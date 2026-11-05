Rajasthan Biker Thrown Eight Feet From Motorcycle In Crash, Then Collapses As Pain Sets In

A young man riding alone in Rajasthan survived a high-speed crash with an electric pole that flung him roughly eight feet through the air. What came next was harder to explain. He got to his feet, walked over to his damaged motorcycle to look at it, and then dropped to the ground with pain tearing through his body.

The bike was moving at considerable speed when it struck the pole. The force of the collision threw the rider clear of the vehicle and left the motorcycle badly broken.

For a short while the man looked unhurt. He stood up without help and moved to the roadside to inspect the bike, which had taken visible damage.

Then his condition turned. He collapsed where he stood, unable to stay upright as the pain spread.

ராஜஸ்தானில் அதிவேகமாக வந்த பைக் கம்பத்தில் மோதி விபத்து.. சுமார் 8 அடி தூரத்தில் பறந்து விழுந்த நபர், நல்வாய்ப்பாக உயிர் தப்பி மீண்டும் பைக்கை எடுத்துச் சென்றார்!#Rajasthan | #Bike | #Accident | #PolimerNews twitter/zqyjVApzkv

- Polimer News (@polimernews) November 5, 2026

People nearby came forward and helped him get to a hospital for treatment.

The sequence has drawn attention because it shows how far apart surviving a crash and escaping injury can be. Damage from high-speed collisions often does not announce itself at once. A rider who can stand and walk in the first moments after impact may still be badly hurt, and the people watching may read that movement as a sign that all is well.

In this case the early movement gave way to a collapse that made the seriousness of his condition plain to everyone present.