Virtu Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients and liquidity to the global markets, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Third Quarter 2026:

Net income of $282.5 million; Normalized Adjusted Net Income1 of $283.5 million

Basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.65; Normalized Adjusted EPS1 of $1.77

Total revenues of $1,153.9 million; Trading income, net, of $820.2 million; Net income Margin of 24.5%2

Adjusted Net Trading Income1 of $704.0 million Adjusted EBITDA1 of $437.9 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 of 62.2%

The Virtu Financial, Inc. Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share. This dividend is payable on December 15, 2026 to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2026. The Virtu Financial, Inc. Board of Directors also unanimously approved changing the company's state of incorporation from Delaware to Texas. Additional information on the planned redomestication is set forth below. Note 1: Non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items" for more information.

Note 2: Calculated by dividing Net income by Total revenue. Financial Results Third Quarter 2026: Total revenues increased 39.9% to $1,153.9 million for this quarter, compared to $824.8 million for the same period in 2025. Trading income, net, increased 55.0% to $820.2 million for the quarter compared to $529.1 million for the same period in 2025. Net income totaled $282.5 million for this quarter, compared to net income of $149.1 million in the prior year quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share for this quarter were $1.65, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.86 for the same period in 2025. Adjusted Net Trading Income increased 50.7% to $704.0 million for this quarter, compared to $467.0 million for the same period in 2025. Adjusted EBITDA increased 63.5% to $437.9 million for this quarter, compared to $267.8 million for the same period in 2025. Normalized Adjusted Net Income increased 70.2% to $283.5 million for this quarter, compared to $166.5 million for the same period in 2025. Assuming all non-controlling interests had been exchanged for common stock, and the Company's Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes was subject to corporation taxes, Normalized Adjusted EPS was $1.77 for this quarter, compared to $1.05 for the same period in 2025. Operating Segment Information The Company has two operating segments: Market Making and Execution Services; and one non-operating segment: Corporate. Market Making principally consists of market making in the cash, futures and options markets across global equities, fixed income, currencies, cryptocurrencies, and commodities. As a market maker, the Company commits capital on a principal basis by offering to buy securities from, or sell securities to, broker dealers, banks and institutions. Execution Services comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, offering execution services in global equities, options, futures and fixed income on behalf of institutions, banks and broker dealers. The Company also provides proprietary technology and infrastructure, workflow technology, and trading analytics services to select third parties. The segment also includes the results of the Company's capital markets business, in which the Company acts as an agent for issuers in connection with at-the-market offerings and buyback programs. Corporate contains the Company's investments, principally in strategic trading-related opportunities, and maintains corporate overhead expenses. The following tables show the trading income, net, total revenues and Adjusted Net Trading Income by segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. Total revenues by segment

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 819,716 $ 482 $ - $ 820,198 $ 521,128 $ 7,932 $ - $ 529,060 Commissions, net and technology services 17,614 154,612 - 172,226 9,821 144,662 - 154,483 Interest and dividends income 147,941 3,214 - 151,155 125,076 2,343 - 127,419 Other, net 1,507 4,723 4,131 10,361 11,992 (431 ) 2,266 13,827 Total Revenues $ 986,778 $ 163,031 $ 4,131 $ 1,153,940 $ 668,017 $ 154,506 $ 2,266 $ 824,789





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 2,451,537 $ 14,498 $ - $ 2,466,035 $ 1,751,094 $ 20,745 $ - $ 1,771,839 Commissions, net and technology services 42,233 496,163 - 538,396 41,547 418,102 - 459,649 Interest and dividends income 416,325 8,234 - 424,559 357,407 7,471 - 364,878 Other, net 1,554 4,727 3,949 10,230 (4,266 ) 63,684 6,447 65,865 Total Revenues $ 2,911,649 $ 523,622 $ 3,949 $ 3,439,220 $ 2,145,782 $ 510,002 $ 6,447 $ 2,662,231

Reconciliation of trading income, net to Adjusted Net Trading Income by operating segment

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 819,716 $ 482 $ - $ 820,198 $ 521,128 $ 7,932 $ - $ 529,060 Commissions, net and technology services 17,614 154,612 - 172,226 9,821 144,662 - 154,483 Interest and dividends income 147,941 3,214 - 151,155 125,076 2,343 - 127,419 Brokerage, exchange, clearance fees and payments for order flow, net (209,758 ) (32,305 ) - (242,063 ) (147,522 ) (30,734 ) - (178,256 ) Interest and dividends expense (196,704 ) (845 ) - (197,549 ) (164,374 ) (1,317 ) - (165,691 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 578,809 $ 125,158 $ - $ 703,967 $ 344,129 $ 122,886 $ - $ 467,015





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 2,451,537 $ 14,498 $ - $ 2,466,035 $ 1,751,094 $ 20,745 $ - $ 1,771,839 Commissions, net and technology services 42,233 496,163 - 538,396 41,547 418,102 - 459,649 Interest and dividends income 416,325 8,234 - 424,559 357,407 7,471 - 364,878 Brokerage, exchange, clearance fees and payments for order flow, net (538,331 ) (101,546 ) - (639,877 ) (514,136 ) (88,120 ) - (602,256 ) Interest and dividends expense (576,027 ) (4,715 ) - (580,742 ) (458,296 ) (3,936 ) - (462,232 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 1,795,737 $ 412,634 $ - $ 2,208,371 $ 1,177,616 $ 354,262 $ - $ 1,531,878

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2026, Virtu had $1,575.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, and total long-term debt outstanding in an aggregate principal amount of $2,551.8 million.

Planned Redomestication

In considering a potential redomestication, Virtu's Board of Directors concluded that aligning Virtu's legal state of incorporation with the location of a critical trading, technology and operational hub in Texas will benefit shareholders. In making its recommendation, the Board considered Texas' legal and regulatory environment, including its modernized business statutes and the Texas Business Court, which is designed to resolve complex disputes efficiently and apply clear statute-based standards.

A committee of the Board of Directors composed of independent and disinterested directors recommended the legal move to Texas. Following the Board's approval, Virtu's controlling stockholder also approved the planned redomestication via written consent. The planned redomestication, which is expected to occur later this year, is not expected to affect business operations, management, strategy, assets, or employee locations. Detailed information about the planned redomestication will be set forth in a preliminary information statement to be filed by Virtu with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available through the SEC's website at

Earnings Conference Call Information

Virtu Financial will host a conference call to review its third quarter 2026 financial performance today, November 5th, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET. Members of the public may listen to the conference call through an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the firm's website ir.virtu.com/investor-relations.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on the Investor Relations section of our website, ir.virtu.com/investor-relations and also from time to time may use social media channels, including our X account (x.com/virtufinancial) and our LinkedIn account (linkedin.com/company/virtu-financial), as an additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in us. It is possible that certain information we post on our website and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and we encourage investors, the media and others interested in us to review the business and financial information we post on our website and on the social media channels identified above, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website and our social media channels is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we use the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance:



“Adjusted Net Trading Income”, which is the amount of revenue we generate from our market making activities, or trading income, net, plus commissions, net and technology services, plus interest and dividends income and expense, net, less direct costs associated with those revenues, including brokerage, exchange, clearance fees and payments for order flow, net. Management believes that this measurement is useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Although we use Adjusted Net Trading Income as a financial measure to assess the performance of our business, the use of Adjusted Net Trading Income is limited because it does not include certain material costs that are necessary to operate our business. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Trading Income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by revenues or expenses that are not directly associated with our core business activities.



“EBITDA”, which measures our operating performance by adjusting Net Income to exclude Financing interest expense on long-term borrowings, Debt issue cost related to debt refinancing, prepayment, and commitment fees, Depreciation and amortization, Amortization of purchased intangibles and acquired capitalized software, and Income tax expense, and“Adjusted EBITDA”, which measures our operating performance by further adjusting EBITDA to exclude severance, transaction advisory fees and expenses, termination of office leases, charges related to share-based compensation and other expenses, which includes reserves for legal matters, and Other, net, which includes gains and losses from strategic investments and the sales of businesses.

“Normalized Adjusted Net Income”,“Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes”,“Normalized provision for income taxes”, and“Normalized Adjusted EPS”, which we calculate by adjusting Net Income to exclude certain items, and other non-cash items, assuming that all vested and unvested Virtu Financial Units have been exchanged for Class A Common Stock, and applying an effective tax rate, which was approximately 24%.



Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, and Normalized Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures used by management in evaluating operating performance and in making strategic decisions. Additional information provided regarding the breakdown of Total Adjusted Net Trading Income by category is also a non-GAAP financial measure but is not used by the Company in evaluating operating performance and in making strategic decisions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures or similar non-GAAP measures are used by research analysts, investment bankers and lenders to assess our operating performance. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes and Normalized Adjusted EPS provide useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because they assist both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes and Normalized Adjusted EPS provide indicators of general economic performance that are not affected by fluctuations in certain costs or other items. Accordingly, management believes that these measurements are useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Furthermore, our credit agreement contains tests based on metrics similar to Adjusted EBITDA. Other companies may define Adjusted Net Trading Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes and Normalized Adjusted EPS differently, and as a result our measures of Adjusted Net Trading Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes and Normalized Adjusted EPS may not be directly comparable to those of other companies. Although we use these non-GAAP financial measures as financial measures to assess the performance of our business, such use is limited because they do not include certain material costs necessary to operate our business.

Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted Net Income and Normalized Adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, Net Income in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of performance. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes and Normalized Adjusted EPS should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Adjusted Net Trading Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted EPS and our EBITDA-based measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:



they do not reflect every cash expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

our EBITDA-based measures do not reflect the significant interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payment on our debt;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced or require improvements in the future, and our EBITDA-based measures do not reflect any cash requirement for such replacements or improvements;

they are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows;

they do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations; and they do not reflect limitations on our costs related to transferring earnings from our subsidiaries to us.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted Net Income and Normalized Adjusted EPS are not intended as alternatives to Net Income as indicators of our operating performance and should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business or as measures of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations. We compensate for these limitations by using Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted Net Income and Normalized Adjusted EPS along with other comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. These U.S. GAAP measurements include Net Income, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. See below a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Virtu Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues: Trading income, net $ 820,198 $ 529,060 $ 2,466,035 $ 1,771,839 Interest and dividends income 151,155 127,419 424,559 364,878 Commissions, net and technology services 172,226 154,483 538,396 459,649 Other, net 10,361 13,827 10,230 65,865 Total revenues 1,153,940 824,789 3,439,220 2,662,231 Operating Expenses: Brokerage, exchange, clearance fees and payments for order flow, net 242,063 178,256 639,877 602,256 Communication and data processing 71,185 62,774 207,772 184,012 Employee compensation and payroll taxes 198,989 157,669 624,027 413,206 Interest and dividends expense 197,549 165,691 580,742 462,232 Operations and administrative 34,795 24,908 93,313 72,939 Depreciation and amortization 21,731 15,401 56,543 46,951 Amortization of purchased intangibles and acquired capitalized software 11,783 11,783 35,349 35,349 Termination of office leases 5 (6,510 ) 826 (6,489 ) Debt issue cost related to debt refinancing, prepayment and commitment fees 1,562 1,517 4,692 4,880 Transaction advisory fees and expenses - 13 - 410 Financing interest expense on long-term borrowings 43,179 33,297 112,851 95,739 Total operating expenses 822,841 644,799 2,355,992 1,911,485 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 331,099 179,990 1,083,228 750,746 Provision for income taxes 48,557 30,939 169,161 119,084 Net income $ 282,542 $ 149,051 $ 914,067 $ 631,662 Noncontrolling interest (129,285 ) (71,423 ) (427,602 ) (303,166 ) Net income available for common stockholders $ 153,257 $ 77,628 $ 486,465 $ 328,496 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.65 $ 0.86 $ 5.27 $ 3.60 Diluted $ 1.65 $ 0.86 $ 5.27 $ 3.59 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 88,465,017 84,797,006 87,396,136 85,319,476 Diluted 88,465,017 84,797,006 87,396,136 85,461,108 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 282,542 $ 149,051 $ 914,067 $ 631,662 Other comprehensive income Foreign exchange translation adjustment, net of taxes (1,702 ) (2,715 ) (6,602 ) 14,564 Net change in unrealized cash flow hedges gain (loss), net of taxes - 264 - (748 ) Comprehensive income $ 280,840 $ 146,600 $ 907,465 $ 645,478 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest (128,460 ) (70,373 ) (424,702 ) (309,087 ) Comprehensive income available for common stockholders $ 152,380 $ 76,227 $ 482,763 $ 336,391





Virtu Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Operating Data (Unaudited) The following tables reconcile Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income to arrive at Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and selected Operating Margins. Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Reconciliation of Trading income, net to Adjusted Net Trading Income Trading income, net $ 820,198 $ 529,060 $ 2,466,035 $ 1,771,839 Commissions, net and technology services 172,226 154,483 538,396 459,649 Interest and dividends income 151,155 127,419 424,559 364,878 Brokerage, exchange, clearance fees and payments for order flow, net (242,063 ) (178,256 ) (639,877 ) (602,256 ) Interest and dividends expense (197,549 ) (165,691 ) (580,742 ) (462,232 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 703,967 $ 467,015 $ 2,208,371 $ 1,531,878 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Net income 282,542 149,051 914,067 631,662 Financing interest expense on long-term borrowings 43,179 33,297 112,851 95,739 Debt issue cost related to debt refinancing, prepayment and commitment fees 1,562 1,517 4,692 4,880 Depreciation and amortization 21,731 15,401 56,543 46,951 Amortization of purchased intangibles and acquired capitalized software 11,783 11,783 35,349 35,349 Provision for income taxes 48,557 30,939 169,161 119,084 EBITDA $ 409,354 $ 241,988 $ 1,292,663 $ 933,665 Severance 2,407 19,122 6,327 24,479 Transaction advisory fees and expenses - 13 - 410 Termination of office leases 5 (6,510 ) 826 (6,489 ) Gain on sale of RFQ-hub - - - (66,988 ) Other (7,687 ) (13,682 ) (6,207 ) 783 Share based compensation 33,804 26,882 101,625 71,341 Adjusted EBITDA $ 437,883 $ 267,813 $ 1,395,234 $ 957,201 Selected Operating Margins GAAP Net income Margin (1) 24.5 % 18.1 % 26.6 % 23.7 % Non-GAAP Net income Margin (2) 40.1 % 31.9 % 41.4 % 41.2 % EBITDA Margin (3) 58.1 % 51.8 % 58.5 % 60.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (4) 62.2 % 57.3 % 63.2 % 62.5 % 1 Calculated by dividing Net income by Total revenue.

2 Calculated by dividing Net income by Adjusted Net Trading Income.

3 Calculated by dividing EBITDA by Adjusted Net Trading Income.

4 Calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Trading Income.







Virtu Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Operating Data (Unaudited)

(Continued) The following tables reconcile Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income to arrive at Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted Net Income and Normalized Adjusted EPS.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Reconciliation of Net Income to Normalized Adjusted Net Income Net income $ 282,542 $ 149,051 $ 914,067 $ 631,662 Provision for income taxes 48,557 30,939 169,161 119,084 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest $ 331,099 $ 179,990 $ 1,083,228 $ 750,746 Amortization of purchased intangibles and acquired capitalized software 11,783 11,783 35,349 35,349 Debt issue cost related to debt refinancing, prepayment and commitment fees 1,562 1,517 4,692 4,880 Severance 2,407 19,122 6,327 24,479 Transaction advisory fees and expenses - 13 - 410 Termination of office leases 5 (6,510 ) 826 (6,489 ) Gain on sale of RFQ-hub - - - (66,988 ) Other (7,687 ) (13,682 ) (6,207 ) 783 Share based compensation 33,804 26,882 101,625 71,341 Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes $ 372,973 $ 219,115 $ 1,225,840 $ 814,511 Normalized provision for income taxes (1) 89,514 52,589 294,202 195,483 Normalized Adjusted Net Income $ 283,459 $ 166,526 $ 931,638 $ 619,028 Weighted Average Adjusted shares outstanding (2) 159,775,309 158,817,572 159,725,948 159,692,628 Normalized Adjusted EPS $ 1.77 $ 1.05 $ 5.83 $ 3.88 (1) Reflects U.S. federal, state, and local income tax rate applicable to corporations of approximately 24% for all periods presented. (2) Assumes that (1) holders of all vested and unvested non-vesting Virtu Financial Units (together with corresponding shares of the Company's Class C common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (the“Class C Common Stock”)) have exercised their right to exchange such Virtu Financial Units for shares of Class A Common Stock on a one-for-one basis, (2) holders of all Virtu Financial Units (together with corresponding shares of the Company's Class D common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (the“Class D Common Stock”)) have exercised their right to exchange such Virtu Financial Units for shares of the Company's Class B common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (the“Class B Common Stock”) on a one-for-one basis, and subsequently exercised their right to convert the shares of Class B Common Stock into shares of Class A Common Stock on a one-for-one basis. Includes additional shares from the dilutive impact of restricted stock units and restricted stock awards outstanding under the Second Amended and Restated 2015 Management Incentive Plan during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025.





Virtu Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,516,624 $ 1,061,697 Cash and securities segregated under regulations and other 58,759 64,744 Securities borrowed 3,565,819 3,191,138 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 1,730,184 988,929 Receivables from broker-dealers and clearing organizations 3,066,691 1,896,405 Receivables from customers 220,701 161,561 Trading assets, at fair value 13,772,164 10,551,557 Property, equipment and capitalized software, net 175,337 96,378 Operating lease right-of-use assets 219,385 213,707 Goodwill 1,148,926 1,148,926 Intangibles (net of accumulated amortization) 119,582 154,931 Deferred taxes 78,627 92,422 Other assets 712,486 528,341 Total assets 26,385,285 20,150,736 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Short-term borrowings, net 184,119 12,382 Securities loaned 4,008,974 3,477,831 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,092,530 1,405,639 Payables to broker-dealers and clearing organizations 1,464,692 998,276 Payables to customers 63,747 43,103 Trading liabilities, at fair value 12,192,294 9,105,263 Tax receivable agreement obligations 173,090 181,855 Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities 931,393 652,352 Operating lease liabilities 264,963 261,169 Long-term borrowings, net 2,520,360 2,039,463 Total liabilities 23,896,162 18,177,333 Total equity 2,489,123 1,973,403 Total liabilities and equity $ 26,385,285 $ 20,150,736 As of September 30, 2026 Ownership of Virtu Financial LLC Interests: Interests % Virtu Financial, Inc. - Class A Common Stock and Restricted Stock Units 93,050,798 58.3 % Non-controlling Interests (Virtu Financial LLC) 66,689,109 41.7 % Total Virtu Financial LLC Interests 159,739,907 100.0 %

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu's product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrency and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu's integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre-, intra-, and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain“forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements regarding Virtu Financial, Inc.'s (“Virtu's”, the“Company's” or“our”) business that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, and if the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and is subject to risks and uncertainties, some or all of which are not predictable or within Virtu's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: fluctuations in trading volume and volatilities in the markets in which we operate; the ability of our trading counterparties, clients, and various clearing houses to perform their obligations to us; the performance and reliability of our customized trading platform; the risk of material trading losses from our market making activities; swings in valuations in securities or other instruments in which we hold positions; increasing competition and consolidation in our industry; the risk that cash flow from our operations and other available sources of liquidity will not be sufficient to fund our various ongoing obligations, including operating expenses, short-term funding requirements, margin requirements, capital expenditures, debt service and dividend payments; regulatory and legal uncertainties and other potential changes associated with our industry, particularly in light of increased attention from media, regulators and lawmakers to market structure and related issues including but not limited to the retail trading environment, wholesale market making and off exchange trading more generally and payment for order flow arrangements; potential adverse results from legal or regulatory proceedings; our ability to remain technologically competitive and to ensure that the technology we utilize is not vulnerable to security risks, hacking and cyber-attacks; risks associated with third party software and technology infrastructure. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see Virtu's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to Virtu's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

CONTACT

Investor Relations

Matthew Sandberg

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