On Stanley Wilson Jr.'S Birthday, His Mother Announces $50,000 Gift To Establish A Criminal Justice Scholarship At VCU

Dr. D. Pulane Lucas looking at Stanley's Memorial Plaque

Images of Stanley Wilson Jr posing in his football uniform over the years.

The Stanley Wilson Jr. Scholarship Fund in Criminal Justice Flyer with QR Code

Dr. D Pulane Lucas is converting her son's experience with an unresolved in-custody death into an investment in the next generation of criminal justice leaders.

- STANLEY WILSON JR.'S LEGAL CASE INFORMATIONRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On what would have been Stanley Wilson Jr.'s 44th birthday, his mother, Dr. D. Pulane Lucas, is announcing a $50,000 gift to establish the Stanley Wilson Jr. Scholarship Fund in Criminal Justice.For Lucas, the scholarship is more than a memorial to her son. It is an investment in students and future criminal justice leaders.“Stanley believed in second chances, in the power of education, and in the possibility that a person's circumstances do not have to determine the course of their life,” said Lucas.“Creating this scholarship in his name allows us to transform his experiences into opportunities for students. We want this fund to help educate the people who will shape the future of corrections and our criminal justice system.”The Stanley Wilson Jr. Scholarship Fund is being established through the Virginia Commonwealth University Foundation on behalf of the VCU L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs. The gift agreement provides the $50,000 contribution to be paid over five years and calls for the creation of a permanent endowed fund to support students pursuing studies in criminal justice, with preference given to students affected by incarceration.Life of Scholarship, Leadership, and ServiceStanley Tobias Wilson Jr. was born on November 5, 1982. He became a scholar, student leader, elite college athlete, and professional football player.Stanley attended Stanford University and earned a bachelor's degree in urban studies. He was a track and football athlete and a student government leader. He later played cornerback in the National Football League for the Detroit Lions. He also completed the NFL Business Management and Entrepreneurial Program at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and earned a nursing degree from Hunter College.But Stanley's legacy cannot be reduced to his academic and athletic accomplishments. Stanley's father, Stanley Wilson Sr., a former NFL player for the Cincinnati Bengals, served time in prison. As a young man, Stanley Jr. developed a meaningful relationship with his father, an experience that shaped his understanding of the impact incarceration can have on children and families. According to reporting by the Los Angeles Times, Stanley Jr. eventually became a mentor, counseling young people who had incarcerated parents.For this reason, the new scholarship carries a particular commitment to students whose lives have been touched by incarceration.“Stanley understood that incarceration affects far more than the person who is in custody,” Lucas said.“It affects children, parents, spouses, siblings and entire communities. He knew what it meant to carry the experience of an incarcerated parent and still pursue an education, build a life, and dream about the future.”From Personal Loss to Public PurposeStanley died on February 1, 2023, at age 40, while being transported from Los Angeles County's Twin Towers Correctional Facility to Metropolitan State Hospital in Norwalk for psychiatric treatment. Stanley was posthumously diagnosed with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a neurodegenerative brain disease caused by repeated hits to the head over time.Lucas seeks answers about Stanley's in-custody death and raises questions about what happened during the transfer and the circumstances surrounding his death. In a February 2024 investigation, a Los Angeles Times reporter documented how Stanley's parents had struggled to obtain answers and reported that neither the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department nor the California Department of State Hospitals assumed custodial responsibility of Stanley's body after his death, investigated the circumstances surrounding his death, or publicly reported his death.The Times article described the family's experience as part of a larger national problem involving transparency and accountability around deaths in custody. Families can face significant difficulties obtaining accurate information about what happened to their loved ones.For Lucas, that experience has transformed grief into scholarship, research and advocacy.“I cannot bring my son back,” Lucas said.“But I can work to ensure that his life continues to make a difference. Stanley's story should not end with the circumstances of his death. It should also be a story about education, leadership, accountability and opportunity.”Since Stanley's passing, Lucas has subsequently focused much of her scholarly, non-profit, and public policy work on criminal justice, correctional systems, deaths in custody, accountability, and the experiences of families affected by incarceration.Through Policy Pathways, Inc., the Richmond-based nonprofit she founded and leads, Lucas works to educate and prepare youth and young adults for leadership in public policy, public administration and related fields.The scholarship represents an extension of that mission.A Birthday Gift That Looks to the FutureNovember 5th is Stanley's birthday. Rather than allowing the date to be defined solely by loss, Lucas has chosen to mark the day by creating opportunities for others.“Stanley used to remind me that each new day brings new possibilities. This scholarship is my way of keeping that spirit alive,” Lucas said.“The best way I know to honor Stanley is to help create new possibilities for others.”Lucas hopes other individuals, families, alumni, organizations and institutions will join her in building the fund and expanding its reach.About Dr. D. Pulane LucasDr. D. Pulane Lucas, mother of Stanley T. Wilson Jr., is founding President and CEO of Policy Pathways, Inc., a nonpartisan nonprofit organization based in Richmond, Virginia, that provides educational programming and developmental opportunities for individuals interested in public policy, public administration, and international affairs. She has served as an adjunct professor at VCU's L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs and Reynolds Community College. Dr. Lucas holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, an MTS from Harvard Divinity School, and a PhD in Public Policy and Administration from VCU's L. Douglas Wilder School.About the Stanley Wilson Jr. Scholarship FundMake a gift to the Stanley Wilson Jr Scholarship Fund at: or by scanning the QR code below or follow or by contacting Stevan Dozier, Senior Director of Development at the VCU L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs: (919) 961-2528 or....Contribute to the fund with the QR code provided in the flyer.

Neha Jain

Policy Pathways, Inc.

+1 804-814-7197

...

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On Stanley Wilson Jr.'s Birthday, His Mother Announces $50,000 Gift to Establish a Criminal Justice Scholarship at VCU News Provided By Policy Pathways, Inc. November 05, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Law, Politics, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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