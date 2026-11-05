TVK Govt Faces No Threat: Thol Thirumavalavan

MENAFN - IANS) Madurai, Nov 5 (IANS ) Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday asserted that the Tamil Nadu government headed by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay faces no immediate threat of collapse, as its supporting parties have decided not to withdraw their backing.

Speaking to reporters after attending a welfare distribution programme organised by the VCK in Madurai, Thirumavalavan said the Congress, Left parties, VCK and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) remained committed to supporting the government.

His remarks came amid allegations by Law Minister Nirmal Kumar that attempts were being made to destabilise the TVK government by offering as much as Rs 70 crore to individual ruling party legislators.

Thirumavalavan said he was unaware of any specific attempts to topple the government but expressed confidence that TVK legislators would not succumb to such inducements.

He maintained that the continued support of the allied parties provided stability to the Vijay administration.

Turning to the controversy over electricity procurement and frequent power disruptions, the VCK leader urged the Chief Minister to personally intervene and address public grievances.

Referring to allegations raised by DMK leader M.K. Stalin regarding irregularities in electricity procurement, Thirumavalavan acknowledged that concerns had emerged over procurement practices and power cuts in several parts of Tamil Nadu.

He said the government should not dismiss complaints about electricity supply merely because they were raised by opposition parties.

Instead, Vijay should recognise the difficulties faced by ordinary consumers and initiate immediate corrective measures, he said.

Thirumavalavan's remarks assume political significance as the government faces mounting opposition criticism over electricity procurement costs and interruptions in power supply.

While reaffirming his party's support for the government, the VCK leader made it clear that political cooperation should not prevent coalition partners from raising issues affecting the public.

The comments also underline the importance of maintaining unity among the parties supporting the TVK administration amid allegations of political manoeuvring to weaken the ruling coalition.