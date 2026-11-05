DNOW Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
| DNOW INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions, except share and par value)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|112
|$
|164
|Receivables, net
|878
|874
|Inventories, net
|988
|1,192
|Prepaid and other current assets
|55
|48
|Total current assets
|2,033
|2,278
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|253
|264
|Operating right-of-use assets
|140
|160
|Deferred income tax assets
|10
|11
|Goodwill
|709
|617
|Intangibles, net
|550
|565
|Other assets
|24
|29
|Total assets
|$
|3,719
|$
|3,924
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|708
|$
|653
|Accrued liabilities
|255
|300
|Other current liabilities
|15
|21
|Total current liabilities
|978
|974
|Long-term debt
|377
|411
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|102
|129
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|75
|99
|Other long-term liabilities
|66
|73
|Total liabilities
|1,598
|1,686
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock - par value $0.01; 330 million shares authorized; 180,320,779 and 186,125,254 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,117
|3,193
|Accumulated deficit
|(875
|)
|(836
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(127
|)
|(126
|)
|DNOW Inc. stockholders' equity
|2,117
|2,233
|Noncontrolling interests
|4
|5
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,121
|2,238
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,719
|$
|3,924
| DNOW INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except per share data)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|$
|1,337
|$
|634
|$
|1,307
|$
|3,827
|$
|1,861
|Cost of products
|1,072
|491
|1,064
|3,126
|1,451
|Gross profit
|265
|143
|243
|701
|410
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|232
|112
|238
|713
|333
|Impairment and other charges
|-
|-
|4
|4
|-
|Operating profit (loss)
|33
|31
|1
|(16
|)
|77
|Other expense, net
|(10
|)
|(1
|)
|(10
|)
|(30
|)
|(1
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|23
|30
|(9
|)
|(46
|)
|76
|Income tax (benefit) provision
|(3
|)
|7
|12
|(7
|)
|17
|Net income (loss)
|26
|23
|(21
|)
|(39
|)
|59
|Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|Net income (loss) attributable to DNOW Inc.
|$
|26
|$
|23
|$
|(21
|)
|$
|(39
|)
|$
|58
|Earnings (loss) per share attributable to DNOW Inc. stockholders:
|Basic
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.21
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|0.54
|Diluted
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.21
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|0.54
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic
|181
|105
|182
|183
|105
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted
|182
|106
|182
|183
|106
| DNOW INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2026
|2025
|Revenue:
|United States
|$
|1,125
|$
|527
|$
|1,109
|$
|3,219
|$
|1,529
|Canada
|56
|53
|47
|154
|163
|International
|156
|54
|151
|454
|169
|Total revenue
|$
|1,337
|$
|634
|$
|1,307
|$
|3,827
|$
|1,861
U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES (GAAP) TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, we disclose various non-GAAP financial measures in our quarterly earnings press releases and other public disclosures. The non-GAAP financial measures include: (i) adjusted gross profit, (ii) adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue, (iii) adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and excluding other costs (Adjusted EBITDA), (iv) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue, (v) Adjusted Net Income attributable to DNOW Inc., (vi) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to DNOW Inc. Stockholders, (vii) Net Debt, (viii) Net Debt Leverage Ratio and (ix) Free Cash Flow. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and manage the Company's operations because we believe they provide useful supplemental information regarding the financial performance of our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace the GAAP financial measures. The Company defines Adjusted Gross Profit as revenue, less cost of products, plus amortization of intangibles, plus inventory-related charges incremental to normal operations, plus transaction related adjustments associated with acquisitions, such as inventory fair value step-up or write-downs and plus or minus the impact of our Last-In, First-Out (“LIFO”) inventory costing methodology. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and excluding other costs, such as stock-based compensation, restructuring and exit costs, transaction-related adjustments, net, inventory-related charges incremental to normal operations, long-lived asset impairments (including goodwill and intangible assets) and plus or minus the impact of our LIFO inventory costing methodology. Transaction-related adjustments, net include transaction costs and recoveries, inventory fair value step-up, retention bonus accruals and integration expenses associated with acquisitions. We define Net Debt as total long-term debt, including current portion, minus cash. We define our Net Debt Leverage Ratio as Net Debt divided by trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes Net Debt is an indicator of the extent to which the Company's outstanding debt obligations could be satisfied by cash on hand and a useful metric for investors to evaluate the Company's leverage position. We believe the Net Debt Leverage Ratio is a commonly used metric that management and investors use to assess the borrowing capacity of the Company. We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities adjusted for purchases of property, plant and equipment. The Company believes Free Cash Flow is a useful metric for investors to measure a company's financial flexibility and ability to generate cash after considering normal operating expenses and capital expenditures. A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the schedules herein. Totals in the schedules herein may not foot due to rounding.
| GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|As a % of revenue
|2025
|As a % of revenue
|2026
|As a % of revenue
|2026
|As a % of revenue
|2025
|As a % of revenue
|Gross profit, as reported
|$
|265
|19.8
|%
|$
|143
|22.6
|%
|$
|243
|18.6
|%
|$
|701
|18.3
|%
|$
|410
|22.0
|%
|Amortization of intangibles
|7
|2
|7
|20
|6
|Increase in LIFO reserve
|11
|2
|19
|46
|18
|Inventory-related transaction charges
|-
|-
|3
|44
|-
|Adjusted Gross Profit
|$
|283
|21.2
|%
|$
|147
|23.2
|%
|$
|272
|20.8
|%
|$
|811
|21.2
|%
|$
|434
|23.3
|%
| NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO DNOW INC. STOCKHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|As a % of revenue
|2025 (1)
|As a % of revenue
|2026
|As a % of revenue
|2026
|As a % of revenue
|2025 (1)
|As a % of revenue
|Net income (loss) Attributable to DNOW Inc.
|$
|26
|1.9
|%
|$
|23
|3.6
|%
|$
|(21
|)
|(1.6
|)%
|$
|(39
|)
|(1.0
|)%
|$
|58
|3.1
|%
|Net (loss) income Attributable to noncontrolling interests
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|Interest expense (income), net
|7
|-
|9
|24
|(2
|)
|Income tax (benefit) provision
|(3
|)
|7
|12
|(7
|)
|17
|Depreciation and amortization
|24
|11
|23
|70
|32
|Stock-based compensation(2)
|6
|4
|4
|14
|11
|Increase in LIFO reserve
|11
|2
|19
|46
|18
|Transaction-related adjustments, net(3)
|3
|4
|6
|14
|11
|Inventory-related transaction charges(4)
|-
|-
|3
|44
|-
|Impairment and other charges(5)
|-
|-
|4
|4
|-
|Restructuring and exit costs(3)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Other(6)
|2
|-
|1
|5
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|76
|5.7
|%
|$
|51
|8.0
|%
|$
|60
|4.6
|%
|$
|175
|4.6
|%
|$
|148
|8.0
|%
(1)During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company changed its inventory valuation method for U.S. inventories from the moving average cost method to the LIFO method. The effects of the change in accounting principle have been retrospectively applied to all periods presented. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 includes a change in accounting principle adjustment decreasing the previously reported net income attributable to DNOW Inc. by $2 million and $14 million, respectively.
(2)For the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 and June 30, 2026, stock-based compensation excludes less than $1 million, less than $1 million and $1 million, respectively, as such amounts were reported in transaction-related adjustments, net. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, stock-based compensation excludes $2 million and $1 million, respectively, as such amounts were reported in transaction-related adjustments, net.
(3)Transaction-related adjustments, net and restructuring and exit costs are included in selling, general and administrative expenses.
(4)Inventory-related transaction charges are included in cost of products. For the three months ended September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, inventory-related transaction charges includes less than $1 million, $3 million and $44 million, respectively, of charges related to inventory step-up and inventory write-downs.
(5)For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, impairment and other charges includes nil and $4 million of impairment charges related to Company's decision to permanently vacate the leased corporate office in Houston, Texas during the second quarter of 2026, and recognized an impairment of the related operating right-of-use asset.
(6)For the three months ended September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, other includes $2 million, $1 million and $5 million, respectively, related to foreign currency losses. Foreign currency losses are included in other expense, net.
| NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO DNOW INC. STOCKHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DNOW INC. STOCKHOLDERS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025 (1)
|2026
|2026
|2025 (1)
|Net income (loss) attributable to DNOW Inc.
|$
|26
|$
|23
|$
|(21
|)
|$
|(39
|)
|$
|58
|Increase in LIFO reserve
|11
|2
|19
|46
|18
|Transaction-related adjustments, net
|3
|4
|6
|14
|11
|Inventory-related transaction charges
|-
|-
|3
|44
|-
|Impairment and other charges
|-
|-
|4
|4
|-
|Restructuring and exit costs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Tax (benefit) provision(2)
|(6
|)
|(1
|)
|10
|(11
|)
|(8
|)
|Adjusted Net Income Attributable to DNOW Inc.
|$
|34
|$
|28
|$
|21
|$
|58
|$
|81
(1)The three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 includes a change in accounting principle adjustment decreasing the previously reported net income attributable to DNOW Inc. by $2 million and $14 million, respectively.
(2)The tax effect of non-GAAP reconciling items is based on the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the reconciling item has been incurred and is calculated by applying the specific tax rate or tax treatment to each item.
|DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DNOW INC. STOCKHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DNOW INC. STOCKHOLDERS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025 (1)
|2026
|2026
|2025 (1)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to DNOW Inc. stockholders
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.21
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|0.54
|Increase in LIFO reserve
|0.06
|0.02
|0.10
|0.25
|0.17
|Transaction-related adjustments, net
|0.02
|0.04
|0.03
|0.07
|0.10
|Inventory-related transaction charges
|-
|-
|0.02
|0.24
|-
|Impairment and other charges
|-
|-
|0.02
|0.02
|-
|Restructuring and exit costs
|-
|0.01
|-
|-
|0.02
|Tax (benefit) provision(2)
|(0.04
|)
|(0.02
|)
|0.06
|(0.06
|)
|(0.08
|)
|Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to DNOW Inc. Stockholders
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.75
(1)The three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 includes a change in accounting principle adjustment decreasing the previously reported diluted earnings per share attributable to DNOW Inc. stockholders by $0.02 and $0.12, respectively.
(2)The tax effect of non-GAAP reconciling items is based on the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the reconciling item has been incurred and is calculated by applying the specific tax rate or tax treatment to each item.
| LONG-TERM DEBT TO NET DEBT AND NET DEBT LEVERAGE RATIO CALCULATION (UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
|September 30,
|2026
|Long-term debt
|$
|377
|Plus: current portion of debt obligations
|-
|Total debt
|377
|Less: cash
|112
|Net Debt
|$
|265
|Net Debt
|$
|265
|Trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA
|236
|Net Debt Leverage Ratio
|1.1x
| NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|120
|$
|133
|$
|(95
|)
|$
|83
|$
|43
|$
|158
|$
|72
|Less: purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(14
|)
|(9
|)
|(8
|)
|(7
|)
|(4
|)
|(31
|)
|(14
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|106
|$
|124
|$
|(103
|)
|$
|76
|$
|39
|$
|127
|$
|58
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