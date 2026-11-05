Delhi's New Vehicle Fitness Plan: 3 Automated Testing Stations To Check 2.5 Lakh Commercial Vehicles

Delhi will soon become a giant leap closer to ensuring road safety and reducing vehicle pollution. The state government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will set up three Automated Vehicle Testing Stations (ATS) in the city which can test around 2.5 lakh commercial vehicles in a year.

These stations will provide a completely automatic way of testing whether vehicles are fit to be driven. This will be done via machines.

This will help ensure that commercial vehicles are up to the necessary standards on our roads in Delhi.

Delhi to Get 3 Automated Vehicle Testing Stations

The three Automated Vehicle Testing Stations will mainly test commercial vehicles such as buses, trucks and goods vehicles. The three stations will be able to test around 2.5 lakh vehicles a year.

As there are many commercial vehicles on our roads in Delhi it is very important that they are in good working condition. Having regular checks to see if they are fit to drive will help to identify vehicles that aren't fit to be driven.

Zero Human Intervention in Vehicle Fitness Tests

One of the most exciting aspects of this project is that there will be zero human involvement. The vehicles will be tested using automatic systems.

This should help to reduce any potential bias, inconsistencies or unfair decisions. Vehicles will be tested on their actual condition.

This should also help to keep things consistent and transparent.

How Will Automated Testing Help with Road Safety and Pollution Control?

Having vehicles that are fit to drive is very important to ensuring road safety. If brakes aren't working properly, tyres are damaged, lights aren't working properly and other issues then there is a higher risk of an accident especially with heavy commercial vehicles.

Having automated testing facilities will help to identify these issues.

This will also help with pollution by identifying vehicles that aren't up to standard. This can help with tackling emissions from poorly maintained commercial vehicles.

CM Rekha Gupta Government Want To Use Technology

This project shows that the government in Delhi want to use technology to help manage transport.

However how effective this will be depends on how they enforce the testing standards.

If they do go ahead with this project then having three automated stations will help to ensure vehicles are being tested accurately. This will help with Delhi's aim of making roads safer, cleaner and having a more modern transport system.