest in strengthening their bilateral partnership.
The discussions also covered rising tensions in the Middle East, with both leaders stressing the need for an early reduction in hostilities and greater regional stability.
Takaichi and Macron pledged to work together toward broader stability across the region, while exchanging views on the implications of ongoing developments for international security.
Energy security was another key topic, particularly amid continued uncertainty in global energy markets. The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact on developments affecting energy supplies and market stability.
Japan's Foreign Ministry said both sides emphasized the importance of continued coordination on global energy security as international market conditions remain uncertain.
Takaichi outlined Japan's reservations regarding the proposed legislation and asked France to take appropriate action, according to a statement from Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The two leaders agreed to maintain consultations on the matter through bilateral diplomatic channels as discussions surrounding the EU proposal continue.
The legislation is designed to improve Europe's industrial competitiveness and speed up the transition toward decarbonization. However, certain provisions have prompted concerns among international trading partners, who fear the measures could introduce restrictions affecting foreign companies' access to the European market.
The approximately 30-minute telephone conversation began at 5:35 pm local time (0835 GMT). During the call, Takaichi also welcomed progress in cooperation between Japan and France across several strategic areas, including security, defense, artificial intelligence, space and economic security.
Macron, in turn, reaffirmed France's readiness to expand cooperation with Japan across these fields, reflecting the two countries' interest in strengthening their bilateral partnership.
The discussions also covered rising tensions in the Middle East, with both leaders stressing the need for an early reduction in hostilities and greater regional stability.
Takaichi and Macron pledged to work together toward broader stability across the region, while exchanging views on the implications of ongoing developments for international security.
Energy security was another key topic, particularly amid continued uncertainty in global energy markets. The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact on developments affecting energy supplies and market stability.
Japan's Foreign Ministry said both sides emphasized the importance of continued coordination on global energy security as international market conditions remain uncertain.
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