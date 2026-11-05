Kevuru Games Expands Igaming Software Development:Poker And Slot Game Services For Licensed Operators And Game Providers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Kevuru Games expands iGaming software development with professional poker game development services and slot game experts for operators and providers.

- Oleg Goncharenko, CEO of KevuruGamesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The game art and development studio brings its slot art experience, poker engineering, and platform integration work under one iGaming practice for B2B clients in regulated and social casino markets.Kevuru Games, a development and art outsourcing studio founded in 2011, has expanded its iGaming practice to cover full-cycle software development for online casino operators, game providers, and social casino companies. The practice combines three service lines: iGaming platform and game software, poker game development, and slot game design and development.The company works only with business clients. Its teams build titles and software that licensed operators, game providers, and social casino publishers then release under their own brands and licenses. Kevuru Games does not operate gambling products or offer real-money play to consumers. All real-money work is carried out for clients that hold the required licenses in their markets, and social casino projects use virtual currencies without cash prizes.Why Kevuru Games Expanded Its iGaming PracticeFor several years, Kevuru Games has produced slot art and animation for casino game providers. According to the company, a growing number of these clients asked the same team to take on development, integration, and certification preparation as well, so that art, logic, and testing stay with one partner. The expanded practice responds to that request and allows clients to hire Kevuru Games for a single stage of production or for a complete title.iGaming Software DevelopmentKevuru Games' iGaming software development team builds client applications and supporting software for web and mobile casino products. The team works with HTML5 for browser products and with Unity for 3D and app-based titles. Services in this area include:Custom casino development for slots, table titles, and card formatsClient development for desktop and mobile browsers, with lightweight builds for slower networks and older devicesIntegration with a client's remote game server, player account system, wallet, or game aggregator through APIsSocial casino features, such as virtual currencies, progression, daily rewards, tournaments, and leaderboardsResponsible gambling tools and player protection features required by regulators in the client's target marketsPreparation of builds and documentation for independent testing laboratoriesEach project starts with a review of the client's target markets, because rules for game speed, information shown to players, and certification differ between jurisdictions. Kevuru Games prepares each build and its documentation for testing, while certification itself is carried out by accredited laboratories and licensing remains the responsibility of the operator. The same codebase can then be adapted for new markets with different rules on spin speed, autoplay, and the information shown on screen.Poker Game Development ServicesThe company's poker game development services cover multiplayer poker for real-money platforms in regulated markets and for social poker apps. The team builds:Popular variants, including Texas Hold'em and Omaha, as well as custom rule setsCash tables, sit-and-go games, and multi-table tournaments with blind structures and payout tablesPrivate tables and clubs for friends and communitiesServer-authoritative game logic, where the server deals cards and validates every actionIntegration with certified random number generators for card shufflingAnti-collusion and anti-bot measures, such as play pattern monitoring and device checksLobbies, player profiles, hand history, chat, and table customizationPoker table, card, chip, and avatar art produced by the company's in-house art teamPoker products depend on stable connections more than most casino formats, because several players act in real time at one table. Kevuru Games designs reconnection, time banks, and automatic actions for players who drop out, so a disconnection does not stop the hand for everyone else. Table logic, timers, and payouts are tested under load before release, because a single fault during a tournament affects every seated player.Slot Game Development Company ServicesSlots are the area where Kevuru Games has the longest track record in iGaming. As a slot game development company, it covers the visual and technical work that turns a math model into a finished title:Slot themes, concepts, and art directionSymbol sets, backgrounds, reel frames, and user interfaceSymbol animation, win sequences, big win scenes, and bonus round transitionsFront-end development of reels, features, and bonus games in HTML5 or UnityIntegration with the client's math model and game serverReskins and seasonal versions of existing titlesAdaptation of land-based slot designs for online and mobile playGame providers can order art and animation only, with their own developers handling code, or a complete slot built to their math model and specifications. For providers that release several titles each quarter, the studio can assign a stable team that keeps one visual standard across a whole portfolio. Amichai Naveh Marmor, Games Director at Techona, said in a client review that the Kevuru Games team“understand the slot business very well.”How Kevuru Games Works With iGaming ClientsThe iGaming practice follows the same production model that Kevuru Games uses for its other development and art projects:Discovery, including target markets, platforms, integration requirements, and certification needsDesign and feature planning based on the client's math model or design documentsArt and animation production by in-house 2D and 3D teamsDevelopment and integration with the client's platform or aggregatorQuality assurance, including functional, device, and load testing, and checks that in-play behavior matches the documented modelDelivery of builds, source code, art source files, and documentation for laboratory submissionPost-launch support, including bug fixes, reskins, and new market versionsEach project has a dedicated project manager and, for art-heavy work, an art director on the Kevuru Games side. Clients receive progress reports at every milestone and can review playable builds throughout production. The company works under non-disclosure agreements and transfers intellectual property rights for code, art, and source files to the client upon delivery.Operators, game providers, and social casino companies can request a project estimate for iGaming, poker, or slot development through the company website.About Kevuru GamesKevuru Games is a game development and art outsourcing studio founded in 2011. The company employs more than 250 specialists in game art, animation, game development, porting, quality assurance, and localization, and works with publishers, developers, and iGaming companies worldwide. More information is available at .

Oleg Goncharenko

Kevuru Games

+1 424-413-5692

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Kevuru Games Expands iGaming Software Development:Poker and Slot Game Services for Licensed Operators and Game Providers News Provided By Alltegrio November 05, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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