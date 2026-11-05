Russian Strike on Ukrainian Aid Center Kills Forty-Two, Search Continues
(MENAFN) The death toll from a Russian attack on a humanitarian aid center in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region has climbed to 42, as rescue teams continued searching through the destroyed building for a fourth consecutive day, local authorities said Thursday.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service said its personnel were still working through the wreckage in Komyshuvakha, where the strike took place earlier this week. Rescuers are proceeding carefully because of the difficult conditions at the site.
“Every step requires extreme caution and highly coordinated action,” the agency said in a statement published on Telegram.
Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, confirmed that the number of fatalities had reached 42. He said search and recovery efforts were continuing “under extremely difficult conditions.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Russian forces had attacked a school in Komyshuvakha using aerial bombs. The building was being used as a distribution point for humanitarian assistance at the time of the incident.
“After the first aerial bomb strike, there was a double-tap strike with nine more bombs, specifically targeting the shelter where people were taking cover,” Zelenskyy said on X, accusing Moscow of showing no intention of reducing tensions amid the four-year conflict.
Russian authorities have not issued a comment on the reported attack.
Meanwhile, regional police said Wednesday that 59 people were still officially recorded as missing. However, officials noted that some of those individuals could already be among the victims whose remains had been recovered from the rubble.
“As many as 38 people may still remain trapped under the debris,” police said.
Authorities also reported difficulties identifying some of the recovered bodies because they could not be recognized visually. Specialists have therefore been collecting biological samples to conduct DNA testing and establish the identities of the victims.
Rescue and recovery operations remain underway as emergency personnel continue examining the damaged site and searching for people who may still be beneath the debris.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service said its personnel were still working through the wreckage in Komyshuvakha, where the strike took place earlier this week. Rescuers are proceeding carefully because of the difficult conditions at the site.
“Every step requires extreme caution and highly coordinated action,” the agency said in a statement published on Telegram.
Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, confirmed that the number of fatalities had reached 42. He said search and recovery efforts were continuing “under extremely difficult conditions.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Russian forces had attacked a school in Komyshuvakha using aerial bombs. The building was being used as a distribution point for humanitarian assistance at the time of the incident.
“After the first aerial bomb strike, there was a double-tap strike with nine more bombs, specifically targeting the shelter where people were taking cover,” Zelenskyy said on X, accusing Moscow of showing no intention of reducing tensions amid the four-year conflict.
Russian authorities have not issued a comment on the reported attack.
Meanwhile, regional police said Wednesday that 59 people were still officially recorded as missing. However, officials noted that some of those individuals could already be among the victims whose remains had been recovered from the rubble.
“As many as 38 people may still remain trapped under the debris,” police said.
Authorities also reported difficulties identifying some of the recovered bodies because they could not be recognized visually. Specialists have therefore been collecting biological samples to conduct DNA testing and establish the identities of the victims.
Rescue and recovery operations remain underway as emergency personnel continue examining the damaged site and searching for people who may still be beneath the debris.
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