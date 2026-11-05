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Azerbaijan Approves Partially Revised Radio Regulations


Date: 2026-11-05 06:50:08

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. President Ilham Aliyev signed a law approving the“Partially Revised Radio Regulations and Their Annexes.”

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the document, the“Partially Updated Radio Regulations and their Annexes,” adopted by the Final Acts of the World Radiocommunication Conference of the International Telecommunication Union, held from November 20 through December 15, 2023, have been approved, along with the corresponding declaration by the Republic of Azerbaijan (the text of the statement is attached).

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Trend News Agency

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