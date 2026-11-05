VUKA Group Appoints Gerard Peter As Head Of Media

VUKA Group ( ) has appointed Gerard Peter as Head of Media, bringing the ESI Africa and Mining Review Africa media brands under unified leadership.

The appointment marks an important step in strengthening collaboration across VUKA Group's energy and mining portfolios. In his new role, Peter will lead the Group's energy and mining editorial operations, guide content strategy and develop closer alignment between its media platforms, events, audiences and commercial initiatives.

While creating greater integration across the portfolios, Peter will ensure that ESI Africa and Mining Review Africa retain their distinct identities, editorial integrity and established relationships with their respective audiences.

“This is an exciting and positive move for our media business,” said Errol Bryce of VUKA Group.“Gerard brings the leadership and strategic perspective needed to connect our teams and unlock the combined strength of ESI Africa and Mining Review Africa. At the same time, he understands the importance of protecting the independence, authority and unique character of each brand.”

A key focus of Peter's role will be strengthening the relationship between energy and mining content, including the growing conversation around powering mining operations. He will also work closely with VUKA Group's event teams to develop integrated content programmes before, during and after events, turning industry insights into valuable year-round media products.

Peter will lead VUKA Group's editors, media content producers and multimedia teams, while working with commercial and event colleagues to create audience-led content propositions and integrated partnership opportunities.

“This appointment gives us the opportunity to share expertise, use our resources more effectively and create stronger experiences for our audiences and partners,” Bryce added.“We congratulate Gerard and look forward to the energy and direction he will bring to this next chapter of our media business.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.

Media enquiries:

Errol Bryce

Group Commercial Director

...

+27217003500

About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group operates media and event platforms serving key industry communities, including the energy and mining sectors through ESI Africa and Mining Review Africa.