Assam CM Sarma Criticises Rahul Gandhi, Says Congress Wants To Tarnish Democracy

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 5 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday accused the Congress of undermining democratic institutions through what he termed "political anarchy", alleging that its leaders were unwilling to debate in Parliament but were taking to the streets to "tarnish democracy".

In a post on social media platform X, CM Sarma said the people of Dhemaji had welcomed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign with "open hearts".

He said the participation of thousands reflected public support for the BJP's stand that Assam's peace and harmony would not be compromised for what he described as the Congress' "political anarchy and false narratives".

"They fear debating in Parliament, but roam around taking contracts to tarnish democracy," CM Sarma said in the X post.

His remarks came amid a political confrontation between the BJP and Congress over allegations of electoral irregularities and the revision of electoral rolls.

The Congress and other INDIA bloc parties have accused the Election Commission of facilitating "vote theft" and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

On November 1, Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders took part in a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan under the 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' banner.

The Opposition alleged that the voter-list revision could deprive eligible citizens of their voting rights, while the BJP rejected the charges and accused the Opposition of spreading misinformation.

The BJP has launched its 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign in response to the Opposition's protests.

Chief Minister Sarma participated in a similar march in Bihar on Wednesday, where he criticised Rahul Gandhi over his repeated allegations of vote theft.

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also accused Rahul Gandhi of making disruptions and boycotts a part of Congress culture.

Union Minister Shah challenged the Opposition to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls inside Parliament.

The row has further sharpened the political battle between the ruling party and the Opposition across the country.