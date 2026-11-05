Oxford Brain Diagnostics Wins 2026 CNS Summit Innovation Showcase

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MRI-based CDM technology identified patients with MCI who progressed to dementia three times faster, offering drug developers a new tool for patient selection

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Brain Diagnostics (OBD), a pioneer in quantitative brain biology, today announced that it has won the Innovation Showcase at the 2026 CNS Summit in Boston. The award recognizes OBD's patented Cortical Disarray Measurement (CDM®) technology, which measures brain microstructure from MRI to help drug developers select the right patients for neurodegenerative disease trials and track whether treatments are changing the underlying disease biology.

OBD was selected as one of 10 finalists for this year's Innovation Showcase, which recognizes technologies addressing critical challenges in clinical development. Finalists presented on the main stage, and the winner was chosen by audience vote together with a panel of expert judges. OBD's presentation drew on a study of 196 people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI). In that study, CDM-positive individuals progressed to dementia in a median of 2.1 years, compared with 6.7 years for CDM-negative individuals (p<0.001).

“As more disease-modifying therapies enter the market, the challenge is no longer just finding treatments. It's knowing which patients will progress and whether a drug is changing the underlying biology,” said Jieun Choe, CEO of Oxford Brain Diagnostics.“This recognition from the people designing and running clinical trials tells us CDM answers a question they need answered. I'm proud of our team, whose years of science made this moment possible.”

CDM analyzes diffusion MRI to quantify cortical microstructure beyond what conventional structural imaging can measure. It received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation in 2020, and OBD's first clinical product, CDM Insights, received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2025. For drug developers, CDM supports patient characterization, trial stratification, monitoring of disease progression, and assessment of biological change during treatment.

The evidence base continues to grow. At the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2026, OBD presented five new studies, including research with Johnson & Johnson showing CDM's potential to improve tau-PET prediction beyond plasma pTau217 and conventional MRI measures. CDM is now supported by more than 40 scientific publications and presentations across neurodegenerative diseases.

OBD is expanding its collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to bring CDM into neurodegenerative disease trials. For more information, visit oxfordbraindiagnostics.com.

About Oxford Brain Diagnostics

Oxford Brain Diagnostics (OBD) is advancing a new approach to quantitative brain biology to improve how neurodegenerative disease is assessed. Developed at the University of Oxford and supported by 40+ scientific publications, OBD's patented Cortical Disarray Measurement (CDM®) technology uses advanced MRI to objectively measure brain microstructure. The technology supports earlier detection and differential diagnosis, patient characterization, treatment monitoring, and therapeutic development.

OBD's first clinical product is FDA-cleared, and its technology is used in collaboration with leading healthcare providers, academic institutions, and global pharmaceutical companies.

For more information, visit .

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