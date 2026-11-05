Petrobras Advances Tupi Field Redevelopment With LR Approval For FPSO Concept

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) 68-fpso.jpeg" width="300" height="200" alt="Picture of The P-68 FPSO" />

The P-68 floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, operating in the Berbigão and Sururu fields in the pre-salt layer of the Santos Basin. Source Petrobras

The approval highlights a growing offshore industry focus on leveraging proven designs to reduce development risk and accelerate project delivery.

- Hugo Canella, Petrobras Account Manager, LR EnergiesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lloyd's Register (LR) has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to Petrobras for the conceptual design of its proposed REVIT I TUPI Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit, marking a significant step in the operator's strategy of leveraging proven offshore production assets to support future field development in Brazil.The approval supports Petrobras' Tupi Field Revitalization (REVIT I TUPI) project and reflects a growing industry focus on adapting successful FPSO designs to accelerate project delivery, reduce development risk and improve capital efficiency.The proposed FPSO concept builds on the detailed design of FPSO P-68, which is currently operating in Brazil's Santos Basin. Rather than developing an entirely new platform, Petrobras is applying the lessons learned from an established and successfully operating unit to support a new production development, introducing targeted process and system modifications tailored to the Tupi Field.With project costs, delivery schedules and execution risk under continued scrutiny, the adaptation of existing FPSO designs is emerging as a practical route to bringing new offshore production capacity online while maintaining confidence in safety and performance.The AiP confirms that LR's review of the preliminary design documentation identified no conceptual issues against applicable industry reference requirements and concluded that the concept is capable of being developed into a safe and viable design through the subsequent stages of engineering and project development.The concept incorporates a comprehensive suite of process engineering documentation, including process flow diagrams, piping and instrumentation diagrams, equipment specifications and supporting technical studies.LR's review also examined the methodology for managing design modifications, ensuring that changes from the original FPSO P-68 configuration can be identified, assessed and implemented throughout the project lifecycle.Vahid Andaji Garmaroudi, Technical Support Office (TSO) Portfolio Manager, LR Energies, said:“Across the offshore industry, we're seeing growing interest in how proven FPSO designs can be adapted and redeployed to support new developments. Operators are looking for ways to shorten project timelines, reduce complexity and build on existing operational experience. The REVIT I TUPI project is a strong example of that approach in action, and our assessment provides independent confidence in the concept as it moves forward.”Hugo Canella, Petrobras Account Manager, LR Energies, added:“This Approval in Principle marks an important milestone in the collaboration between Petrobras and Lloyd's Register. We are pleased to have supported Petrobras throughout this stage of the REVIT I TUPI project and look forward to continuing our collaboration as the project progresses through its next phases of development.”

Glenn Harris

Lloyd's Register

+ +44 7809 757779

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Petrobras advances Tupi Field redevelopment with LR approval for FPSO concept News Provided By Lloyd's Register November 05, 2026, 11:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Mining Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.