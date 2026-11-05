Ronaldo to Retire From Portugal Duty After 146-Goal Career
(MENAFN) Portugal’s all-time great Cristiano Ronaldo will end his international career after the national team’s November fixtures, closing a record-setting run that has lasted more than 20 years, he announced Thursday.
The 41-year-old striker said in an Instagram post that he would “hand back the number 7 shirt” once the international break is over. Portugal host Denmark in the UEFA Nations League on Nov. 14, then travel to Wales three days later.
A career built on records
Ronaldo debuted for the senior side against Kazakhstan in August 2003. He has since scored 146 goals in 234 appearances, and both totals are records in men’s international football.
He captained Portugal to the country’s first major international trophy at the 2016 European Championship, and he was part of the squads that won the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also became the first player to score at six men’s World Cups when he found the net at the 2026 tournament, where Portugal were knocked out in the round of 16 by eventual champions Spain.
Rift with the coach
The announcement comes after a public clash with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus during the September international window. Ronaldo left the squad’s camp after being kept on the bench against Norway. He later apologized to fans and teammates but accused the coach of breaking promises about his playing time. At the time, he said he remained available for selection once he had served any punishment handed down by the Portuguese Football Federation.
Ronaldo also disclosed that he had drafted a retirement letter after the 2026 World Cup, but federation president Pedro Proenca persuaded him to carry on.
The decision applies to international play only. Ronaldo continues to play at club level for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.
The 41-year-old striker said in an Instagram post that he would “hand back the number 7 shirt” once the international break is over. Portugal host Denmark in the UEFA Nations League on Nov. 14, then travel to Wales three days later.
A career built on records
Ronaldo debuted for the senior side against Kazakhstan in August 2003. He has since scored 146 goals in 234 appearances, and both totals are records in men’s international football.
He captained Portugal to the country’s first major international trophy at the 2016 European Championship, and he was part of the squads that won the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also became the first player to score at six men’s World Cups when he found the net at the 2026 tournament, where Portugal were knocked out in the round of 16 by eventual champions Spain.
Rift with the coach
The announcement comes after a public clash with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus during the September international window. Ronaldo left the squad’s camp after being kept on the bench against Norway. He later apologized to fans and teammates but accused the coach of breaking promises about his playing time. At the time, he said he remained available for selection once he had served any punishment handed down by the Portuguese Football Federation.
Ronaldo also disclosed that he had drafted a retirement letter after the 2026 World Cup, but federation president Pedro Proenca persuaded him to carry on.
The decision applies to international play only. Ronaldo continues to play at club level for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.
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