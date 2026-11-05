2 Finnair Flights Hit by Bomb Threats; Fighter Jets Escort 1
(MENAFN) Two Finnair flights were targeted by bomb threats on Thursday, both later found to be unfounded, a Finnish public broadcaster reported, citing the airline.
Flight AY1761 from Helsinki to Rome landed on time at 9.27 am under escort from Italian fighter jets, Finnair communications manager Stiina Tuunanen said. Local authorities met the aircraft on arrival and searched it, while the captain told passengers about the threat once the plane had landed. “Nothing unusual has been found on the plane,” Tuunanen said.
A second baseless threat was made against a Helsinki-Vienna service operated by Jettime on behalf of Finnair, she added.
Tuunanen said the airline follows established procedures in such cases and works closely with authorities. “There have been several incidents in the past week. Bomb threats have been made against several airports and several airlines,” she said. She stressed that flight safety remains Finnair’s top priority and that staff are trained to deal with such situations.
Tuunanen could not immediately confirm how or when Finnair received the threat against the Rome-bound flight.
In related developments, an Italian daily newspaper reported that an Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome was diverted to an airport in France, while a Wizz Air flight from Milan to Warsaw landed in Vienna after a suspected bomb threat.
Flight AY1761 from Helsinki to Rome landed on time at 9.27 am under escort from Italian fighter jets, Finnair communications manager Stiina Tuunanen said. Local authorities met the aircraft on arrival and searched it, while the captain told passengers about the threat once the plane had landed. “Nothing unusual has been found on the plane,” Tuunanen said.
A second baseless threat was made against a Helsinki-Vienna service operated by Jettime on behalf of Finnair, she added.
Tuunanen said the airline follows established procedures in such cases and works closely with authorities. “There have been several incidents in the past week. Bomb threats have been made against several airports and several airlines,” she said. She stressed that flight safety remains Finnair’s top priority and that staff are trained to deal with such situations.
Tuunanen could not immediately confirm how or when Finnair received the threat against the Rome-bound flight.
In related developments, an Italian daily newspaper reported that an Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome was diverted to an airport in France, while a Wizz Air flight from Milan to Warsaw landed in Vienna after a suspected bomb threat.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment