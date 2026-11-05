'Rahul Gandhi Has No Data, Only Creates Ruckus': BJP Accuses Congress Of Spreading 'Confusion' Over SIR

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 5 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra on Thursday accused the Congress of creating "confusion" among people across the country over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and attempting to spread "anarchy", saying that Rahul Gandhi has“no data, and only creates ruckus”.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru, Patra said the BJP was reaching out to young people, the media and the general public to explain how constitutional institutions such as the Election Commission function, while the Congress was pursuing a contrary approach.

He said the BJP was holding discussions with different sections of society to explain the facts surrounding SIR and create awareness about the functioning of constitutional institutions.

“For a healthy democracy, the BJP is making efforts to reach out to everyone. Democracy must be protected, and people should understand the truth and how the country's constitutional institutions function,” he said.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Patra said the Congress leader lacked information and statistics about developments in the country and was only interested in creating disturbances.

“Rahul Gandhi has no data, only creates ruckus. He does not know what is happening in the country, but goes to the streets and creates a commotion. At the same time, he wants to debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Patra said.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi did not remain seated in Parliament for even five or six minutes, frequently moving in and out of the House instead of participating in debates. Patra said he had personally observed the Congress leader's conduct and challenged him to engage in meaningful discussions.

Patra further alleged that Rahul Gandhi should first hold discussions with leaders of his own INDIA bloc. Referring to the Congress leader's earlier statements about Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he questioned whether they were still on good terms with him.

He recalled that Rahul Gandhi had described Kejriwal as his friend but had accused the AAP government in Punjab of corruption. He also referred to Rahul Gandhi's remarks about the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal before the Assembly elections, claiming that the Congress leader had predicted the BJP's victory by alleging corruption in the state government.

“Rahul Gandhi should clarify whether Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are with him or not. His only job is to create disputes and anarchy,” Patra said.

Referring to Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi's reported statement that there were no objections to the SIR exercise in Karnataka, Patra said Rahul Gandhi should visit the state and discuss the issue with him.

He said Jarkiholi had reportedly stated that while there were objections to SIR in other states, there was no such opposition in Karnataka. Patra also referred to the minister's statement that the names of deceased persons should be removed from electoral rolls.

“Rahul Gandhi should come to Karnataka and hold discussions with Satish Jarkiholi,” he suggested.

Patra also criticised Rahul Gandhi over an alleged incident during a protest in Delhi, claiming that the Congress leader had pushed Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar away.

He alleged that Shivakumar had been humiliated during the protest and had even shed tears over the treatment meted out to him.

“I am not from the Congress to speak on behalf of D.K. Shivakumar, but look at Rahul Gandhi's arrogance and that of the Gandhi family. Shivakumar should have held a press conference and explained how he was treated badly in Delhi,” Patra said.

Referring to the recent Legislative Council elections in Karnataka, Patra said the BJP had won despite ballot papers being used in the elections.

He also referred to the controversy surrounding alleged bogus voting in the Western Graduates' Constituency election, in which a woman named Shilpa Badmannavar was accused of impersonating a Congress district president's wife and casting a vote. He demanded that Rahul Gandhi discuss these issues as well as the recent increases in bus fares and milk prices in Karnataka.

Accusing the Congress of deliberately creating controversy over electoral rolls, Patra said its leaders were participating in protests and celebrating without providing evidence of alleged vote theft.

“If votes have been stolen, they should file complaints. What were their booth-level agents doing?” he asked.

He said the removal of names under the Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) category during SIR was a normal exercise and alleged that Congress leaders wanted the names of deceased persons to remain on electoral rolls to facilitate bogus voting.

Patra maintained that voters whose names had been wrongly omitted during SIR could apply to have them included again. Despite this provision, he alleged, the Congress continued to accuse the Election Commission of electoral manipulation.

He claimed that nearly three crore voters had been issued notices during the SIR exercise, but many had failed to respond. He further alleged that illegal immigrants, including Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals, had been included in electoral rolls.

Accusing West Bengal's former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of facilitating Aadhaar cards for such people and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi of providing them ration cards, Patra alleged that the SIR exercise had affected the Congress's vote bank.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking steps to protect genuine Indian citizens, not to protect Bangladeshis,” he said.

Patra also criticised Neha Bora, whom he identified as the president of the All India Students' Association, over her alleged remarks that incidents of sexual assault by priests inside temples would take place in India as they had in Bangladesh. He alleged that she was now associated with Rahul Gandhi and had become a new face of the Congress.

He accused both Rahul Gandhi and Bora of supporting illegal immigrants.

Responding to allegations that the Election Commission had become a puppet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Patra rejected the charge and said the BJP was trying to explain the functioning of the constitutional body to the public.

He said the Congress had already approached the Supreme Court challenging the SIR exercise, adding that it was the responsibility of political parties to defend constitutional institutions against political attacks.

“If a political party attempts to attack a constitutional institution, it is the responsibility of another political party to oppose it. The Election Commission is also a constitutional institution,” he said.

Referring to the Congress's allegation that 13 crore votes had been stolen across the country, Patra said the BJP had provided information to counter the charge.

He maintained that electoral rolls were prepared after bringing the process to the notice of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of all political parties.

Patra said the BJP opposed religious fundamentalism and described India as a secular country. Reacting to Bora's alleged remarks about developments in Bangladesh, he said the BJP would not remain silent but would approach the people peacefully through constitutional means.

He challenged the Congress to submit evidence of alleged electoral fraud to the Election Commission or the Supreme Court if it had any.

BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra, state general secretary and MLA V. Sunil Kumar, state general secretary Preetham Gowda, chief spokesperson Ashwathnarayan and BJP Yuva Morcha state president and MLA Dheeraj Muniraju were present at the press conference.