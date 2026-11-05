Helicopter Crash Off Florida Coast Leaves One Feared Dead, Two Injured
(MENAFN) A helicopter went down in the waters near Nixon Beach off Key Biscayne, Florida, on Wednesday, leaving two people injured and another feared dead, according to local reports.
The incident occurred shortly after 11:50 a.m. local time (1650 GMT), in an area southwest of Key Biscayne.
Emergency responders arrived at the scene, where a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue vessel was spotted near the aircraft's yellow flotation devices as rescue operations continued.
Images from the scene reportedly showed a yellow covering placed over the individual believed to have died in the incident.
The two surviving occupants were expected to be taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, although their conditions had not yet been disclosed.
Authorities had not determined what caused the helicopter to crash into the water.
The incident occurred shortly after 11:50 a.m. local time (1650 GMT), in an area southwest of Key Biscayne.
Emergency responders arrived at the scene, where a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue vessel was spotted near the aircraft's yellow flotation devices as rescue operations continued.
Images from the scene reportedly showed a yellow covering placed over the individual believed to have died in the incident.
The two surviving occupants were expected to be taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, although their conditions had not yet been disclosed.
Authorities had not determined what caused the helicopter to crash into the water.
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