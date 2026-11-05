Playtika Holding Corp. Reports Q3 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revenue of $673.8 million and Direct-to-Consumer (“DTC”) Revenue of $275.1 million

Revenue Decreased (7.8)% Sequentially and (0.1)% Year Over Year

DTC Platforms Revenue Decreased (4.1)% Sequentially and Increased 31.4% Year Over Year HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) today released financial results for its third quarter for the period ending September 30, 2026. Conclusion of Strategic Review Playtika's Board of Directors has concluded its review of strategic alternatives and determined that Playtika will continue to operate as an independent, publicly traded company. The Board believes this path best positions the company to create long-term value for shareholders. Financial Highlights

Revenue of $673.8 million decreased (7.8)% sequentially and (0.1)% year over year.

DTC platforms revenue of $275.1 million decreased (4.1)% sequentially and increased 31.4% year over year.

Net Income of $40.4 million and Adjusted Net Income of $120.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $252.1 million increased 22.3% sequentially and 15.9% year over year. Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $594.6 million as of September 30, 2026.

“With the strategic review complete, we are moving forward as an independent company. Our third quarter reflects what makes Playtika durable: loyal players and games built to last,” said Robert Antokol, Chief Executive Officer.“SuperPlay continued to deliver strong year-over-year growth, with Disney Solitaire up 88%, and June's Journey grew double digits in its ninth year. These results show the resilience of our portfolio.” “We set a plan for 2026, and we are delivering on it. In the third quarter, marketing stepped down as planned, Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 37.4%, and we delivered record quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $252.1 million, alongside net income of $40.4 million and adjusted net income of $120.7 million,” said Tae Lee, Chief Financial Officer.“We intend to build on that discipline by strengthening our balance sheet.” Selected Operational Metrics and Business Highlights

Average Daily Paying Users of 333K decreased (9.3)% sequentially and (5.9)% year over year.

Average Payer Conversion of 4.7%, up from 4.6% in Q2 2026 and 4.3% in Q3 2025.

Bingo Blitz revenue of $133.0 million decreased (8.3)% sequentially and (18.2)% year over year.

Disney Solitaire revenue of $111.2 million decreased (21.9)% sequentially and increased 88.4% year over year. June's Journey revenue of $76.6 million increased 2.4% sequentially and 12.1% year over year.

Financial Outlook We are reaffirming our full-year revenue range of $2.75 to $2.85 billion and Adjusted EBITDA range of $750 to $790 million, and we now expect to land around the midpoint of both ranges. Conference Call Playtika management will host a conference call at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) today to discuss the company's results. The conference call can be accessed via a webcast accessible at investors.playtika.com. A replay of the call will be available through the website one hour following the call and will be archived for one year. Summary Operating Results of Playtika Holding Corp.

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in millions, except percentages, Average DPUs, and ARPDAU) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues $ 673.8 $ 674.6 $ 2,149.6 $ 2,076.6 Total costs and expenses $ 557.6 $ 576.2 $ 1,948.4 $ 1,800.7 Operating income $ 116.2 $ 98.4 $ 201.2 $ 275.9 Net income $ 40.4 $ 39.1 $ 30.9 $ 102.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 252.1 $ 217.5 $ 583.4 $ 551.8 Net income margin 6.0 % 5.8 % 1.4 % 5.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 37.4 % 32.2 % 27.1 % 26.6 % Non-financial performance metrics Average DAUs 7.1 8.2 7.9 8.7 Average DPUs (in thousands) 333 354 362 374 Average Daily Payer Conversion 4.7 % 4.3 % 4.6 % 4.3 % ARPDAU $ 1.03 $ 0.89 $ 1.00 $ 0.88 Average MAUs 21.5 26.4 25.5 29.4



About Playtika Holding Corp.

Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Further, statements that include words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“future,”“intend,”“intent,”“may,”“might,”“potential,”“present,”“preserve,”“project,”“pursue,”“should,”“will,” or“would,” or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning may identify forward-looking statements.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment and industry. As a result, it is not possible for our management to assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated, predicted or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include without limitation:



actions of our majority shareholder or other third parties that influence us;

our reliance on third-party platforms, such as the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, to distribute our games and collect revenues, and the risk that such platforms may adversely change their policies;

our reliance on a limited number of games to generate the majority of our revenue;

our reliance on a small percentage of total users to generate a majority of our revenue;

our free-to-play business model, and the value of virtual items sold in our games, is highly dependent on how we manage the game revenues and pricing models;

our inability to refinance our indebtedness, including, without limitation, our $550 million revolving credit facility which is set to expire in March 2027, or to obtain additional financing on favorable terms or at all;

our inability to identify acquisition targets that fit our strategy or complete acquisitions and integrate any acquired businesses successfully or realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions could limit our growth, disrupt our plans and operations or impact the amount of capital allocated to mergers and acquisitions;

our ability to compete in a highly competitive industry with low barriers to entry;

our ability to retain existing players, attract new players and increase the monetization of our player base;

our ability to develop and/or launch new products and content or otherwise execute against our product roadmap strategy;

we have significant indebtedness and are subject to the obligations and restrictive covenants under our debt instruments;

the impact of an economic recession or periods of increased inflation, and any reductions to household spending on the types of discretionary entertainment we offer;

our controlled company status;

legal or regulatory restrictions or proceedings could adversely impact our business and limit the growth of our operations;

risks related to our international operations and ownership, including our significant operations in Israel and Ukraine and the fact that our controlling stockholder is a Chinese-owned company;

geopolitical events such as the Wars in Israel and Ukraine;

our reliance on key personnel;

market conditions or other factors affecting the payment of dividends, including the decision whether or not to pay a dividend;

uncertainties regarding the amount and timing of repurchases under our stock repurchase program;

security breaches or other disruptions could compromise our information or our players' information and expose us to liability; and our inability to protect our intellectual property and proprietary information could adversely impact our business.



PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions, except par value)

September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 574.9 $ 684.2 Short-term investments 19.7 136.0 Restricted cash 0.2 1.5 Accounts receivable 145.1 161.8 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 56.3 80.4 Total current assets 796.2 1,063.9 Property and equipment, net 88.3 102.9 Operating lease right-of-use assets 99.5 124.2 Intangible assets other than goodwill, net 346.7 425.7 Goodwill 1,695.7 1,695.7 Deferred tax assets, net 175.4 173.2 Investments in unconsolidated entities 17.1 17.5 Other non-current assets 132.0 115.8 Total assets $ 3,350.9 $ 3,718.9 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 10.8 $ 11.1 Accounts payable 51.6 80.3 Contingent consideration 320.0 454.0 Operating lease liabilities 23.8 27.5 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 291.6 395.0 Total current liabilities 697.8 967.9 Long-term debt 2,370.3 2,378.0 Contingent consideration 130.0 280.0 Operating lease liabilities 94.0 115.4 Deferred tax liabilities 1.9 8.2 Other long-term liabilities 415.2 380.8 Total liabilities 3,709.2 4,130.3 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common stock of $0.01 par value; 1,600.0 shares authorized; 434.5 and 428.8 shares issued, respectively, and 382.7 and 377.0 shares outstanding, respectively 4.3 4.3 Treasury stock at cost, 51.8 shares (603.5 ) (603.5 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,454.7 1,423.1 Accumulated other comprehensive income 6.5 15.9 Accumulated deficit (1,220.3 ) (1,251.2 ) Total stockholders' deficit (358.3 ) (411.4 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 3,350.9 $ 3,718.9





PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In millions, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues $ 673.8 $ 674.6 $ 2,149.6 $ 2,076.6 Costs and expenses Cost of revenue 175.0 178.4 560.1 571.6 Research and development 86.8 98.8 281.2 317.1 Sales and marketing 167.8 206.3 781.0 735.8 General and administrative 123.9 91.2 321.5 174.3 Impairment charges 4.1 1.5 4.6 1.9 Total costs and expenses 557.6 576.2 1,948.4 1,800.7 Income from operations 116.2 98.4 201.2 275.9 Interest and other, net 23.8 40.3 114.1 131.6 Income before income taxes 92.4 58.1 87.1 144.3 Provision for income taxes 52.0 19.0 56.2 41.4 Net income 40.4 39.1 30.9 102.9 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation - 0.4 - 23.1 Change in fair value of derivatives (4.7 ) (5.2 ) (9.4 ) (4.1 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) (4.7 ) (4.8 ) (9.4 ) 19.0 Comprehensive income $ 35.7 $ 34.3 $ 21.5 $ 121.9 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.08 $ 0.28 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.08 $ 0.28 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 381.8 367.9 380.3 372.9 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 382.9 368.2 381.8 373.1





PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities $ 224.4 $ 281.8 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (18.3 ) (25.6 ) Capitalization of internal use software costs (17.7 ) (21.0 ) Purchase of software for internal use (10.9 ) (17.3 ) Proceeds from short-term investments 135.6 148.1 Purchase of short-term investments (19.6 ) (200.6 ) Other investing activities (0.1 ) 0.6 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 69.0 (115.8 ) Cash flows from financing activities Dividend paid (37.7 ) (112.5 ) Repayments on bank borrowings (14.3 ) (14.3 ) Payment of tax withholdings on stock-based payments (1.3 ) (2.3 ) Payment for share buyback - (16.1 ) Payment of contingent consideration (350.0 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (403.3 ) (145.2 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and

restricted cash (0.7 ) 0.9 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (110.6 ) 21.7 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 685.7 567.7 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 575.1 $ 589.4





CALCULATION OF FREE CASH FLOW

(In millions)

Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities $ 224.4 $ 281.8 Purchase of property and equipment (18.3 ) (25.6 ) Capitalization of internal use software costs (17.7 ) (21.0 ) Purchase of software for internal use (10.9 ) (17.3 ) Free Cash Flow $ 177.5 $ 217.9



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be construed as an alternative to net income as an indicator of operating performance, nor as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure in each case as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Our Credit Agreement defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) interest expense, (ii) interest income, (iii) provision for income taxes, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense, (v) impairment charges, (vi) stock-based compensation, (vii) contingent consideration, (viii) acquisition and related expenses, and (ix) certain other items. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.

We define Adjusted Net Income as net income before (i) impairment charges, and (ii) contingent consideration.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Income as calculated herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies within the industry and are not determined in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Income should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or unexpected items.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In millions)

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the closest GAAP financial measure:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income $ 40.4 $ 39.1 $ 30.9 $ 102.9 Provision for income taxes 52.0 19.0 56.2 41.4 Interest expense and other, net 23.8 40.3 114.1 131.6 Depreciation and amortization 44.4 59.3 134.5 179.5 EBITDA 160.6 157.7 335.7 455.4 Stock-based compensation(1) 6.0 21.8 32.7 64.8 Impairment charge 4.1 1.5 4.6 1.9 Changes in estimated value of contingent consideration 80.0 30.8 177.0 4.7 Acquisition and related expenses(2) 0.2 5.3 15.8 15.4 Other items(3) 1.2 0.4 17.6 9.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 252.1 $ 217.5 $ 583.4 $ 551.8 Net income margin 6.0 % 5.8 % 1.4 % 5.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 37.4 % 32.2 % 27.1 % 26.6 %

_________

(1) Reflects stock-based compensation expense related to the issuance of equity awards to our employees and Directors.

(2) Amounts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 consists primarily of $10.1 million of tax credits related to acquisitions. Amounts for all periods also include costs incurred to evaluate and pursue acquisition activities and costs incurred by the Company in connection with the evaluation of strategic alternatives.

(3) Amounts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 consists primarily of $1.2 million and $16.5 million, respectively, incurred by the Company for severance.

Amounts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 consists of $1.3 million and $9.8 million, respectively, incurred by the Company related to restructuring activities and $1.1 million of reimbursement of a tax assessment paid under protest in 2023.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(In millions)

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to net income (loss), the closest GAAP financial measure:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income $ 40.4 $ 39.1 $ 30.9 $ 102.9 Impairment charge 4.1 1.5 4.6 1.9 Changes in estimated value of contingent consideration 80.0 30.8 177.0 4.7 Income tax impact of adjustments (3.8 ) (5.6 ) (24.6 ) (1.0 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 120.7 $ 65.8 $ 187.9 $ 108.5





Contacts

Investor Relations ...



