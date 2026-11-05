Israel’s USD10B Arms Backlog Clouds Trump Plan to End US Aid
(MENAFN) Billions of dollars in pending Israeli orders for American-made weaponry could undermine President Donald Trump’s push to wind down US military aid to its close ally, a major US financial daily reported Wednesday, citing a State Department document sent to Congress.
Israel would need roughly $10 billion in extra funding after 2028 to pay for military orders that were still outstanding as of April 1, the report said. That leaves open a pressing question: who foots the bill if US assistance ends?
The revelation follows Trump’s statement Tuesday that he intends to halt aid to Israel, a move that could upend decades of American military backing.
Existing commitments are already substantial. Washington has pledged nearly $7 billion a year in military assistance over the next two years, and a 10-year agreement signed under former President Barack Obama supplies $3.3 billion annually through 2028.
The newspaper reported that the backlog of orders could be covered by US military aid, Israeli government money, or a mix of the two.
Rep. Joaquin Castro, who asked the State Department for clarification, told the newspaper the extra $10 billion raises doubts about who will ultimately pay for the equipment, even if the current aid deal runs to its conclusion.
The scale of past support is considerable. From Israel’s founding in 1948 through May 2025, the United States provided about $174 billion in military assistance and funding, according to Congressional Research Service figures cited by the newspaper.
Israel would need roughly $10 billion in extra funding after 2028 to pay for military orders that were still outstanding as of April 1, the report said. That leaves open a pressing question: who foots the bill if US assistance ends?
The revelation follows Trump’s statement Tuesday that he intends to halt aid to Israel, a move that could upend decades of American military backing.
Existing commitments are already substantial. Washington has pledged nearly $7 billion a year in military assistance over the next two years, and a 10-year agreement signed under former President Barack Obama supplies $3.3 billion annually through 2028.
The newspaper reported that the backlog of orders could be covered by US military aid, Israeli government money, or a mix of the two.
Rep. Joaquin Castro, who asked the State Department for clarification, told the newspaper the extra $10 billion raises doubts about who will ultimately pay for the equipment, even if the current aid deal runs to its conclusion.
The scale of past support is considerable. From Israel’s founding in 1948 through May 2025, the United States provided about $174 billion in military assistance and funding, according to Congressional Research Service figures cited by the newspaper.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment