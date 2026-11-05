Rajasthan Govt Forms Task Forces To Crack Down On Illegal Gravel Mining

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 5 (IANS) The state government has constituted six task forces to take stringent action against illegal mining, transportation and storage of gravel (bajri) in the Jojari, Bandi and Luni river basins and strengthen monitoring mechanisms.

Additional Chief Secretary (Mines and Petroleum) Aparna Arora said that the task forces have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines issued by the High-Level Ecosystem Oversight Committee, the Hon'ble Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

She informed that separate task forces have been constituted for Sirohi, Sojat City, Jalore, Barmer, Jodhpur and Gotan. These teams will regularly monitor and inspect the activities of gravel mining leaseholders to ensure compliance with environmental clearance conditions, adherence to the prescribed maximum mining depth of three metres and maintenance of the mandatory buffer distance from riverbanks.

Arora further stated that the task forces would conduct regular field inspections, identify violations and take appropriate action. They will also submit reports on instances of non-compliance, including violations of environmental clearance conditions, mining beyond the permissible depth of three metres, failure to maintain the prescribed distance from riverbanks and extraction of gravel from below the water surface.

The state government is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal mining activities. Accordingly, the task forces have been instructed to strengthen field-level monitoring and take strict action against illegal activities in accordance with the Government of India's Enforcement and Monitoring Guidelines for Sand Mining, 2020.

The task forces have also been empowered to initiate action under Section 23B of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and the relevant provisions of the Rajasthan Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2017.

Each task force constituted by the state government will be headed by an officer of the Assistant Mining Engineer rank and will comprise a geologist, a mining foreman and a surveyor.

To ensure transparency and effective enforcement, officials and personnel from other departments have also been included in the teams.

The Additional Director (Vigilance) at the headquarters has been designated as the Nodal Officer for coordinating the task forces.

Arora directed all officers and personnel assigned to the task forces to ensure strict implementation of the prescribed guidelines and take firm action against violations.

She made it clear that negligence or laxity at any level would not be tolerated.