China Marriage Registrations Fall Nearly Ten Percent, Deepening Birth Rate Concerns
(MENAFN) China recorded a sharp decline in marriage registrations during the first nine months of 2026, with figures dropping by nearly 10% compared with the same period last year and intensifying concerns about the country's declining birth rate.
A total of 4.648 million couples registered their marriages between January and September, representing a decrease of 504,000, or 9.8%, from a year earlier, according to figures released by the Ministry of Civil Affairs on Wednesday.
The latest decline threatens to reverse the temporary recovery in marriage registrations recorded in 2025. Independent demographer He Yafu, based in Guangdong province, said the figures indicated that the annual number of registered marriages was likely to decrease again in 2026.
The downward trend could also affect birth figures in the coming years, as having children in China remains closely linked to marriage. Fewer couples getting married may therefore contribute to a further reduction in births in 2027.
China recorded only 7.92 million births in 2025, marking a 17% decline from the 9.54 million registered in 2024, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
The country's birth rate also dropped to 5.63 births per 1,000 people, the lowest level recorded since the People's Republic of China was established in 1949.
Meanwhile, China's overall population decreased by 3.39 million in 2025, reaching approximately 1.405 billion. This marked the fourth consecutive year in which the country's population contracted.
The declining marriage and birth figures have added to concerns about China's demographic challenges, prompting Beijing to introduce a range of measures aimed at encouraging people to marry and have children.
Government initiatives include childcare subsidies, increased support for preschool education and other financial incentives intended to ease the costs associated with raising families.
However, rising living expenses and changing social attitudes toward marriage and family formation continue to present obstacles to these efforts, as authorities seek to address the country's prolonged demographic decline.
A total of 4.648 million couples registered their marriages between January and September, representing a decrease of 504,000, or 9.8%, from a year earlier, according to figures released by the Ministry of Civil Affairs on Wednesday.
The latest decline threatens to reverse the temporary recovery in marriage registrations recorded in 2025. Independent demographer He Yafu, based in Guangdong province, said the figures indicated that the annual number of registered marriages was likely to decrease again in 2026.
The downward trend could also affect birth figures in the coming years, as having children in China remains closely linked to marriage. Fewer couples getting married may therefore contribute to a further reduction in births in 2027.
China recorded only 7.92 million births in 2025, marking a 17% decline from the 9.54 million registered in 2024, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
The country's birth rate also dropped to 5.63 births per 1,000 people, the lowest level recorded since the People's Republic of China was established in 1949.
Meanwhile, China's overall population decreased by 3.39 million in 2025, reaching approximately 1.405 billion. This marked the fourth consecutive year in which the country's population contracted.
The declining marriage and birth figures have added to concerns about China's demographic challenges, prompting Beijing to introduce a range of measures aimed at encouraging people to marry and have children.
Government initiatives include childcare subsidies, increased support for preschool education and other financial incentives intended to ease the costs associated with raising families.
However, rising living expenses and changing social attitudes toward marriage and family formation continue to present obstacles to these efforts, as authorities seek to address the country's prolonged demographic decline.
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