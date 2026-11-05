Noble Capital Markets Initiates Equity Research Coverage On Bimergen Energy With An Outperform Rating

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newport Beach, CA, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimergen Energy Corporation (NYSE American: BESS), a developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale and distributed battery energy storage systems, is pleased to announce that October 29, 2026, Noble Capital Markets has initiated company-sponsored equity research coverage on the Company with an Outperform rating and a price target of $6.00 per share.

The research report, authored by Noble Capital Markets Senior Research Analyst Mark Reichman and Noble Capital Markets Research Analyst Richard Magnusen, is available on Channelchek, along with the latest news, market data, and additional information on Bimergen Energy.

The Noble research report can also be found on the Bimergen website along with 3 other research reports with price targets ranging from $9.50 to $10. Bimergen Analyst Coverage

Management encourages investors to review the report and ongoing coverage and updates.

About Bimergen Energy Corporation

Bimergen Energy Corporation (NYSE American: BESS) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure developer, asset owner, and operator focused on utility-scale and distributed battery energy storage systems (BESS). The Company develops projects designed to enhance grid reliability, support renewable energy integration, and provide flexible energy solutions across key U.S. power markets. Bimergen works with technology providers and capital partners to advance projects through development, construction, and long-term operation. For more information about Bimergen Energy, please visit .

About Noble Capital Markets

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service investment bank and advisory firm with an award-winning research team and proprietary investor distribution platform. We deliver middle market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. Over the past 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports.

About Channelchek

Noble launched in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public emerging growth and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 7,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, and content including equity research, webcasts, and industry articles.

Dave GentryRedChip Companies Inc.1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)