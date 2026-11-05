NDA Holds 'Save Democracy' March In Darbhanga Bhupender Yadav Defends Electoral Roll Revision

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 5 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Thursday organised a 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, End Anarchy) march in Bihar's Darbhanga district, with Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav defending the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as essential for strengthening democracy.

Addressing a gathering at the Polo Ground protest site in Laheriasarai, Yadav said the electoral roll revision exercise was neither new nor unprecedented in the country.

He claimed that such exercises had been conducted eight times since 1950, making the current exercise the ninth.

He described the revision as being in the national interest and important for ensuring the credibility of the country's democratic system.

Recalling the Emergency, Yadav said NDA leaders had fought to protect democracy during that period and asserted that the alliance remained committed to safeguarding democratic values.

He urged people to remain vigilant against any threat to democratic institutions.

Highlighting the historical and cultural significance of the Mithila region, he said it was the land of Mother Janaki (Sita) and that Bihar had played a significant role in the development of democracy.

He said a strong message in favour of democratic values should emerge from this historic land.

Explaining the purpose of the electoral roll revision, Yadav said it was intended to remove the names of deceased persons and those who had shifted from their previous places of residence.

It would also help eliminate duplicate entries where the same person's name appeared in electoral rolls at different locations.

He alleged that those opposing the revision were indirectly supporting the inclusion of infiltrators in electoral rolls and undermining the interests of genuine Indian voters.

The Union Minister maintained that no eligible voter's name could be arbitrarily deleted during the exercise, as political parties had their own Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to monitor the process.

He claimed that during the previous election, political parties had deployed around 1.7 lakh BLAs, but only two objections were raised before the Supreme Court.

He said the court subsequently examined the matter and upheld the validity of the process.

Yadav further claimed that the Congress-led government had provided four documentary options for voter registration, while the present government had expanded the list to 11 documents.

He said voters could submit any one of the prescribed documents to establish their eligibility and get their names included in the electoral rolls.

Taking a political swipe at the Opposition, he alleged that the SIR exercise was being criticised mainly because of electoral defeats in Bihar and West Bengal.

He pointed out that the process was not facing similar opposition in states such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The march was attended by several prominent NDA leaders, including JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi and Darbhanga MP Gopalji Thakur.

A large number of workers from various NDA constituencies also participated in the march, raising slogans under the campaign's central message, 'Save Democracy, End Anarchy'.