Azerbaijani Media Discuss Patriotic War Coverage At Round Table (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A round table on the topic "The Chronicle of the Patriotic War in Azerbaijani Media" was held at the Media and Broadcasting Council.

This was reported by the Media and Broadcasting Council.

According to the report, the head of the Department for Work with Media Entities and Journalists at the Media and Broadcasting Council, Natig Mammadli, who moderated the round table, stated that the historic Victory marked a significant milestone in the development of the Azerbaijani media. He noted that solidarity and civic responsibility within the national information space held particular importance during the Patriotic War (Second Karabakh). He also emphasized that the addresses made to the nation by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as well as his interviews with international media outlets during that period, played a crucial role in conveying the country's position to the global community.

Ilham Tumas, a participant of both the First Karabakh War and the Patriotic War, and an author of non-fiction books on the subject of war, highlighted the efforts of journalists in delivering prompt and accurate information from the front lines to the public, countering the disinformation spread by Armenia, and presenting the realities of the war to the international community.

Mail Asgarov, a participant in the Second Karabakh War and a department head at ARB TV, noted that the professionalism, patriotic stance, and sense of responsibility regarding information demonstrated by journalists during the war played a vital role in communicating the realities of Azerbaijan to the world. He emphasized the importance of passing this experience on to young journalists and ensuring they are well-prepared to meet the challenges of the modern information environment.

Bahruz Mammadzade, a member of the Board of the Press Council of Azerbaijan who served in the Special Forces of the Azerbaijani Army, highlighted the significance of an ideological victory in war. He noted that the Patriotic War was defined not only by military operations but also by the struggle waged in the information and ideological spheres.

Maghrur Aliyev, a participant of the Patriotic War and a veteran-journalist, spoke about the bravery of the young people who made history in Karabakh. He stressed the importance of conveying the examples of heroism and self-sacrifice demonstrated by those who contributed to the restoration of the country's territorial integrity to future generations.

Fardin Isazade, a participant of the Second Karabakh War and a military journalist for Baku TV, along with Araz Khan, a staff member at Public Television, underscored the necessity of delivering information to the public accurately, promptly, and objectively during wartime.

At the round table, the speeches of other journalists who operated during the war and in combat zones were also heard; participants exchanged views regarding their work during the Patriotic War, the events they witnessed, and the professional experience they gained. Additionally, a video was presented during the event, showcasing the course of the Patriotic War, the path leading to the historic Victory, and significant moments experienced during that period.