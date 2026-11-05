Army Chief Felicitates Indian Army Medal Winners Of Asian Para Games

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) General Dhiraj Seth, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), felicitated the Indian Army para-athletes during an interaction in the capital on Thursday.

At least nine Indian Army para-athletes had participated in the 5th Asian Para Games, Aichi–Nagoya 2026, held in Japan's Nagoya from Oct 18 – Oct 24 and secured six medals, including one Gold, two Silver and three Bronze.

The medal winners included Subedar Solairaj D, VSM, who won Gold in Long Jump; Havildar Rakesh, who secured Silver in Discus Throw; and Havildar Kapil Kumar, who won Silver in 400m Freestyle Swimming. Bronze medals were secured by Subedar H Hokato Sema, AVSM, in Shot Put; Subedar Ajay Kumar, in 400m Athletics; and Havildar Pardeep Kumar, in Discus Throw.

The Army chief also felicitated Mrs Simran, wife of Naik Gajender, who won two Gold medals in the 100m and 200m events, contributing to India's overall medal tally.

The COAS also acknowledged the contribution of the coaching and support staff, including Subedar Bibin Dev and Subedar Mortaza (Athletics Coaches), Havildar Avinash A (Strength and Conditioning Coach) and Lieutenant Colonel Daljit Singh, Officer-in-Charge, Army Paralympic Node.

The COAS' interaction with Army athletes recognised the achievements of the para-athletes and reaffirmed the Indian Army's commitment to rehabilitation, inclusive sporting opportunities and continued support for its personnel in pursuing excellence in competitive sports.

Notably, the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, saw India record its best-ever performance, winning 114 medals, including 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze, with 97 Indian para-athletes contributing to the medal tally.

The contingent surpassed its previous best of 108 medals, including 27 gold, achieved at the 2023 edition in Hangzhou, China. India also crossed the 100-medal mark for the second consecutive edition.