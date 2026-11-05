Ascent Surface Care Brings Drone Exterior Cleaning To Commercial Buildings Across Texas And Oklahoma

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Austin and Oklahoma City company cleans windows, facades and roofs from the ground, with no lifts, scaffolding or crews working at height

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ascent Surface Care, a commercial exterior cleaning company with operating hubs in Austin and Oklahoma City, is giving property managers, facility directors and general contractors a different way to keep their buildings clean. Instead of boom lifts, scaffolding and swing stages, the company's FAA Part 107 certified pilots clean windows, facades and roofs by drone while every member of the crew stays on the ground.The approach is built for the buildings that make up most of the skyline across Central Texas and Oklahoma: offices, hotels, medical buildings, campus buildings, distribution centers and data centers between three and fifteen stories tall. Properties in that range are usually too tall for ladders and poles but too small to justify permanent rooftop rigging. For years, that has meant renting lifts, closing walkways and putting people at height every time the glass needs cleaning."Every facility director we talk to tells us some version of the same story," said Connor Breitbach, Founder and CEO of Ascent Surface Care. "The windows or facade need cleaning, but that means a lift parked on the lawn, a fire lane shut for two days or a crew hanging off the side of the building. We built Ascent because there's a better way. Our crews stay on the ground, entrances stay open, and the building gets cleaned in a fraction of the time."Ascent's drone window cleaning uses 100% purified deionized water, so glass dries clear without spotting, applied at a low 300 to 750 PSI that protects seals and caulking. The drones clean up to 300 square feet per minute. The company typically turns work around about twice as fast as traditional window cleaning, with 30 to 50 percent lower overhead than lift-based methods.The same ground-based setup handles the rest of the building. Ascent's commercial soft washing uses biodegradable solutions to clear algae, mildew and grime from stucco, EIFS, historic brick and stone, metal paneling and painted surfaces without blasting them. For tougher jobs, the company's hot water pressure washing runs at up to 200°F to lift rust, carbon buildup, graffiti and heavy grease. On new construction, that heat is used to strip bond breaker from tilt-wall panels before the painters arrive, work that has traditionally meant scaffolding and crews with heated pressure washers at height. Roofs and solar arrays are cleaned with zero foot traffic on the roof.Recent projects give building owners a clear sense of the timings. Ascent cleaned all of the exterior glass on a five-story hotel in Central Texas in one operational day. On a newly built 51,000 square foot, three-story medical office building in Austin, the team completed post-construction facade and glass restoration in just three days.Keeping a building open while it is cleaned is a big part of the appeal. Only the section being worked on is closed at any moment, with FAA-compliant safety perimeters and ground drop zones that move along the building as the work progresses. Walkways stay open, landscaping is left untouched and work can be scheduled around tenants with flexible operating hours. Runoff is managed to local, state and EPA standards, and wastewater recovery is available for sensitive sites. The team holds OSHA 30 General Industry cards, and Ascent is a BBB Accredited Business.Ascent also encourages owners to look at the exterior as one job rather than a list of separate ones. When a dirty facade is left alone, rain carries its grime straight down onto freshly cleaned windows. Cleaning the facade and glass together keeps windows clean for longer, which is why the company builds recurring programs that bundle windows, facades and roofs on a regular schedule, with windows typically cleaned quarterly or twice a year and facades every one to three years."Property managers don't want five different vendors for one building," Breitbach said. "They want one team that knows the property, shows up when they said it would and keeps the whole exterior looking the way their tenants and visitors expect. That's what we're building with every client we take on."Ascent Surface Care serves Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, Leander, Kyle, Buda, San Marcos, New Braunfels, San Antonio, Temple and Waco in Texas, along with Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman, Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Stillwater and Lawton in Oklahoma. Portfolios outside those areas can arrange a custom deployment evaluation.Ascent Surface Care is a drone-powered commercial exterior cleaning company offering window cleaning, soft washing, hot water pressure washing, roof and solar cleaning and flat surface cleaning for commercial, institutional and industrial properties. Property owners and managers can book a free consultation and appraisal through the Ascent Surface Care website, or by calling the Austin team at (512) 400-7201 or the Oklahoma City team at (405) 673-1325.

Emma Sivess

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Ascent Surface Care Brings Drone Exterior Cleaning to Commercial Buildings Across Texas and Oklahoma News Provided By Unlimited Content November 05, 2026, 11:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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