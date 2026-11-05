Bihar: 176 Grams Of Cannabis, Illegal Pistol Seized Two Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 5 (IANS) The Bhojpur Police have arrested two men, including an alleged habitual offender and seized an illegal pistol, four live cartridges and 176.45 grams of a substance suspected to be cannabis during an operation against crime and drug trafficking in the district.

The main accused, identified as Sanjit Yadav alias Kariya Yadav, 28, was arrested by the Bihiya police on Wednesday night (November 4) following a tip-off that he was allegedly carrying an illegal weapon and planning to commit a crime near a temple on the unpaved road leading to Rupbandh.

According to the police, the team reached the spot after informing senior officers.

On seeing the police, the suspect allegedly tried to escape. During the chase, he pulled out a weapon from his waistband and threw it into a nearby paddy field. The police pursued and apprehended him.

During questioning, the accused was identified as Sanjit Yadav, a resident of Kateya village under Bihiya police station limits.

Acting on his information, the police recovered a pistol and four live cartridges from the paddy field.

A search also led to the recovery of 5.75 grams of a substance suspected to be cannabis from his possession.

The police said Sanjit disclosed that he purchased the contraband from Awadh Bihari Prasad, also a resident of Kateya.

Acting on this information, the police raided Prasad's shop and recovered another 170.7 grams of suspected cannabis. Prasad was subsequently arrested.

According to the police, Sanjit has a criminal history, with four cases registered against him at Bihiya police station in 2018, 2019 and 2025.

These include cases related to attempted murder, assault and violations of the Arms Act.

An FIR has been registered at Bihiya police station in connection with the latest operation as Case No. 382/26, dated November 4, 2026, under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway. The Bhojpur Police said their campaign against criminal activities, illegal arms possession and narcotics trafficking would continue.