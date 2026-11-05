Polished Not Perfect Podcast Launches As A Resource For Professional Women

Cover photo for Polished Not Perfect

Respected leaders and friends Dr. Susan Taylor and Stacey Moore know life isn't perfectly polished. Neither are they. That makes a conversation worth having!

- Stacey Moore, Physician Resources, LLC

IRVINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Decades-long friends and recognized leaders in their respective careers, Stacey Moore and Dr. Susan Taylor are pleased to announce the successful launch of the "Polished Not Perfect " podcast series. Together they will use the new series to address both the challenges and the opportunities that come with career advancement.

Episodes are live now at PolishedNotPerfectWomen and on all major podcast directories, with new episodes posting twice each month. For the topics they discuss, suggested readings are included on the website for reference, and audience engagement is continuing to grow. The podcast episodes are easy to digest at an ideal length of twenty minutes. In January, they will be launching even more with their virtual discussion series of one-hour webinars.

Stacey Moore is an accomplished healthcare communications executive, entrepreneur, and nonprofit leader with more than 25 years of experience in the medical communications industry. Since 2001, she has led Physician Resources, LLC, where she serves as CEO, specializing in continuing medical education, strategic communications, healthcare conferences, and building meaningful partnerships among healthcare professionals, industry leaders, and nonprofit organizations. It is the longest-running woman-owned medical communications provider specializing in quality dermatology educational programming.

A globally recognized leader in dermatology, an advocate for health equity, and a champion for the next generation of physicians, Susan Taylor, MD, FAAD, is the Bernett Johnson Endowed Professor of Dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and Immediate Past President of the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). She is an internationally respected dermatologist, educator, researcher, and mentor, who has dedicated her career to advancing dermatologic care, expanding representation in medicine, and transforming the understanding and treatment of skin conditions across diverse skin tones.

The co-hosts say that the podcast is about real life: the careers we build, the relationships we navigate, the families we love, the expectations we juggle, and the occasional chaos that comes with trying to do it all. Ms. Moore commented, "When Susan and I started Polished Not Perfect, we figured we would share a few stories, have some laughs, and maybe offer a little wisdom from lessons learned the hard way. What we didn't expect was how many women-and men-would connect with our conversations.

"It turns out people are not looking for perfect advice or polished answers – you can get that from AI. Twenty minutes, two women who have been there and still going, and absolutely no claim we've mastered any of it. Apparently, that's exactly what people needed," she adds.

The Polished Not Perfect podcast forms the heart of what is intended to become a resource community for women, including social media connectivity, educational webinars, access to resources, and more. The hosts bring their own experiences to the table and will invite experts, thought leaders, and others to join them, adding their expertise, perspectives, and maybe a few lessons they learned the hard way.

Recent episodes have tackled the hurdles of learning to delegate, the joys and challenges of raising daughters, and the real impacts of false assumptions and gender preconceptions.

The Polished Not Perfect podcast is produced by Physician Resources, LLC.

Paul Winnington

Physician Resources

+1 302-545-3770

What Is Polished Not Perfect?

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Polished Not Perfect Podcast Launches as a Resource for Professional Women News Provided By Physician Resources November 05, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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