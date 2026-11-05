Democrats Sweep Congress, Threatening Trump’s Economic Agenda
(MENAFN) Democrats have captured both the Senate and the House of Representatives, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s midterm elections, a shift that could stall President Donald Trump’s economic agenda and subject the technology sector to tougher federal scrutiny.
Vote tallies show Democrats ahead of Republicans in seat counts, reflecting voter anger over tariff-driven inflation, energy prices pushed higher by the Middle East conflict, and swelling budget deficits.
Analysts say the administration may rush to advance its remaining priorities in the interim, since the outgoing Republican majority holds power until the new Congress is sworn in Jan. 3, 2027.
Democratic candidates ran on tighter congressional oversight of taxes, trade and budgets, and won majorities in both chambers. Trump had threatened to veto any legislation if Republicans lost the midterms, but struck a more conciliatory, cooperative note on election night.
The incoming Congress faces a $2 trillion budget deficit and a looming debt ceiling fight. Lawmakers are also expected to push legislation to dismantle tariffs and seek an end to the war with Iran.
Incoming House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries told a post-election news conference that Medicaid cuts must be reversed and Affordable Care Act tax credits restored. He also urged an end to costly overseas wars that drive up gasoline prices, and the elimination of tariffs that have raised household expenses each year.
Budget and debt ceiling: the first big test
The federal budget and spending priorities will likely be the most bitterly contested issues of the new session. Lawmakers must settle a fiscal year 2027 budget before a temporary funding measure expires Dec. 11.
If talks drag into the new year, the Democratic majority could block the administration’s demands for higher defense spending and cuts to social programs, raising the risk of a federal government shutdown.
Democrats plan to steer more money toward health care and social programs. Analysts warn that if partisan deadlock paralyzes debt limit talks next year, the resulting gridlock could jolt Treasury bond yields and put heavy downward pressure on the US credit rating.
Total US national debt stood at $40.5 trillion as of Monday, closing in on the statutory ceiling of $41.1 trillion. If either side refuses to compromise, negotiations over the limit could grind to a halt.
Tariffs, energy costs and the Iran war
Democrats want to review existing protectionist trade policies to relieve inflationary pressure. Lower tariffs could improve US trade relations with allies and ease the burden on companies and consumers.
The cost-of-living crisis remains a top concern, particularly since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28. The war has held average gasoline prices above $4 per gallon and diesel above $6 per gallon, up 35% and 69% from a year earlier, respectively, according to the American Automobile Association.
The Democratic-led Congress is expected to use its power of the purse to rein in defense spending and try to curb the president’s war powers, with the aim of easing geopolitical risks to supply chains. Any such effort could meet a presidential veto.
Tech and data centers in the crosshairs
The new Congress is also expected to tighten federal oversight of the digital asset and technology industries, step up environmental scrutiny, introduce new artificial intelligence (AI) safety standards and investigate the Trump administration’s personal ties to the cryptocurrency industry.
Those prospects could trigger short-term swings in technology stocks.
At least 45 data center projects worth a combined $68 billion were delayed in the second quarter amid local opposition.
Democratic wins in Texas and Georgia, where data center investment is heavily concentrated, could add to the volatility. Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa criticized the 20-year tax exemptions granted to tech giants in the state and pledged a moratorium on new data centers until legal safeguards are in place.
Fears of heavier oversight and regulation after the Democratic sweep have already weighed on AI and data center stocks.
Democrats may also pursue sweeping regulation of the cryptocurrency industry, opening a new period of uncertainty.
Fed independence
A Democratic-controlled Senate could, however, help protect the Federal Reserve’s independence and shield the central bank from political battles.
Trump has pressed the Fed to cut interest rates, but the new Senate could use its authority to defend the central bank’s independence and confirm appointments.
Vote tallies show Democrats ahead of Republicans in seat counts, reflecting voter anger over tariff-driven inflation, energy prices pushed higher by the Middle East conflict, and swelling budget deficits.
Analysts say the administration may rush to advance its remaining priorities in the interim, since the outgoing Republican majority holds power until the new Congress is sworn in Jan. 3, 2027.
Democratic candidates ran on tighter congressional oversight of taxes, trade and budgets, and won majorities in both chambers. Trump had threatened to veto any legislation if Republicans lost the midterms, but struck a more conciliatory, cooperative note on election night.
The incoming Congress faces a $2 trillion budget deficit and a looming debt ceiling fight. Lawmakers are also expected to push legislation to dismantle tariffs and seek an end to the war with Iran.
Incoming House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries told a post-election news conference that Medicaid cuts must be reversed and Affordable Care Act tax credits restored. He also urged an end to costly overseas wars that drive up gasoline prices, and the elimination of tariffs that have raised household expenses each year.
Budget and debt ceiling: the first big test
The federal budget and spending priorities will likely be the most bitterly contested issues of the new session. Lawmakers must settle a fiscal year 2027 budget before a temporary funding measure expires Dec. 11.
If talks drag into the new year, the Democratic majority could block the administration’s demands for higher defense spending and cuts to social programs, raising the risk of a federal government shutdown.
Democrats plan to steer more money toward health care and social programs. Analysts warn that if partisan deadlock paralyzes debt limit talks next year, the resulting gridlock could jolt Treasury bond yields and put heavy downward pressure on the US credit rating.
Total US national debt stood at $40.5 trillion as of Monday, closing in on the statutory ceiling of $41.1 trillion. If either side refuses to compromise, negotiations over the limit could grind to a halt.
Tariffs, energy costs and the Iran war
Democrats want to review existing protectionist trade policies to relieve inflationary pressure. Lower tariffs could improve US trade relations with allies and ease the burden on companies and consumers.
The cost-of-living crisis remains a top concern, particularly since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28. The war has held average gasoline prices above $4 per gallon and diesel above $6 per gallon, up 35% and 69% from a year earlier, respectively, according to the American Automobile Association.
The Democratic-led Congress is expected to use its power of the purse to rein in defense spending and try to curb the president’s war powers, with the aim of easing geopolitical risks to supply chains. Any such effort could meet a presidential veto.
Tech and data centers in the crosshairs
The new Congress is also expected to tighten federal oversight of the digital asset and technology industries, step up environmental scrutiny, introduce new artificial intelligence (AI) safety standards and investigate the Trump administration’s personal ties to the cryptocurrency industry.
Those prospects could trigger short-term swings in technology stocks.
At least 45 data center projects worth a combined $68 billion were delayed in the second quarter amid local opposition.
Democratic wins in Texas and Georgia, where data center investment is heavily concentrated, could add to the volatility. Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa criticized the 20-year tax exemptions granted to tech giants in the state and pledged a moratorium on new data centers until legal safeguards are in place.
Fears of heavier oversight and regulation after the Democratic sweep have already weighed on AI and data center stocks.
Democrats may also pursue sweeping regulation of the cryptocurrency industry, opening a new period of uncertainty.
Fed independence
A Democratic-controlled Senate could, however, help protect the Federal Reserve’s independence and shield the central bank from political battles.
Trump has pressed the Fed to cut interest rates, but the new Senate could use its authority to defend the central bank’s independence and confirm appointments.
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